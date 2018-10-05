1st Test: Kohli hits century; India 506-5 at lunch on Day 2

Write a comment

October 05, 2018

11:35 Kohli hits century; India 506-5 at lunch on Day 2:



India 1st inns: 506-5 (118 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front with his 24th Test century to help India pile on the runs, on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot on Friday.

Kohli cruised to an unbeaten 120 from 215 balls, to power India to 506 for five in 118 overs at the lunch break on Day 2. Ravindra Jadeja was not out on 19 at the break.

Despite Kohli's century, it was Rishabh Pant, who stole the show in the morning with a swashbuckling innings of 92 from 84 balls, having hit four sixes and eight fours. The duo put on 133 runs for the fifth wicket as India raced past the 500-run mark in the morning session.

It was another dominating session by the Indian batsmen as they plundered 142 runs in the morning session, while losing just the wicket of Pant, who was dismissed by Devendra Bishoo, caught on the off-side.





11:26 Kohli hits century; India cross 500:



India 1st inns: 502-5 (117 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Jadeja getting his eye in with regular singles early on something which Kohli has done right through his innings, with the odd boundary in between, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The two spinners, Brathwaite and Bishoo, not making any impression with the ball.

The singles have come quite regularly for India against the two bowlers with the field spread around, even for new batsman Ravindra Jadeja.



The boundaries have dried up after Pant's departure but no stopping the flow of runs via singles.

DROPPED! Kohli, on 114, finally attempts a powerful shot, trying to smash Bishoo down the ground but ends up hitting it straight to the bowler who fails to hold on tot the tough chance.

Kohli retain strike with a single from the last ball as Bishoo gives away three runs in his 37th over.

Kohli gets right to the pitch of the ball and drives Brathwaite against the spin through the covers but only for one to the man in the deep.

Jadeja steers the last ball square on the off-side and pushes Kohli for the second run.

Kohli turns Bishoo to fine leg for a single and Jadeja slaps the leggie down to long-off for another run.

Kohli punches the fifth ball to long-on for a single to bring up India's 500, in the 117th over.

11:04 Pant out for 84-ball 92; India 5 down:



India 1st inns: 473-5 (109 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

West Indies bowlers look like going through the motion. Another lacklustre over from Brathwaite as India are able to take five runs from the over.

To bring some relief to West Indies, Bishoo strikes with the wicket of Pant, who gets a leading edge off the googly as he tries to hit it over midwicket and is caught at point.

Pant entertained with a quickfire innings of 92, having hit four sixes and eight fours in his 84-ball knock. He walks disappointed after missing out on a well deserved century, which would have been his second in a row.

Ravindra Jadeja gets off the mark with one and Kohli also picks single before the former keeps strike with another run from the last ball.







10:58 Kohli hits 24th Test century; India pile on the runs:



India 1st inns: 465-4 (107 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite brings himself into the attack to bowl some part-time spin. The Indians are able to collect four easy runs from the over as the runs continue to flow at a good rate.

In the next over, Kohli flicks Bishoo off his pads through fine leg for a four to bring up his 24th Test century from 184 balls, to continue his golden run with the bat.

This could rank as one of Kohli's easiest century, he has hardly broken a sweat so far!

This is Kohli's fourth hundred in 2018, 17th as the captain and 24th overall. He is fourth in the list of most Test centuries for India as he goes past Virender Sehwag, who had made 23 hundreds.

10:46 Kohli, Pant hit 50s; India pile on the runs:



India 1st inns: 451-4 (104 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Pant looking to take on spinner Chase. He comes down the track and lofts the first ball over mid-on for a four. Pant chips down the track again to the next ball and this time he clears the man at long-off for a six.

He nearly defends the third ball back on to his stumps as he gets an inside edge while trying to defend before he plays the cut but is unable to beat point.

Spin from both ends as Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack. Pant attempts the sweep as he gets the top edge which goes fine on the leg side for a four.

Pant on the charge as he slog sweeps the last ball over midwicket for a six to raise the 100-run stand for the fifth wicket from just 117 balls.

Kohli content to play second fiddle as he takes another single off Chase to inch closer to his century.

The next ball is short as Pant plays the cut short and the fielder at point misfields to give away two runs followed by a single on the leg side.

The field is spread around and Kohli punches the fourth ball down to long-on for one.

Chase drops short once again as Pant rocks back and cuts it past point for a four to bring up India's 450. The last ball is nudged fine on the leg side giving Pant time to rush back for the second.

Pant has changed gears, helping India smash 45 runs from the last four overs to race to 451 for four in 104 overs.

