1st Test: Shaw, Pujara hit 50s; India 133-1 at lunch on Day 1

October 04, 2018

11:39 Shaw, Pujara hit 50s; India 133-1 at lunch on Day 1:



India 1st inns: 133-1 (25 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara stroked unbeaten half-centuries to power India to 133 for one in 25 overs at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test in Rajkot on Thursday.

Debutant opener Shaw entertained with his sensational strokeplay as he smashed his way to 75 from 74 balls, while Pujara also showed positive intent to hit 56 from as many balls.

The only bright spot for West Indies in the morning session was the wicket of KL Rahul, who was trapped leg before wicket by Shannon Gabriel in the first over of the day.

But Shaw, 18, dominated the bowlers with his attacking approach and Pujara also kept the runs coming at a good rate as the hosts scored at over five runs per over in the first session.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the series opener.



India made a couple of changes as Prithvi Shaw, 18, made his Test debut. He came into the team in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who was dropped after a below-par showing in England.



India went in with three spinners as Kuldeep Yadav was included in the team alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.



Umesh Yadav was also back in the playing XI as he partnered Mohammed Shami in the pace department, while Shardul Thakur missed out.



West Indies captain Jason Holder missed the opening Test because of an ankle injury.



Kraigg Brathwaite took over as the captain for this match, while Sherman Lewis was handed his debut and Sunil Ambris also came into the team.





11:25 Shaw, Pujara hit 50s; India off to a good start:



India 1st inns: 121-1 (23 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Gabriel oversteps as he gives away a no-ball as Shaw and Pujara raise the 100-run stand for the second wicket before Pujara takes a single from the fifth ball.

Pujara has kept a small bottle of water in his trouser pocket to keep himself hydrated, with the umpires getting strict recently on batsmen asking for drinks at regular intervals.

Chase then gifts him a full toss which Pujara clips through midwicket for a four and then takes one before Shaw also picks a single.

Pujara clips the last ball square on the leg side for two more runs to get eight from the over.

Sherman Lewis comes back into the attack. And he makes the mistake of bowling short as Shaw who enjoys playing on the backfoot slashes it behind point for a four.

The pacer tries another short ball as Shaw tries the ramp shot but fails to make connection before he picks one on the leg side.

Pujara slaps the last ball down the ground for a four to bring up his fifty in some style, from 67 balls.



11:09 Shaw slams fifty on debut as India race past 100:



India 1st inns: 102-1 (20 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Gabriel, who struck with the wicket of Rahul in the first over, comes back for his second spell.

The first ball is short as Shaw looks to cut it but the fielder at point does well with the stop to keep it down to just one.

The pacer beats Pujara outside the off-stump, who plays away from his body followed by two singles from the last two balls.

Shaw continues his attacking approach. Chase drops short as the young right-hander smashes it through the covers for a four and then repeats the shot next ball for another boundary as India race past 100, in the 20th over.



10:58 Shaw hits half-century on debut:



India 1st inns: 89-1 (18 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Off-spinner Roston Chase comes into the attack. Shaw punches a short ball to deep point for one and Pujara hits the fifth ball to long-on for another single and his partner does the same last ball to retain strike.

In the next over, Shaw hits Bishoo to long-off for one before Pujara pulls a short ball behind square on the leg side for a four to continue the flow of runs.

Shaw cuts a short ball from Chase to deep point for two runs followed by a single to long-on to race to his fifty, from 56 balls. A dream start for the 18-year-old as he hits an entertaining fifty in his first ever innings in Tests, with some dazzling strokeplay.

Pujara also looks in the mood as he clips Chase off his pads through midwicket for a four.



10:49 Shaw, Pujara lift India after early wicket:



India 1st inns: 74-1 (15 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

The boundaries are flowing off Pujara's bat as he clips Bishoo off his pads fine on the leg side for a four.

A single to Pujara before Shaw lofts the leg-spinner back over his head for a boundary and then takes one to the fielder in the deep on the off-side.

Shaw and Pujara also raise the 50-run stand for the second wicket from just 58 balls.

India's attacking approach sees West Indies go on the defensive quite early as they spread the fielder around with men placed at long-off and sweeper cover.

Paul comes back as Shaw takes another single on the off-side and Pujara takes one off the last ball to keep strike.

In the next over, Pujara punches Bishoo down to long-on for one before Shaw tries to cut but can't beat the fielder at point two balls in a row before he also picks a single to long-on.

Shaw continues to stamp his authority as he slaps a full delivery straight down the ground past mid-on for a four.

Two balls later, Shaw takes a stride forward as he leans into the shot and plays a beautiful drive through the covers for his seventh four, as he races to 42 from 42 balls, followed by a couple of singles to get 10 from the over.

