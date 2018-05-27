IPL updates: CSK elect to bowl vs Sunrisers; Harbhajan dropped

Welcome to the coverage of the Indian Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Sunday.





Nerves will play a big role when title-hungry Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad look to outdo each other and regain the coveted IPL crown.



The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same, neutral venue.



These two southern rivals met on May 22 in Qualifier 1 in which the Super Kings, champions in 2010 and 2011, just about managed to ward off their opponents in a low-scoring thriller after looking down in the dumps at one stage during the run-chase.



That victory, by two wickets, enabled the Super Kings to enter their seventh final in nine attempts directly, while dumping the Hyderabad side to their third successive defeat in head-to-head contests this season.



Sunrisers had to travel to Kolkata to book their final berth and knocked out two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in Qualifier 2 on Friday night.



While the Super Kings were blessed with a four-day break in between their two games, Sunrisers will be hoping that their winning momentum will help overcome the tiredness of travelling to and from Kolkata and playing their third game, which also happens to be the championship-deciding one, in seven days.



Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who came up with a sensational 3 for 19 stint on Friday night, apart from scoring a rapid-fire 34 off ten balls and then taking two catches and effecting a run-out, had troubled the Super Kings with a 2 for 11 burst in the first qualifier.



Super Kings will also be wary about the match-turning all-round abilities of Carlos Brathwaite, the hero of the Caribbeans title-winning contest in the 2016 World T20 Championship. The big West Indian shone with the ball at the death against KKR after his blistering innings of 43 not out against CSK.



Super Kings have depended a lot on their top order of Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in the round-robin stage of the tournament, apart from Dhoni's finishing flourishes.



With du Plessis and Bravo too in the mix, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh and Shardul Thakur with the ability to play cameos, the batting looks formidable.



The Super Kings's bowling attack also has a well-oiled look, giving them a more rounded visage.

