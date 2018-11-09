World T20 updates: New Zealand need an improbable 66 off 3 overs

Write a comment

November 09, 2018

23:25 Bates gone for 67:



NZ 129-6 (17 ovs) vs Ind 194-5 (20 ovs) | Scoreboard



NZ have lost 6 wickets cheaply, but Martin is putting on a fight.

Deepti Sharma comes back and Martin is getting the boundaries at will here. She is sweeping them and how!

10 runs come off the over.



Poonam brought into the attack and Martin walks down the track and pulls it to backward square for a four.

She then sweeps it to the same area for another 4.

2 dot balls to end the over as 8 come off it.

It's now up to Martin and Kasperek to see New Zealand past the daunting target.

Kasperek is the new batter and gets off the mark with a single.

Hemlatha comes back into the attack and Martin goes after the bowler. She dances down the track and smashes it over wide long-off for a four.

A wide ball later the batters take a single.

Hemlatha now gets into the act and she has Green caught out. Green comes down the track and tries to clear long-on, she doesn't get the distance and Deepti Sharma takes a good catch in the deep. Green goes for 2.



Green is the new batter and gets off the mark with a single before Martin finds a boundary off the last ball of the over.

Reddy comes back into the attack.

Full toss and Bates is gone. Low full toss, she mistimes it and is caught out for 67 off 50 balls.



Martin is the new batter.

Hemlata comes on and gets the wicket. She picks the White Ferns captain Sattherwaite for just 4. She tried to sweep, but the ball ballooned in the air only to find a fielder.

23:03 Bates keeps NZ in the hunt:





NZ 90-3 (12 ovs) vs Ind 194-5 (20 ovs) | Scoreboard



Radha comes into the attack and Bates starts the over with a four.

She then scoops it over the keeper for a couple.

9 runs come off the over as Bates keeps New Zealand in the hunt.



Sharma comes back into the attack. New batsman is Sattherwaite.

Bates and Sattherwaite take a run each before Bates smashes a boundary to get to her 50 and with that becomes the highest scorer in women's T20 cricket.





4 runs and 2 wickets come in the over.

Watkin the new batter and she walks back no sooner than she arrives at the crease. She plays an audacious shot, trying to go after the bowler first ball Yadav bowls wide, Watkin fooled into a false shot but is stumped nicely by keeper Bhatia as she is out for a duck.

Yadav continues and Bates gets three runs off the 2nd ball of the over before New Zealand lose two wickets off back-to-back deliveries.

Yadav first removes Devine, who tries to cut but plays it straight in the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur. She goes for 9.





Wicket-taker Hemlatha continues and Devine gets into the act as she pulls the ball over backward square for a six!

9 runs come off the over.





Yadav back into the attack and Bates continues to find the gaps and the runs with ease as 7 come off the 8th over.





Big hitter Devine comes into the attack and gets off the mark with a single.

Hemlatha comes into the attack and gets the breakthrough off her third delivery.

She has Petersen caught behind by Bhatia.

Reddy back into the attack and is plundered for 11 runs.

22:32 New Zealand chasing record 195 for win:





NZ 40-0 (5 ovs) vs Ind 194-5 (20 ovs) | Scoreboard









Deepti Sharma continues and Bates fining the gap with ease.

7 runs come off the over as Bates looks in control here.





Radha continues and Bates finds the gaps with regularity.

Bates going after Radha and picks up 10 runs off 3 balls already.

A single off the last ball as 11 come off the over.





Deepti Sharma brought into the attack and she is also giving away no freebies. Bates then just goes on the backfoot and pummels the ball through the gap in the point region for a boundary. A single to end the over.





Left-arm spinner Radha comes into the attack and she is bowling to her set field.

Bates nearly chops it on but runs away for a single.

Lovely start by Radha as she gives just two runs in the over.







Anna Peterson and Suzie Bates open the batting for New Zealand as they chase a record 195 for victory.

Arundhati Reddy opens the bowling and Bates starts with a boundary through point.

Slower ball and Bates cuts it past gully for a couple.

Petersen comes on strike and whips it past fine leg for a boundary. 11 runs come off the opening over.



22:10 Jeminah scores a superb 59:



Ind 194-5 (20 ovs) vs NZ | Scoreboard



India captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century, the first of the tournament to take India to a mammoth 194 for 4.

She was given good support by Jemimah (59) as they put up a great exhibition of T20 batting to take India to a massive 194 for 4 after losing three early wickets.





Radha is the new batter and that is a dot to end the innings.

Devine comes back to bowl the last ball of the over.

Kaur is on 97 not out off 47 balls as Krishnamurthy starts the over with a single to bring Kaur back on strike.

Kaur plays the ball to the covers for a couple to get to 99.

Kaur then plays the ball down to fine leg for a couple to get to her century.

She becomes only the third woman cricketer to score a ton in the Women's World T20 championship.

She gets another couple before playing a loose shot. She fishes and is caught behind for 103 off 51.

Kaur maintains her momentum and ends the over with two sixes! 15 runs and a wicket come in that penultimate over.

Krishnamurthy is the new batter and gets off the mark with a single.

Watkin comes into the attack.

