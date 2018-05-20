IPL updates: Pant, Iyer fight back after Maxwell dismissed

Cutting comes into the attack and gets a single to deep mid-wicket.

Pant then cuts the ball through deep backward point for a boundary.

He follows that up with a single to deep point.

Iyer then pinches a single to short fine leg.

After a dot, Pant takes a single to the leg side.





Markande comes into the attack and Pant gets a single to square leg.





Iyer then takes a single to cover-point for a single.





Short ball and Pant pulls it to fine leg for a four.





Pant then pinches a single to short third man.





Iyer then takes a single to long-on.





Pant then comes down the track and pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a six as 14 come off the over.













Mustafizur continues and Pant starts with a four, a punch down the ground to the boundary.





He then plays a couple to backward square leg.





Pant then takes a single to short third man.





Iyer then plays out three dot balls as 7 runs come off the over.













Pant is the new batsman in and he starts off with 2 dots.





He then gets off the mark with a single to mid-wicket.





6 runs and a wicket come off the over.









Bumrah comes back into the attack, slower ball and Maxwell picks it up and plays it over long-off for a four.





A wide and a dot ball later, Maxwell chops the ball on the pads and onto the stumps. Maxwell is gone for 22 off 18.