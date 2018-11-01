5th ODI: Rohit races to fifty; India close in on victory

Write a comment

November 01, 2018

16:52 Rohit races to fifty; India close in on victory:



India 84-1 (12 ovs) vs WI 104 | Scorecard

Another change in the bowling as Jason Holder comes into the attack. He starts with a short ball which Rohit pulls over fine leg for a four and then pulls the next ball over midwicket for a huge six, his 200th in ODIs.

Holder drifts wide as Rohit steers it in the gap between cover and point for two runs and then pulls the next to fine for one to bring up his 1000 runs in ODIs in 2018.

Paul drops short as Rohit pulls it behind square leg for a four. He comes down and has another wild swing as he gets a thick outside edge which goes fine on the off-side for a four.

He looks in a hurry to get the match finished off before the break for lunch which is around 5pm local time.

Rohit hammers a full delivery from Paul straight back over the bowler's head for a six and then takes a single to bring up his fifty, from 45 balls.

India are 84 for one in 12 overs, needing another 21 runs for victory.



16:41 India off to a good start after WI fold for 104:



India 52-1 (10 ovs) vs WI 104 | Scorecard

Roach gets the ball to kick off length as Rohit does well to block it on the off-side with soft hands.

Good bowling from Roach as he bowls his second maiden over of the innings, having conceded just seven runs in four overs.

In the next over, Rohit slams Thomas straight down the ground over the long-off fence for a six.

He is caught behind a few balls later but the umpire rules it a no-ball for overstepping. Rohit was already making his way back before he saw the umpire's call but he is unable to make most of the free hit delivery, slicing it high on the off-side for just a single.

Rohit gets a leg bye before Kohli drives Roach on the up but can't find the gap in the covers before he takes two runs through the leg side.

The India captain drives the fifth ball straight down the ground past mid-off for a four.

A change in the bowling as Keemo Paul replaces Thomas, who was expensive, taking one for 33 in four overs.

Rohit steers the second ball to thirdman for one before Kohli plays another cracking straight drive for a four, to take India past the 50-run mark, in the 10th over.

India are well placed on 52 for one in 10 overs, needing another 53 runs for victory.

Kohli has started off quickly to race to 23 from 21 balls, while Rohit has made 20 from 35 balls.



16:21 India off to a good start after WI fold for 104:



India 30-1 (6 ovs) vs WI 104 | Scorecard

Roach has settled into a good rhythm early on as he bowls another five dot balls in a row to Rohit, who is yet to get a run off 11 balls.

But the last ball is trifle short as Rohit punches it through the covers for a four to get off the mark.

Kohli (4) gets a lifeline as he tries to guide Thomas to thirdman but gets an outside edge which goes straight to Holder at first slip, who puts down an easy catch.

Two balls later, the India captain plays a confident drive through the covers for another boundary, to race to 12 from four balls.

Roach overpitches as Rohit clips it through midwicket for three runs before Kohli is hit on the side of the helmet as he goes for the pull and is a bit too early into the shot.

In the next over, Thomas drops short as Rohit pulls it behind square for a boundary. He tries the shot again but fails to connect and is beaten a few balls later as the ball moves away late.

Rohit drives the last ball straight as the fielder at mid-on stops it to give away just a single.



16:05 Dhawan falls early after WI fold for 104:



India 10-1 (2 ovs) vs WI 104 | Scorecard

Kemar Roach will open the bowling for Windies, who need a few early wickets to make a match out of this.

Roach off to a tidy start as he begins with a maiden over to Rohit, who is content to take his time.

Pacer Oshane Thomas will get the new ball as he comes in from the other end. He starts with a short wide delivery which Dhawan cuts through point for a four and then turns the fourth ball to deep square leg for a couple.

Thomas makes the breakthrough as he dismisses Dhawan in the same fashion as he did in the Guwahati ODI. Dhawan plays away from his body as he inside edges it back on to his stumps to be bowled for six.



Virat Kohli wastes no time as he drives the first ball he faces straight down the ground past mid-off for a four to get off the mark in some style.



15:50 India bowl out Windies for 104:



WI 104-all out (31.5 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets to send West Indies crashing for a lowly 104 in the fifth and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Jadeja claimed four for 34, while Jasprit Bumrah and and Khaleel Ahmed picked up two wickets each as Windies lasted just 31.5 overs after they were put into bat.

Marlon Samuels (24) and Jason Holder (25) were the only two Windies batsmen to go past the 20-run mark in another disappointing batting performance by the visitors.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the rot early with the wicket of Kieran Powell in the first over of the innings, while Jasprit Bumrah bowled Shai Hope in the next over in some helpful conditions early on.

Thereafter, it was a steady procession of the Windies batsmen as they were unable to string together any meaningful partnerships to be bowled out for a below-par total.



15:45 Windies bowled out for 104:



WI 104-all out (31.5 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Spin from both ends as Jadeja comes back into the attack in place of Khaleel. The left-arm spinner concedes three singles in his ninth over as Windies reach 97 for three after 30 overs.