Pant has blasted his way to 83 from 73 balls, while Kohli has made 93 from 175 balls.



10:32 Kohli, Pant hit 50s; India cross 400:



India 1st inns: 417-4 (101 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Paul from round the wicket gets Pant to chase a wide on as he gets the edge which bounces short of the second slip fielder and goes past him for a four.

Pant, however, smashes the next ball right off the middle, as he swings the length ball over midwicket for a six to bring up his fifty in grand style, from 57 balls, having hit five fours and two sixes.



The over rate has again been disappointing as West Indies manage just 12 overs in the first hour, in which India have scored 53 runs.

Pant has boosted the scoring rate with his positive innings of 53 from 60 balls, while Kohli has eased his way to 89.



10:26 Kohli, Pant take India past 400:



India 1st inns: 406-4 (100 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

A change in the bowling as pacer Keemo Paul replaces Gabriel and he starts with fielders at deep square leg and deep point for Pant.

Paul bowls on a good length to keep Pant quiet as he manages just a single from the last ball.

Spin introduced on Day 2 as off-spinner Roston Chase is called into the attack. Pant defends the first two balls before he drives the third through the covers but only for a single and Kohli plays out the rest of the over.

Paul bowling in the 120s is looking to play the role of a stock bowler and just keep to plug his end up with some disciplined bowling as Pant can get just a single from the over.

Chase is easily milked for three singles in his 18th over as India reach 406 for four in 100 overs.

Kohli has cruised to 89 and looks set to complete another century, while Pant has raced along to 42.



10:09 Kohli, Pant bring up India's 400:



India 1st inns: 400-4 (96 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

West Indies trying a different plan against Pant, as they look to pepper the youngster with a few bouncers.

Lewis tries a short ball to Pant, who tries to play the hook shot but gets a top edge for a single to deep square leg.

Kohli collects another easy run on the off-side before Pant goes after another short ball from Lewis, as he pulls it fine on the leg side for a four to raise the 50-run stand for the fifth wicket.

In the next over, Gabriel gifts Kohli a full delivery on the pads which the India captain clips through midwicket for a boundary. He then tries the bouncer but Kohli is able to easily tuck it on the leg side for a single.

Gabriel then drifts of Pant's pads and he also flicks it off his pads for a four to race to 35 from 32 balls. He taps the fifth ball straight to the fielder at point, who is slow to react and gives away a single, which doesn't please the bowler.

Lewis puts some effort and gets the bounce to rise high and hit Pant on the bat handle as he looks to defend.

Pant then tries to play the pull shot as the ball doesn't rise as much and he fails to make proper connection. The next ball is again short as Pant looks to turn it on the leg side and gets a leading edge which nearly lobs back to the bowler.

Pant finally gets it right as he clips the last ball to fine leg for a single to bring up India's 400, in the 96th over.







09:53 Kohli, Pant build India's total:



India 1st inns: 383-4 (93 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

Pacer Sherman Lewis to open the bowling for West Indies on Day 2. The first two balls are wide as Virat Kohli opts to offer no shot before he takes a single on the leg side off the third ball.

The fourth ball is full and on the stumps as Rishabh Pant clips it through square leg for a four. The next ball is full and slants across as Pant plays away from his body but is beaten by the slight movement but gets the last ball through the gap in the covers for two runs.

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end. He starts with a full delivery outside the off-stump as Kohli looks to drive but misses and he offers no shot to the next delivery.

He turns the fourth ball on the leg side for one and Pant also picks a single from the next.

Lewis bowls a short ball to Pant, who taps it on the leg side for a quick single and Kohli guides the next ball past point for two runs and picks another single off the fifth ball.

Gabriel overpitches as Kohli takes a big step forward and drills it through the covers for a magnificent boundary to bring up his 3000 runs in Tests in India. He has reached the landmark in 33 matches and 55 innings, at an average of 65 with a superb conversion rate of 10 centuries and 11 fifties.

He keeps the scoreboard ticking with another single off the third ball with a gentle tap on the leg side and Pant clips the next ball to deep square for one.





09:03 Sachin to Prithvi: 'Continue batting fearlessly':





India 1st inns: 364-4 (89 ovs) vs WI | Scorecard

His breezy knock received praise from Tendulkar, who was also known for dominating opposition bowlers as a young batsman.



'Lovely to see such an attacking knock in your first innings, @prithvishaw! Continue batting fearlessly, Tendulkar tweeted.



Like Tendulkar, Shaw shot to prominence from inter-school cricket when he smashed 546 off 330 balls for Rizvi Springfield in a minors cricket competition in Mumbai in 2013. He hit 85 fours and 5 sixes during that knock.

