IPL updates: Pant, Iyer fight back after Maxwell dismissed

Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Sunday.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be firing on all cylinders against wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils in their bid to clinch a play-off berth in a must-win IPL encounter.
The performance in the past few matches is sure to have boosted the confidence of Rohit Sharma and his men.
Mumbai had a topsy-turvy campaign so far, as after a series of defeats early in the tournament they were able to string in the victories when it mattered most.
The last time the two teams faced off, the Daredevils won by seven wickets in a last-over thriller.
Mumbai's batsmen have been inconsistent, with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring only 273 runs in this edition.
The teams (from):
Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.