In the next over, Bishoo sweeps Kuldeep for one and Roach plays the same shot behind square for a four to bring up the 100 for Windies in the 31st over.

Kuldeep gets the ball to turn as Roach is hit on the pads but the confident shout for leg before is turned down.

He tries to sweep the next ball but fails to make connection as another LBW shout is rejected.

Roach looks to hit Jadeja down the ground but is brilliantly caught by Jadhav on the long-off fence as he times his jump to perfection to take it high over his head.

Last man Oshane Thomas is beaten all ends up by a full delivery from Jadeja and is trapped leg before wicket for a duck. He takes the review but to no avail as the impact is line and the ball is going on to hit the stumps.



15:35 Kuldeep strikes; Windies 8 down:



WI 94-8 (29 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Pacer Khaleel comes back into the attack in place of Jadeja. He strikes with the wicket of Holder, who looks for a big hit down the ground but is caught at mid-on by Jadhav for 25, diving forward.

Devendra Bishoo pokes at a wide delivery and is lucky not to have edged it before he plays out the rest of the over.

A wicket maiden for Khaleel, who has taken two for 27 in six overs.

In the next over, Paul tries a huge swipe against Kuldeep but fails to make connection before he takes a single to long-on.

Two slips in place for Bishoo as Kuldeep flights it up and the left-hander defends carefully before he is beaten by the next which turns sharply.

Kuldeep then bowls a full toss as Bishoo sweeps it through square leg for a four to get off the mark.

Two runs off Khaleel's seventh over including a wide as Windies continue to struggle.

Paul goes for the slog sweep against Kuldeep but slices it high on the leg side as Rayudu takes an easy catch at long-on.

Paul walks back for five as Windies are reduced to 94 for eight, in the 29th over.



West Indies slip to 87 for seven, in the 29th over.

Three balls later, he gets the ball to turn in sharply as Keemar Roach is trapped leg before wicket for a duck before he decides to take the review.

And it turns out to be a good decision to review it as the ball tracker shows that there is too much turns and it would have missed the leg stump.

A wicket maiden for Kuldeep as Windies are reeling on 94 for eight in 29 overs.



15:15 Windies 6 down; India in control:



WI 87-6 (25 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Jadeja strays down the leg side as Holder nudges it fine on the leg side for a four and then takes a single.

Keemo Paul gets a single off the fifth ball to get off the mark and Holder watchfully defends the last ball with two slips in place for Jadeja.

Finally, Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack, to bowl the 23rd of the innings as Bumrah is taken off after picking up a wicket in his previous over.

Kuldeep has a huge appeal for leg before wicket turned down against Paul, who comes forward to defend but is beaten by the googly. The ball is clipping the upper half of the bails which means that the decision stays with the umpire's call.

A tidy start from Kuldeep as he concedes just a wide in his opening over.

Holder drives Jadeja through the covers for two runs before he drills the fifth ball through the same region, this time with much better timing, for a boundary and then takes one to advance his score to 20.

Holder playing some nice drive through the covers as Bhuvi does well to run to his left at long-off and slides before getting the ball back quickly to keep it down to just two.

Three more singles as Windies reach 87 for six in 25 overs at the halfway mark, with Holder on 25 and Paul on three.



15:00 Windies 6 down; India in control:



WI 66-6 (21 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

The wickets keep tumbling for the Windies. This time Powell pulls a short ball straight into the hands of Dhawan at deep square leg to perish for 16.

Windies slip to a lowly 57 for five after 17 overs.

Fabian Allen gets off the mark with a single on the off-side and Holder drills the fourth ball from Jadeja through the covers for a couple.

Bumrah comes back for a second spell as Khaleel is taken off despite taking a wicket in his previous over.

Allen defends the first two balls before he inside edges the third ball for a single and Holder runs the last ball down to thirdman for one.

A single each to Holder and Allen off Jadeja as Windies struggle to 64 for five in 20 overs.

Still no signs of left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav as Bumrah continues.

Allen taps the ball straight to point and attempts a suicidal single and is lucky that the fielder missed the direct hit.

Windies not learning from their mistakes. Another short ball, this time from Bumrah, as Allen goes for the pull but hits it straight to Jadhav at fine leg to be dismissed for 4.



14:41 Hetmyer falls for 9 as WI continue to slip:



WI 54-4 (16 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Khaleel starts his new over with a wide before Hetmyer takes a single to thirdman and Powell picks a single off the fourth ball followed by two more singles off the last two balls.

Jadeja looking to keep the ball wide of Hetmyer, who cuts it past point for a four as Bumrah is slow to get down to the ball.

Powell miscues the pull shot against Khaleel as it clears the midwicket fielder for a couple of runs to take Windies past the 50-run mark, in the 15th over.

Jadeja has a huge appeal for leg before wicket turned down against Hetmyer. And Jadeja convinces an unsure captain Kohli to take the review with his constant pleading.

