1st T20I updates: India lose Rohit early

Write a comment

November 04, 2018

20:53 India chase 110 for win:







Ind 7-1 (1 ov) vs West Indies 109-8 (20 ovs) | Scorecard



Rohit and Dhawan open the batting for India while Thomas opens the bowling for West Indies.

Rohit starts his innings with a couple to extra-cover.

After a couple of dots, Rohit plays the ball over cover-point for a boundary square of the wicket.

After a dot, Thomas then bowls a wide.

Is that a nick? The keeper takes a good catch behind the wicket. Umpire not interested and Windies take the review.

Replays show Rohit got the inside edge and Thomas gets his first T20 wicket. Rohit gone for 6.









20:40 Kuldeep pick of the bowlers for India:



West Indies 109-8 (20 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard





Some rearguard action from Allen, Paul and Pierre have helped the West Indies log 109 for 8 in their 20 overs.

The Windies struggled against the spinners in the middle overs after losing early wickets and losing batsmen at regular intervals saw their struggle to amass a good total.

Kuldeep took three wickets and had figures of 3 for 15 in 4 overs.

Bumrah comes back into the attack and Pierre starts the over with a single.

A dot ball later, Paul tries to go after the bowler but he is beaten by the slower ball.

Paul then plays a wristy shot down to the leg side for a single.

Pierre is bowled a slower one and off the last ball, Pierre goes after the slower one and gets a four off the last ball of the innings as they make 109 for 8 in their 20 overs.



Umesh back in the attack and Paul and new man in Pierre are going after him.

Umesh is bowling on the leg side and he gifts the batsmen 16 runs in his final over.



Khaleel now comes into the attack and he gets his first T20I wicket in the form of Allen who goes after the bowler onto to hole out to the fielder in the deep. Six runs and wicket come off the over.

Windies relish the faster bowlers and as Bumrah comes back into the attack, Allen and Paul clobber him for 11 runs.

20:19 Windies struggling big time:



West Indies 70-7 (16 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Umesh Yadav brought back into the attack and Allen starts the over with a huge four as Rahul spills the catch on the boundary.

The batsmen take another three runs in the over as 7 come off the over.

A wicket and five runs come off the over.

Keemo Paul is the new man in and he gets hit high on the back leg. Kuldeep's appeal put down by umpire and rightly so as India lose the review.



Kuldeep continues and Allen starts the over with a four straight down the ground.

Allen then gets a single. After a dot, Kuldeep gets his second wicket as he has captain Braithwaite trapped in front of the stumps. Windies lose their 7th wicket.

20:08 Runs not coming easily:





West Indies 58-6 (14 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard





Krunal continues and gives just two in the over.



Allen is the new man in and plays out three dots as he is challenged by Kuldeep.

Windies losing wickets in a heap here and it's Kuldeep who strikes again.

This time he has the wicket of Powell, a batsman he has troubled earlier on this tour.

After Powell and Braithwaite take a run each, Powell comes back on strike and nicks the ball ever so slightly to be caught behind for 4.



Krunal continues and gives only one run the over.

20:08 Runs not coming easily:





West Indies 58-6 (14 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard





Krunal continues and gives just two in the over.



Allen is the new man in and plays out three dots as he is challenged by Kuldeep.

Windies losing wickets in a heap here and it's Kuldeep who strikes again.

This time he has the wicket of Powell, a batsman he has troubled earlier on this tour.

After Powell and Braithwaite take a run each, Powell comes back on strike and nicks the ball ever so slightly to be caught behind for 4.



Krunal continues and gives only one run the over.

20:01 Kuldeep gets into the act now:





West Indies 53-5 (11 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Captain Braithwaite is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single.

He ends the over with a couple as 4 runs come off the over.



Windies lose half the side as Kuldeep continues and gets his first breakthrough of the evening.

Kuldeep flights the ball, Bravo tempted, goes after it only to hole out to Dhawan at long-on.



Rovman Powell is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single off the third ball he faces.

Bravo takes a single off the last ball as two runs come off the over.

Krunal continues and gets his first T2OI wicket and what a wicket to get!

