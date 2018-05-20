IPL updates: Pant, Iyer fight back after Maxwell dismissed

rediff.com

May 20, 2018

16:46  Delhi lose 2 early wickets:  



DD 68-2 (8 ovs) vs MI | Scorecard



Cutting comes into the attack and gets a single to deep mid-wicket.

Pant then cuts the ball through deep backward point for a boundary.

He follows that up with a single to deep point.

Iyer then pinches a single to short fine leg.

After a dot, Pant takes a single to the leg side. 

Markande comes into the attack and Pant gets a single to square leg.

Iyer then takes a single to cover-point for a single.

Short ball and Pant pulls it to fine leg for a four.

Pant then pinches a single to short third man.

Iyer then takes a single to long-on.

Pant then comes down the track and pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a six as 14 come off the over.



Mustafizur continues and Pant starts with a four, a punch down the ground to the boundary.

He then plays a couple to backward square leg.

Pant then takes a single to short third man.

Iyer then plays out three dot balls as 7 runs come off the over.



Pant is the new batsman in and he starts off with 2 dots.

He then gets off the mark with a single to mid-wicket.

6 runs and a wicket come off the over.


Bumrah comes back into the attack, slower ball and Maxwell picks it up and plays it over long-off for a four.

A wide and a dot ball later, Maxwell chops the ball on the pads and onto the stumps. Maxwell is gone for 22 off 18.

16:23  DD win toss, to bat vs MI:  




DD 33-1 (4 ovs) vs MI | Scorecard

Next ball, Maxwell gets off the mark with a single to third man.

Iyer is the new batsman in and gets off the mark with a single.

2 dot balls next. 

Maxwell then gets a single to short fine as 3 runs and a wicket come off the over.

Mustafizur now comes into the attack and Maxwell plays the ball to backward point.

The fielder at backward point orchestrates a direct hit at the non-strikers' end and Shaw is found out of his crease.

He is a gonner! DD lose their first wicket.
 

Hardik comes into the attack and Shaw plays a single to long-on for a single after a dot off the first ball.

Maxwell then lets the slower ball go.

Next ball, Maxwell punches the ball through covers for a four.

He then gets a single.

Last ball of  the over and Shaw just plays the ball off his pads past the square leg fielder for a boundary. 10 come off the over.

Bumrah opens the bowling at the other end and Shaw defends.

Next ball, Shaw slashes at the ball and races over first slip for a four to third man.

Shaw then takes a single to third man.

Maxwell then gets 2 runs to the leg side.

After a dot, he then clips the ball off his pads for a boundary to fine leg.

11 come off the over.




Prithvi Shaw and Glenn Maxwell open the batting for Delhi while Krunal opens the bowling for Mumbai.

Both batsmen rotate the strike and Maxwell then finds the gap off the last ball of the over, sweeping the ball down to fine leg for a boundary, the first of the afternoon.

9 come off the first over.
15:59  MI need to win to make play-off:  




Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Sunday.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be firing on all cylinders against wooden spooners Delhi Daredevils in their bid to clinch a play-off berth in a must-win IPL encounter.

The performance in the past few matches is sure to have boosted the confidence of Rohit Sharma and his men.

Mumbai had a topsy-turvy campaign so far, as after a series of defeats early in the tournament they were able to string in the victories when it mattered most.

The last time the two teams faced off, the Daredevils won by seven wickets in a last-over thriller.

Mumbai's batsmen have been inconsistent, with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring only 273 runs in this edition.


The teams (from):

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

