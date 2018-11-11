Write a comment

November 11, 2018

20:19

West Indies 149-3 (18 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Chahal's last over. Greeted with outstanding shot from Pooran. Six runs! Chahal under pressure and bowls two wides. 14 from Chahal's last over.

20:10 Final T20: Bravo, Pooran steady West Indies:

West Indies 132-3 (16 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Two wides from Pandya. And finally Bravo gets going. Four runs for him. Another six for Bravo. HUGE over for Windies. 16 from that over.

20:01 Final T20: 100 comes up for West Indies:

West Indies 101-3 (14 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bhuvneshwar is back in the attack. Pooran faces the lethal bowler. Manages to steal a single. The outfield is quick and the last ball is sent to the ropes.

19:56 Final T20: Washington Sundar dismisses Ramdin:

West Indies 95-3 (13 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Washington Sundar is brought back into the attack. Ramdin hits him for a HUGE 6. But Sundar has the last laugh. Bowled Ramdin against the turn.

Ramdin gone for 15 while Sundar gets his first wicket.

19:50

West Indies 84-2 (12 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Some respite for the Windies. Ramdin steals a single and Bravo sends the other ball to the ropes. 11 runs from Chahal's over.

19:42 Final T20: Chahal removes Hetmyer; Windies 2 down:

West Indies 67-2 (10 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

West Indies have two new batsmen at the crease now. Rohit Sharma makes another smart change in brings in Pandya. After an expensive first over, Pandya bowls a tight second over. Just five from that over.

West Indies 62-2 (9 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Rohit Sharma has his fielders in place. Hetmyer was getting restless and walks into the trap. Pandya took an easy catch at deep backward point. Hetmyer gone for 26 runs.

Chahal celebrates his second wicket.

19:36

West Indies 59-1 (8 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Darren Bravo walks out to bat now. Chahal gives away just four runs and bags a wicket. Good over for India.

Washington is back around the wicket. Manages to slow the run rate. Just three from his over.

19:31 Final T20: Chahal removes well-set Hope:

West Indies 51-1 (6.1 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Chahal to Hope and OUT! What a fine catch from Sundar. It went high up and landed right into his hands. Hope is gone for 24.

19:27

West Indies 51-0 (6ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new bowler but Hetmyer doesn't treat him any different. The new bowler is welcomed by a boundary. 9 runs from Bhuvi's over.

Krunal Pandya is also brought in early. 14 runs from that over. Quick 50 comes up for the Windies.

19:20 Final T20: Hope and Hetmyer give West Indies good start:

West Indies 29-0 (4ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Khaleel is tad expensive in his second over. He is hit for two boundaries, one each by Hope and Hetmyer.

Hope faces Washington Sundar, 1 run. The next ball is exciting. Hetmyer could have been out as Khaleel was quick to the ball. Hope was halfway down but did well to go back. Windies recover and 14 runs from that over.

19:11

West Indies 6-0 (2ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer set to face the Indian attack. Khaleel to open the proceedings and faces Hope. Four dot balls in the first over. But for the fifth ball, Hope manages to get past Khaleel. 1 run for that effort. Just 1 run from the first over.

Hetmyer faces new bowler Washington Sundar. The man in form Hetmyer flicks the ball towards the square leg boundary. Five runs from that over.

18:46

Scorecard

With India already taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series, bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav have been rested for the dead rubber.