After hitting Pollard on the pads and unsuccessfully appealing for a leg before, Krunal gets the big man. The pressure tells on Pollard who goes for a big one, only to find the fielder at long-on. Pollard gone for 14 off 26.

Kuldeep comes into the attack and gives just three runs in his opening over as the batsmen are tested.



Spin introduced as debutant left-arm spinner Krunal comes in to bowl.

Bravo starts with a single to fine leg.

Krunal then bowls two wides before Pollard pummels the ball over the bowler for a six! That is the first six of the evening.

Pollard then takes a single. A dot to end the over as 10 come off it.

19:40 Bumrah, Umesh get early wickets:





West Indies 34-3 (7 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard





West Indies batsmen struggle to get going as India bowlers are bowling in the right channels and giving away no freebies.

Bumrah continues and Bravo starts the over with a single.

A slip in place for Pollard. He plays the ball to covers and scampers through for a single.

Bravo then beaten.

He then takes a single as he plays the ball down to the leg side.

A dot to finish as just 3 runs come off the over.



Khaleel continues and Pollard plays the ball to fine leg for a couple.

He then plays out five dots as just 2 runs come off the over.

19:32 In-form Hope, Hetmyer out early:





West Indies 29-3 (5 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard

Darren Bravo is the new man in. The batsmen had crossed. Pollard then runs across for a single.

A superb delivery to welcome Bravo to the crease. 7 runs and 1 wicket comes off the over.



Bumrah is the first change bowler and after getting hit for a boundary he gets his revenge.

Hetmyer gone for 10. The delivery had bounce and Hetmyer goes after it. He gets a bottom edge, the ball flies in the air and he is caught by Karthik who waits patiently before pouching the catch.

Pollard comes on to the crease and he is being tested by Khaleel. He cuts Pollard into two off the last ball of the over and Khaleel has bowled a superb maiden!

West Indies have now lost two wickets in quick succession.



My oh my! West Indies lose another and that off a run-out.

Hope plays the ball to mid-wicket and tries to scamper for a run, a mis up finds both batsmen at the non-strikers' end. Hope has to walk off after Manish Pandey knocks the bails off at the strikers' end. Hope gone for 14.



Hetmyer is the new man in and wastes no time in getting off the mark.

He smashes the ball over the bowler's head for a four. Hetmyer and Hope then take a run each as 6 come off the over.

Umesh continues and takes the first wicket. Ramdin plays a nothing shot, poking at the ball and he is caught behind by Karthik.

Ramdin is gone for 2.

19:14 India win toss, to field vs West Indies:





West Indies 16-1 (2 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard

Debutant Khaleel opens at the other end and starts with a wide.

He then bowls the one that nipped back in towards Ramdin.

Ramdin then gets an edge that flies to third man and Ramdin's off the mark with a single.

Hope then plays the ball to mid-on and sneaks across for a single.

Ramdin then scampers through for a single before Hope plays the ball to fine leg for a boundary.

Shai Hope and Dinesh Ramdin open the batting for the Windies as Umesh charges in to start proceedings for India.

Hope starts solidly and he is off the mark with a four. He drives it past mid-off as Krunal stuff up and allows the ball roll away to the boundary.

Umesh bowls short, Hope goes on the back foot and pulls it past mid-wicket for a four. A dot to end the over as 8 runs come off it.

19:13 India win toss, to field vs West Indies:





West Indies (1 ov) vs Ind | Scorecard

Debutant Khaleel opens at the other end and starts with a wide.

He then bowls the one that nipped back in towards Ramdin.

Ramdin then gets an edge that flies to third man and Ramdin's off the mark with a single.

Hope then plays the ball to mid-on and sneaks across for a single.

Ramdin then scampers through for a single before Hope plays the ball to fine leg for a boundary.

Shai Hope and Dinesh Ramdin open the batting for the Windies as Umesh charges in to start proceedings for India.

Hope starts solidly and he is off the mark with a four. He drives it past mid-off as Krunal stuff up and allows the ball roll away to the boundary.

Umesh bowls short, Hope goes on the back foot and pulls it past mid-wicket for a four. A dot to end the over as 8 runs come off it.