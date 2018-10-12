2nd Test: West Indies off to a quick start

Write a comment

October 12, 2018

09:52 West Indies off to a quick start:



WI 24-0 (4 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Powell punches a half-volley from Umesh past mid-off for a couple and then takes one two balls later.

Umesh settles into a good rhythm in his second over, keeping it on a good channel as Brathwaite can only defend the last three balls.

Powell steers the outswinger from Thakur past the gully fielder for a four. Two balls later, the left-hander throws his bat at a wide full delivery, smashing it through the covers for another boundary.

Thakur seems to have injured his leg and looks in some discomfort as the physio Patrick Farhat comes out to attend. The bowler has a chat with his captain and the physio before he walks off the field with injury in just his second over on his debut.

An early introduction for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He starts from round the wicket as Powell defends the first ball before he chips down and smashes the last ball over the bowler's head for another boundary.



09:40 West Indies elect to bat; Shardul replaces Shami:



WI 9-0 (2 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Umesh Yadav to open the bowling for India. He starts with one down the leg side to Kraigg Brathwaite, who glances it fine to start off with a boundary.

The next ball is pitched up but this time on the off-stump as Brathwaite defends before he clips the fourth ball through square leg for another boundary.

The next two balls are wide outside the off-stump as Brathwaite has two easy leaves, as he starts off in confident fashion/.

Debutant Shardul Thakur from the other end. The first ball slants across left-hander Kieran Powell who offers no shot and does the same for the next two balls.

The fourth ball is on the stumps as Powell comes forward and drives it to mid-on before he clips the fifth ball to fine leg for one and Brathwaite defends the last ball.



09:07 West Indies elect to bat; Shardul replaces Shami: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain) Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (w/k), Shimron Hetmyer, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican.

09:05 West Indies elect to bat; Shardul replaces Shami: West Indies captain Jason Holder has won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against India.

India have made one change as Mohammed Shami was given a rest and pacer Shardul Thakur was handed his Test debut.



Meanwhile, the visitors have made two changes as fit-again Holder comes back into the team along with Jomel Warrican, as they replace Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis.

