IPL Eliminator updates: Karthik gets half-ton

20:26 Tear into Unadkat:
Unadkat comes back into the attack and Karthik welcomes him with a six over the keeper's head to get to his 50. He then takes a single off the next ball.
Russell then gets a six off the bottom edge over long-on! Ridiculous!
Next ball, Russell crashes the ball through covers for a four.
Russell and Karthik then take a single each as 19 come off the over.
Sodhi comes back into the attack and Russell takes a single off the 2nd ball.
Karthik then gets a single to mid-wicket. Three dot balls to end the over as just 2 come off the over.
Russell is the new man and is peppered with a couple of short balls and no ball called.
Free hit and Russell gets off the mark with a six over long-on.
He ends the over with a single to fine-leg as 12 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Rahane now gives the ball to Archer and Shubman starts the over with an upper cut through cover point for a four.
Archer gets his man next ball. Shubmam is done in by the bounce, tries to cut and is caught behind. He is gone for 28.
Gopal continues and Karthik pulls it past short fine leg for a couple.
Shubman and Karthik finally step on the gas as Gopal bowls short and loose and the batsmen pick him for 2 sixes and a four as 15 come off the over.
Sodhi continues and he gives 6 in the over.
20:00 Rajasthan in top gear:
KKR just working the runs around just now with no big runs coming.
Gopal continues and Karthik starts the over with a single.
Shubman then gets a single to long-off.
After a dot, Karthik takes a single and Shubman ends the over with a single as 4 come off it.
Laughlin comes into the attack and Karthik plays the ball down to third man for a couple.
Again a late cut down to third man, this time for a single.
After a dot, Shubman plays the ball late and cuts it through backward point for a four to third man.
The batsmen take a single each as 9 runs come off the over.
Gopal continues, pitches the ball on middle and leg and Karthik deftly plays the ball down to fine leg for a boundary.
After a dot, Karthik then gets a single to point.
Shubman then gets a single to mid-wicket.
After a dot, Karthik gets a single off the inside edge to short fine as 7 runs come off the over.
Shubman Gill is the new man as Sodhi continues.
Gill gets off the mark with a single and 5 runs come in the over.
19:42 Lose 4 quick wickets:
Gopal comes into the attack and Karthik gets a single to short fine.
After a dot, Lynn gets a couple and after 2 dot ball Lynn is gone!
He is undone by the wrong one, the ball stops on him and he only manages to give a catch to the bowler and goes back for 18 off 22.
3 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Sodhi comes into the attack and after a dot ball, Lynn gets a single to extra cover.
Karthik then plays out three dot balls before taking a single off the last ball as 2 come off the over.
Unadkat comes into the attack and two wide half-volleys has Karthik driving for 2 back-to-back boundaries.
Karthik then gets a single after Binny stops the ball brilliantly to cut the boundary.
Next ball again wide ball and Lynn slashes it over cover-point for another boundary.
Lynn then gets a single to mid-off.
Dot to end the over as 14 runs come off it.
Gowtham continues and he gives 4 runs in the over.
19:26 Rajasthan win toss, to bowl vs KKR:
Karthik is the new man in and after a dot ball, gets off the mark with a four through fine leg.
Archer continues and Rana gets a couple of runs to the off side after a first ball dot.
After another dot ball and the pressure mounting, Rana tries to get ambitious, going after the short ball, he miscues and hands a simple catch to mid-on as Rana gone for 3.
Rana is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single.
After 2 dot balls, Lynn hammers the ball through covers for a four.
Dot to end the over as 5 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Gowtham continues and strikes off the first ball of his 2nd over as Uthappa gets the leading edge to hand Gowtham an easy return catch.
Uthappa gone for 3 and KKR are now 17 for 2.
Archer opens at the other end and he gives 7 runs in the over, including 3 wides.
Uthappa is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single.
Lynn gets a single two balls later and four byes to end the over as 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
Narine and Lynn to open the batting for KKR while Gowtham has been handed opening bowling duties.
First ball and Narine crashes the ball through covers for a four.
Narine gone second ball, he gets the edge and is caught by Klaasen for 4.
18:44 The winner will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier:
Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has won toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL Eliminator in Kolkata on Wednesday.
The Knight Riders have outplayed Rajasthan both in the home and away games this season.
If it was a seven-wicket win at Jaipur last month, Kolkata notched up a comprehensive six-wicket win over their rivals a week ago at Edens gardens en route to sealing their play-off berth.
With three wins on the trot, Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll as they clinched the last-four berth for a sixth time.
The winner of Wednesday's match will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the second Qualifier, who lost Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings -- also to be held at Kolkata -- which will decide the second entrant of the final.
Champions of the inaugural edition in 2008, Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been heavily reliant on the alignment of their stars for their passage into the play-offs.
Teams (From):
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.