A record-breaking 134-run partnership ends as Watkin foxes Jemimah into the shot, she comes down the wicket and is stumped by the keeper.









Kerr back into the attack and Jemimah dances down the track and starts the over with a boundary down the ground.

Kaur then comes down on one knee and smashes it over backward square leg for a four.

Three balls later, Kaur ends the over with another big hit, this time it's a six over long-off.









Jensen brought back into the attack and Jemimah welcomes her with a four over mid-wicket.

She then drives the ball down the ground for a couple to bring up her 50.

She becomes the youngest Indian to score a 50 in World T20 Championships.

Kaur then gets another four, playing it behind the keeper.

She then sweeps the ball to backward square for another boundary.





Kasperek comes back into the attack and Kaur plays some lovely timed shots, finding the gaps and gets those big runs.

She then runs down the pitch and slams the ball over the bowler for another six.

Kaur is just easily finding the big runs.

Jemimah then gets a leading edge but it falls safely, the batsmen scamper for a single to bring up the 100-run partnership.

21:38 Both batters in full flow:





Ind 124-3 (15 ovs) vs NZ | Scoreboard



Medium pacer Devine comes back into the attack and Kaur places it nicely down between short fine and backward point for a boundary.

She then scampers through for a single to get to her 50 off just 33 balls.

8 runs come off the over as Jemimah nears her half-century as well.

Satterthwaite comes into the attack, goes round the wicket.

Kaur comes to the party, she plays the full toss and smashes it over long-on for a six!

Kaur continues the decimation! She then times the ball right over the bowler's head for another 6.

My word! Some sloppy work at the boundary now gifts Kaur a four. 18 runs come off that over. The most expensive in the innings so far.



Kerr comes back into the attack.

Jemimah gets a lucky four in the over that produces 7 runs.



Tahuhu comes back into the attack and Jemimah goes about her busines. This time she picks the ball and plays it over long-on for a four.

Kaur now gets into the attack and punches it over wide long-off for a boundary and that brings up the 50-run partnership in 37 balls.



Kasperek comes back into the attack and just when the girls get the runs, Harmanpreet calls for the physio, some signs of discomfort in the tummy region. 5 runs come off the over.







21:17 The pair lead India fight back:





Ind 76-3 (10 ovs) vs NZ | Scoreboard

Jemimah and Kaur have done well to start laying the foundation for a big score big score with their big hitting.

Jemimah and Kaur living dangerously with their running between wickets.

Watkin comes back to bowl and Kaur smashes the ball over deep mid-wicket for a 6, the first of the match and the tournament.

She then plays the ball down to third man for a couple.

Harmanpreet ends the over with another massive six over the bowler's head.

Kerr continues, loose ball, Jemimah dances down the track and smashes the ball over covers for a boundary.

The batters then scamper for a run each. 8 runs come off the over.



Medium pacer Devine is given the ball now and Jemimah starts the over with a boundary.

Slight hesitation from both girls but they run across easily in the end.







Kerr comes into the attack and only 4 come off the over.

Jemimah looks to have settled after those early nerves but will have to work with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to take India to a respectable target.





Harmanpreet is the new batter and gets off the mark with a single.

Kasperek comes back into the attack and makes another breakthrough. This time she has Hemlatha caught by Tahuhu for 15.

India lose their 3rd wicket.

20:57 India win toss, to bat vs NZ:



Ind 37-2 (5 ovs) vs NZ | Scoreboard



India have lost openers Bhatia and Mandhana cheaply and it's now upto Jemimah and Hemlatha to script a fight back.



Medium pacer Jensen given the ball now and the Indian batters doing well to rotate the strike and then Hemlatha comes down the track and whacks it over long-on for a four.\

She then drives the ball through covers for another boundary.

Hemlatha is the new batsman and she gets off the mark with a couple to the leg side. 10 come off the over with a wicket.

Tahuhu continues and starts with a wide.

She then offers a little width and Jemimah punches it through cover-point for a boundary.

What a catch! Haley Jensen plucks the ball out of thin air!

Short ball and Mandhana goes on the backfoot and pulls only to find a leaping Jensen pulls off a blinder! Mandhana out for 2.

Spinner Kasperek brought into the attack and Jemima gets a single off the first ball of the over.

Widish delivery and Mandhana cuts it square off her backfoot for a couple.

Jemima having problems against spin here. She is living dangerously.



Full ball, new batsman Jemima chips it over mid-wicket for a single.

Did Mandhana get a knick? The fielders are up but they don't take the review.

Jemima gets across her crease and she survives a close LBW shout.

Mandhana ends the over with a single, a punch down the ground as 5 runs come off the over.

Fast bowler Lea Tahuhu will open the bowling from the other end and she strikes.

Superb length, some movement. the ball goes from Bhatia's pads onto the stumps and India lose Bhatia for 9.



Shruti Mandhana and wicket-keeper Tania Bhatia to open the innings for India while off-spinner Jess Watkin to open the bowling for New Zealand.

Jess gets some turn and Bhatia just plays it down to fine leg boundary to start the proceedings with a boundary.

A dot ball later, Watkin bowls it on the leg stump and Bhatia goes on her backfoot and gets another boundary

Mandhana on strike and nearly chops the ball onto her stumps. She survives and 9 come off that opening over.