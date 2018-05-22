IPL updates: CSK's bowlers restrict Sunrisers to 139

Write a comment

May 22, 2018

20:45 CSK's bowlers restrict Sunrisers to 139:



Sunrisers 139-7 (20 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings bowlers came up with a disciplined performance to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 139 for seven, in the Qualifier 1 match of the IPL in Mumbai on Tuesday.



Carlos Brathwaite's late cameo boosted Sunrisers's total as he smashed an unbeaten 43 from 29 balls, hitting four sixes and a four, helping his team score 41 from the last three overs to add some respectability to the total.



Dwayne Bravo was the top wicket-taker for CSK with two for 25, while Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja claimed a wicket each.



CSK were on the mark right from the start as Shikhar Dhawan was bowled first ball of the match by Chahar.



Kane Williamson hit a fluent 25 from 14 balls before he was caught down the leg side off a short ball by Thakur as Sunrisers kept losing regular wickets in the middle overs.



20:41 CSK restrict Sunrisers to 139:



Sunrisers 139-7 (20 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Ngidi comes back as Brathwaite and Bhuvneshwar Kumar pick two singles each to get just four runs from the 16th over.

Bravo to finish off his spell early with Dhoni not keeping his overs for the end, having learnt from his past mistakes.

Bravo starts his final over with a couple of wides before the Sunrisers duo pinch two more singles to get six from the over.

A good outing with the ball for Bravo as he finishes with impressive figures of two for 25 in four overs.

Brathwaite finally breaks the shackles as he swipes a length ball from Thakur over midwicket for a six.

The next ball is a bit short and this time Brathwaite pulls it over the same region for another six.

He then tries the scoop but is beaten before he takes a single. Bhuvneshwar miscues the next ball as it goes on the bounce to mid-off before Thakur bowls a wide before Brathwaite picks two runs off the last ball to get 17 from the over, which takes Sunrisers past the 100-run mark, in the 18th over.

Ngidi to bowl the penultimate over. The first ball is a slower ball as Bhuvi gets it on the leg side for one.

Brathwaite then walks across a long way but misses the paddle scoop before he takes one to thirdman.

Bhuvi then has a wild swing before he is beaten but makes connection off the next ball for a single to sweeper cover as it bounces just short of the fielder and Brathwaite takes one off the last ball to keep strike.

Just four from the over as Ngidi finishes with good figures of one for 20 in four overs.

Thakur to bowl the final over. Brathwaite keeps out a yorker first ball before the right-hander is beaten off the next as the pacer keeps it full and outside the off-stump.

Brathwaite then shuffles across and sweeps a full toss to deep square leg for two runs. The next ball is again a full toss as Brathwaite smashes it down the ground over long-on for a six.

The next ball is smashed over the covers for a four as he gets enough power to clear the fielder at covers.

Thakur then tries a short ball but ends up giving away a leg side before Brathwaite hammers the next ball back over the bowler's head for the second six of the over.

The last ball is a bouncer as Bhuvneshwar is run out for seven as they try to sneak a bye.



20:22 Pathan out for 24, Sunrisers continue to slip:



Sunrisers 88-6 (15 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Thakur comes back as Pathan gets the much-needed boundary clipping a full delivery from the pacer over midwicket for a four but they still get just six from the over.



Sunrisers have found it difficult to keep the runs coming against Jadeja. Just a single from the first five balls before Pathan steers a wide delivery through thirdman for a four.

But Jadeja still finishes with impressive figures of one for 13 in four overs, including 14 dot balls.

Bravo comes back as Pathan drills a full delivery through the covers for a four before the bowler gets revenge.

Pathan looks to smash it down the ground but miscues it back to Bravo, who does well to take a low catch on his follow through before he tumbles over.



Pathan walks back for 24 as Sunrisers slip to 88 for six in 15 overs.



20:02 Pandey fails with the bat; Sunrisers 5 down:



Sunrisers 69-5 (12 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Chahar comes into the attack, to bowl his fourth and final over. Pandey has been very cautious as he takes another single before Pathan again gets some short balls.

Chahar also gives away two wides as he gives away three from his final over to finish with good figures of one for 31 in four overs.

Things going from bad to worse for Sunrisers. Pandey, who struggled for eight from 16 balls, looks to turn it on the leg side but gets a leading edge and is caught by Jadeja on his follow through.

Sunrisers have lost two wickets for 35 runs in the last eight overs to find themselves in a total mess.

Just two singles and a wicket for Jadeja, who has picked up one for eight in three overs.