And it turns out to be a good decision to review it as the impact is in line and the ball is going on to hit the stumps.

Hetmyer makes his way back after scoring just nine as Windies slip to 53 for four, in the 16th over.

The in-form Jason Holder gets off the mark with a single as he drives a full delivery to sweeper cover.



14:27 Samuels out for 24; Windies in trouble:



WI 37-3 (12 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Samuels looking for a few shots to hit the Windies out of trouble but so far he has achieved little success. He pulls a short ball from Khaleel to deep square leg for one as the pacer gives away just four runs, including a leg bye.

Jadeja cripples Windies further with the wicket of Samuels, who chips it straight to the cover fielder to perish for 24.

Shimron Hetmyer gets off the mark with a single on the leg side off the last ball.



14:15 Windies struggle after early wickets:



WI 30-2 (10 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bhuvneshwar gets the ball to come in sharply as Samuels is hit on the pads but the leg before shout is turned down.

Samuels then slaps a full delivery from Bhuvi straight down the ground past mid-off for a four.

The next ball is full and on the stumps as Samuels clips it past midwicket for another boundary.

Bumrah gets Powell fishing at a wide outswinger as he is beaten before he plays and misses again off the next delivery.

He watchfully defends the next four balls to play out a maiden over from Bumrah.

Bhuvneshwar, who bowled an excellent first spell of one for 11 in four overs, is replaced by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

The first ball is a yorker which Samuels defends but he smashes the next ball straight back over the bowler's head for a six.

Two balls later, he clips a full delivery over midwicket as Windies look to counter-attack and make their way back into the contest.

Khaleel tries a bouncer but it goes too high and is ruled a wide before Samuels slashes a wide delivery on the bounce to thirdman for one as the pacer concedes 12 in his first over.

Spin introduced in the Powerplay as Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bowl the ninth over in place of Bumrah, who bowled a good first spell of one for seven in four overs.

Samuels going hard as he tries to hit Jadeja through the off-side but gets an inside edge on to the pads. He tries to drive the next through the off-side but can't beat the cover field before he blocks the last ball as Jadeja starts with a maiden.

West Indies are struggling on 30 for two in 10 overs, with Samuels on 22 and Powell on five.



13:58 Windies in trouble after early wickets:



WI 10-2 (6 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

The ball is moving quite a bit in overcast conditions as Bhuvneshwar gets it to come in to right-hander Powell, who defends it watchfully.

He is happy to defend everything at the moment, especially after the two early wickets, as he plays out a maiden over.

Bumrah bowls a beauty, a full delivery which moves away, as Marlon Samuels has a poke and is beaten, while the next ball comes in sharply which the right-hander defends.

The Greenfield Stadium has produced a lively track for it's international debut and the batsmen are all at sea at the moment with Kohli happy to have three men in the slips for the pacers.

Samuels is drawn into another foul shot as Bumrah pitches it right up with some late away movement as the right-hander is beaten. He gets an edge off the next ball as he plays it with soft hands and it goes on the bounce to the third slip fielder.

Samuels finally gets off the mark, off the eighth ball he faces, as he clips the last ball down to fine leg for one.

In the next over, Samuels drives a wide delivery from Bhuvneshwar through the covers for a couple before defending the rest of the over.

Powell looks to break the shackles as he lofts a full delivery from Bumrah over mid-off for the first boundary of Windies innings, in the sixth over.

13:42 Windies in trouble after early wickets:



WI 3-2 (2 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Jasprit Bumrah also getting to the new ball to move a bit. Rovman Powell, promoted as opener, steers the first ball to thirdman for a single to get off the mark.

Bumrah gets the ball to come in sharply as Hope defends it on the leg side and lets the next one go.

The fourth ball again comes in as Hope goes for the cover drive on the up but gets a thick inside edge which crashes into the stumps to bowl him for a duck.

Both the pacers have struck early as Windies are reeling on three for two in two overs.



13:36 Bhuvneshwar strikes; Windies lose early wicket:



WI 1-1 (1 ov) vs India | Scorecard

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India. He starts with a full delivery on the pads as Kieran Powell misses the flick and the LBW appeal from the bowler is turned down.

The next ball is full and goes down a long way to be called a wide. Some inward movement into the left-hander for Bhuvi as Powell tries to flick but fails to make connection.

Bhuvneshwar then gets the ball to move away from the left-hander as Powell pokes away from his body only to get the edge and is caught behind for a duck.



13:05 West Indies elect to bat; India unchanged: West Indies captain Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fifth and final ODI on Thursday.

India captain Kohli reasons even he would have elected to bowl considering the dew later in the evening.

"The pitch won't change much, the dew will be a major factor in the evening," he says.

India, who have taken an unbeaten 2-1 lead, have retained the same team.

Meanwhile, Windies have made two changes as pacer Oshane Thomas and Devendra Bishoo come into the team in place of Chandrapaul Hemraj and Ashley Nurse.