The runs are flowing from both ends for India. Bishoo gifts Pujara a full toss which he clips through midwicket for a four and then hits a full delivery to deep point for one.

Shaw attempts a cut shot as the leggie drops short but the point fielder does well to save some runs before the opener hits the last ball down to long-on for one.

India are scoring at nearly five per over as they reach 74 for one in 15 overs, with Shaw on 44 and Pujara on 29.



10:27 Shaw, Pujara lift India after early wicket:



India 1st inns: 44-1 (10 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Debutant Sherman Lewis comes into the attack in place of Paul, who went for 16 runs in two overs in his first spell.

Shaw strokes the second ball to deep point for one before Pujara defends the rest of the over.

Another easy single for Shaw as Gabriel drifts on the pads and the youngster clips it to fine leg for one before Pujara also picks one on the leg side.

Lewis bowls it right up as Pujara plays a cracking straight drive for his first four of the innings. Two balls later, he repeats the shot for another boundary down the ground.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack, to bowl the ninth over. The first ball is flighted right up as Shaw throws his bat at it but is beaten before he defends the next four balls and keeps strike with a single off the last ball to long-on.

Pujara hitting a flurry of fours, as he punches Lewis through the covers for a boundary, his third from the last four deliveries he faced off the fast bowler.

Pujara then takes a single to deep point for one before Shaw also picks one to the same fielder.

A full delivery on the pads is clipped to deep midwicket for another single as India reach 44 for one in 10 overs.

Shaw has stroked his way to 27 from 30 balls, while Pujara has also shown some intent to hit 16 with the help of three fours.



10:02 Shaw rallies India after early wicket:



India 1st inns: 24-1 (5 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Pacer Keemo Paul from the other end. He starts with a bouncer as Shaw is happy to see it through and he offers no shot to the next ball as well.

The next couple of balls are blocked before Shaw hammers a short wide delivery through the covers for a four, his first in Test cricket.

Gabriel produces another beauty to cut new batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in half with the ball again nipping in sharply.

The local boy gets off the mark with a single to fine leg off the third ball.

Gabriel then oversteps to give away a no-ball before Shaw turns the next ball on the leg side for three runs.

Paul errs with his line, bowling on the pads as Shaw flicks it through square leg for a four.

Two balls later, another poor delivery on the pads, is glanced fine by Shaw for his third four.

Shaw is known for his attacking batting. He looks in the mood already as he flashes hard at a wide delivery, getting a thick edge over the slips for the third boundary of the over, as the debutant races to 22 from 16 balls.



09:40 Rahul out for a duck; India lose early wicket:



India 1st inns: 3-0 (1 ov) vs WI | Scorecard

The young Prithvi Shaw walks out to open the batting for the first time in international cricket with KL Rahul.

The debutant will take first strike, against pacer Shannon Gabriel. The first ball is wide as Shaw offers no strike before he punches the next ball, a bit short and wide, through the covers for three runs to get off the mark in Tests.

KL Rahul looks to steer the third ball through to thirdman but the fielder in the gully does well to stop it before he blocks the next two balls.

Gabriel strikes the first blow with the wicket of Rahul, who is trapped leg before wicket for a duck.

He was tentative in coming forward to defend the incoming delivery as it came in sharply and hit the pads in line. Rahul took the review after consulting his partner Shaw but the impact is in line and going on to hit the stumps as the opener walked back for a duck.



09:11 India elect to bat vs WI; Shaw makes debut:

India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday.

India have made a couple of changes as Prithvi Shaw, 18, makes his Test debut. He comes into the team in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who was dropped after a below-par showing in England.

India are going in with three spinners as Kuldeep Yadav is included in the team alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Umesh Yadav is also back in the playing XI as he partners Mohammed Shami in the pace department, while Shardul Thakur misses out.

West Indies captain Jason Holder misses the opening Test because of an ankle injury.

Kraigg Brathwaite will take over as the captain for this match, while Sherman Lewis has been handed his debut and Sunil Ambris also comes into the team.



08:31 India aim to get back to winning ways vs Windies: After being outplayed 1-4 in England, India will be happy to play in familiar home conditions where they have been traditionally dominant.



India take on the West Indies in a two-Test series, which begins in Rajkot on Thursday, October 4.



In the last 10 years, India have lost one just one home series out of 19, for a win percentage of more than 80.



The West Indies, who have slipped steeply in world cricket in the same period, face an uphill task especially considering their away record, having won just three Test series out of 18 -- those came against Bangladesh (2) and Zimbabwe (1).



It was under Mahendra Singh Dhoni that India began to make most of their strengths by preparing spin-friendly wickets for home games. No wonder he boasts of an impressive record as captain in India, having won 21 games out of 30, with Virat Kohli steadily catching up. Check out the complete statistical details