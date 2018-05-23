IPL Eliminator updates: Karthik gets half-ton













KKR 135-5 (17 ovs) vs RR | Scorecard









Unadkat comes back into the attack and Karthik welcomes him with a six over the keeper's head to get to his 50. He then takes a single off the next ball.





Russell then gets a six off the bottom edge over long-on! Ridiculous!





Next ball, Russell crashes the ball through covers for a four.





Russell and Karthik then take a single each as 19 come off the over.





Sodhi comes back into the attack and Russell takes a single off the 2nd ball.





Karthik then gets a single to mid-wicket. Three dot balls to end the over as just 2 come off the over.









Russell is the new man and is peppered with a couple of short balls and no ball called.





Free hit and Russell gets off the mark with a six over long-on.





He ends the over with a single to fine-leg as 12 runs and a wicket come off the over.









Rahane now gives the ball to Archer and Shubman starts the over with an upper cut through cover point for a four.





Archer gets his man next ball. Shubmam is done in by the bounce, tries to cut and is caught behind. He is gone for 28.













Gopal continues and Karthik pulls it past short fine leg for a couple.





Shubman and Karthik finally step on the gas as Gopal bowls short and loose and the batsmen pick him for 2 sixes and a four as 15 come off the over.









Sodhi continues and he gives 6 in the over.