19:56 Sunrisers struggle after early wickets:



Sunrisers 64-4 (10 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Dhoni has been bang on with his bowling changes right from the start. With Sunrisers looking to rebuild after their horror start, Dhoni quickly brings in Ravindra Jadeja to send some overs.

Jadeja as expected keeps it tight as he gives away just three runs in his first over.

Bravo looking to keep it short against Pathan, who looks to pull a leg side but is beaten as he gets a wide.

Another short delivery this time outside off-stump as Pathan offers no stroke before he takes a couple on the leg side and he picks up another two runs off the next delivery.

A single each to Pathan and Pandey off the last two deliveries as Sunrisers pick seven runs from the ninth over.

Jadeja sends down another tight super quick over, giving away three runs. Before the two batsmen realise, he is through with his six deliveries of the over.

At the halfway stage, Sunrisers are struggling on 64 for four in 10 overs, with Pathan on nine from 13 balls and Pandey on six from 12 balls.



19:41 Shakib falls for 12 as Sunrisers continue to slip:



Sunrisers 51-4 (7 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo strikes in his first over. Again the short ball does the damage as Shakib is caught down the leg side by Dhoni as he attempts the pull but is beaten.

Dhoni does well to dive to his right and take a difficult low catch inches from the ground.

That dismissal was a near replica of Williamson's wicket earlier as he looks to pull but the ball doesn't rise and goes off his gloves to Dhoni.

Yusuf Pathan throws his bat at a wide short delivery but is beaten before he takes one off the last ball.



Sunrisers face a huge rebuilding task as they reduced to 51 for four in seven overs.



19:37 Williamson out for 24, Sunrisers in trouble:



Sunrisers 47-3 (6 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Pacer Shardul Thakur strikes in his first over to leave Sunrisers in a mess.

He starts with one on the pads which Williamson clips to deep square leg for two runs.

The next ball is short as Williamson looks to pull but gets a glove and is caught by Dhoni down the leg side.

Williamson walks back after a fluent 24 from 15 balls to leave Sunrisers in trouble on 36 for three, in the fifth over.

Shakib Al Hasan gets off the mark in some style as he drives a wide delivery from Thakur through the covers for a four and then takes one from the fifth ball.

Chahar to bowl his third over on the trot as CSK prefer to use him more with the new ball than later on.

Chahar attempts the knuckle ball which slips out of his hands and goes long way over Shakib but it is ruled a dead ball and not a no-ball. A close call that one!



Two dot balls to Shakib before he pulls a short ball for a four followed by two singles as Sunrisers reach 47 for three in six overs.



19:25 Goswami out for 12, Sunrisers lose 2nd wicket:



Sunrisers 34-2 (4 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

A single each to Williamson and Goswami before the former slaps a short delivery through the off-side for a four.

The next ball is on the pads as the Sunrisers plays a wristy flick to deep midwicket and goes for a risky third run. His partner Goswami is struggling to make his crease but wicketkeeper Dhoni misses an easy run out from Harbhajan's throw from the deep as he casually tries to flick the ball on to the stumps but misses. He had enough time to get his gloves down and break the stumps with Goswami a long way out.

Every run Goswami scores will make Dhoni feel the pain. In the next over, the left-hander makes room before he crashes a full delivery from Ngidi through the covers for a four and then taps the slower ball on the leg side for one.

However, it is Ngidi, who has the last laugh as he takes a superb catch on his follow through to send back Goswami for 12.



19:16 Sunrisers lose Dhawan early:



Sunrisers 18-1 (2 ovs) vs CSK | Scorecard

Deepak Chahar strikes with the first ball of the match with the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, who is bowled off an inside edge for a duck.

Dhawan played a loose shot, throwing his bat at a wide delivery but only managed to drag it back on to his stumps as Sunrisers suffer an early blow.

New batsman Kane Williamson is cautious to start off as he watchfully defends the first two balls he faces from Chahar.

The fourth ball is a wide half-volley as Williamson gets a giant stride forward and drills it through the covers for a four to get himself and his team off the mark.

The next ball is another poor delivery, full and on the leg stump, as Williamson clips it square for another four.

The last ball is again on the pads as Williamson clips it fine to make it a hat-trick of fours.

The in-form Lungi Ngidi to bowl the second over. Williamson is beaten by one which comes in sharply before he takes a single from the fourth ball.

Sreevats Goswami edges the last ball but it goes wide of the fielder in the slip and goes for a boundary.



18:34 CSK win toss, elect to bowl vs Sunrisers: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Dhoni is expecting dew to play a part in the second half, hence he believes chasing will be much easier than bowling on an outfield hampered by dew.

CSK have made one change as all-rounder Shane Watson comes into the team in place of Sam Billings.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are unchanged.



