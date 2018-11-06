2nd T20I: Rohit, Dhawan give India a quick start

Write a comment

November 06, 2018

19:45



India 78-0 (9 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Carlos Brathwaite comes into the attack. Dhawan drives the first ball to sweeper cover for a single to bring up his 1000 runs in T20 internationals while raising the 50-run stand for the opening wicket.

Dhawan is the sixth Indian to get to the 1000-run mark in T20s, while Rohit has the most number of runs in T2 Internationals.

A wide down the leg side to Rohit as the umpire rules it wide quite late after the batsman had expressed his shock at not being called and umpire Anil Chaudhary had a late change of mind.

Rohit then picks a single before Dhawan clips the third ball square on the leg side for two runs and then takes one.

Two more singles as eight come from Brathwaite's first over.

Another change as left-arm spinner Fabian Allen is brought into the attack. Dhawan turns the first ball through midwicket for two runs and then takes one.

Rohit nearly chips it back to the bowler but it falls just short as the decision is confirmed by the TV umpire followed by singles off the last two balls.

Dhawan miscues the pull shot, lobbing it straight to Keemo Paul at deep square leg, who puts down a straightforward catch and also ends up giving away a boundary. The next ball is again pulled but this time on the bounce to the same fielder for just a single.

Rohit shows how it is done as deposits the short ball from Brathwaite over square leg for a six.

Two balls later, he again plays the pull shot, this time for a boundary to the left of the square leg fielder for a four.

No stopping India, who have raced away to 78 for no loss in nine overs.

The two openers are in smashing form with Rohit blazing his way to 39 from 29 balls, while Dhawan has stroked 33 from 27 balls.



19:30 Rohit, Dhawan give India a quick start:



India 49-0 (6 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Rohit looking to break free as he clubs a full delivery from pacer Thomas straight down the ground for a six after missing a full toss off the first ball.

Thomas oversteps to give away a free hit but this time Dhawan swings it through midwicket for a four. Two balls later, he cracks a full delivery through the covers for another boundary.

A single off the last ball as Thomas goes for 17 runs in his third over, after he had conceded just four runs in his first two overs.

Rohit has cut loose. In the next over, he lofts spinner Pierre back over his head for a six over long-on. He smartly taps the next ball to long-off to pick up a single before Pierre bowls a leg side wide to Dhawan, as the wicketkeeper fails to collect and gives away another extra run.

12 runs from the over as India race to 49 for no loss in six overs, with 38 coming from the last three.

Rohit has cut loose after a slow start to smash 25 from 21 balls, while Dhawan has made 19 from 17 balls.



19:20 India off to a good start:



India 20-0 (4 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Dhawan has fallen three times to Thomas, twice in the ODIs and in the first T20I, and no wonder he is a bit watchful against the fast bowler.

Dhawan taps the pacer on the off-side and steals a quick run and Rohit guides the second ball to thirdman for one.

A couple of singles each to the two batsmen before Dhawan blocks a short ball on the off-side as just four runs come from the over.

A change in the bowling as spin is introduced in the form of left-armer Khary Pierre. The first ball is pitched up as Rohit lofts it over mid-off for a four. The fielder is pushed back and Rohit drives the next ball to long-off for one.

Dhawan turns the third ball through midwicket for two runs and then takes one before Rohit picks one off the last ball to retain strike.



19:10 Windies elect to bowl; Bhuvneshwar replaces Umesh:



India 7-0 (2 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Pacer Oshane Thomas to open the bowling for Windies and facing him will be the two experienced Indian openers -- Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit offers no shot to the first two balls which are bowled wide before he blocks the third on the off-side. He defends the last three deliveries as Thomas starts off with a maiden.

Keemo Paul from the other end. Dhawan turns the first ball on the leg side for a single to get off the mark before the pacer bowls a wide. A single each to Rohit and Dhawan before Paul oversteps and gives away a no-ball with Rohit also taking a quick single.

Dhawan is unable to make most of the free hit delivery as he is foxed by the change of pace, he attempts a wild cross batted swing but fails to make connect before he takes a quick single off the last ball to keep strike.



18:36 Windies elect to bowl; Bhuvneshwar replaces Umesh: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second T20 International in Lucknow.

Hosts India, who lead the three-match series 1-0, made one change as pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Umesh Yadav.

West Indies also made one change as Nicolas Pooran came into the team in place of Rovman Powell.

The newly-built Lucknow stadium, which is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will make it's international debut.

