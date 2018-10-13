2nd Test: Rahul fails again; India lose 1st wicket

Write a comment

October 13, 2018

11:05 Rahul fails again; India lose 1st wicket:



India 61-1 (9 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard

Rahul throws his bat at a wide delivery from Holder but is beaten. A few deliveries later, Rahul once again falls to the incoming delivery as he drags it back on his stumps to be bowled for 4.

Rahul is caught in two minds on whether to block it or leave it alone and that costs him as he is unable to get his bat out of the way, which hits the bat and deflects back on to the stumps.

India have lost the wicket of the struggling Rahul after a flying start to reach 61 for one in nine overs.



India 61-0 (8 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard

West Indies introduce spin early as left-armer Jomel Warrican comes into the attack to bowl the sixth over, replacing Holder. He makes a tidy start as Rahul is content to cautiously defend against the left-arm spinner, who starts with a maiden.

Infact, Holder switches to the other end as he takes over from Gabriel. He gifts Shaw a half-volley on the pads which the right-hander clips through midwicket for a four and then drives the next ball through the covers for one.

Another no-ball from Holder as the tall pacer oversteps before Rahul defends the last two balls.

Shaw continues to bat aggressively. He slog sweeps spinner Warrican for a boundary over midwicket to bring up India's 50, in the eighth over, dragging it from well outside the off-stump.

The next ball is nearly on the same spot but this time Shaw stays legs side and drives it through the covers for a four. He hits the fourth ball to the fielder at mid-off who lets it go through for the third boundary in a row.



Shaw has smashed his way to 42 from 30 balls, having hit eight fours and a six, while Rahul has made just four from 21 balls as India race to 61 for no loss in eight overs.



India 43-0 (5 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard

Holder over pitches as Shaw drives the pacer through the covers for a four. The next ball is punched straight down the ground past mid-off for two runs.

Holder then strays down the leg side as substitute wicketkeeper Hamilton misses an easy take and gifts India four byes.

Gabriel also drifts wide down the leg side this time well out of reach of Hamilton for another four byes.

A single to Rahul off the fifth ball before Shaw clips the last ball off his pads through square leg for a four as India race to 43 for no loss in five overs.



India 24-0 (3 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard

Captain Jason Holder from the other end. He also oversteps giving away an extra run as Shaw steers the delivery past gully for another four to race to 15 from 10 balls.

In the next over, Rahul offers no shot to a wide delivery from Gabriel but the ball stays lows and bounces in front of wicketkeeper Dowrich, who is hit on the knee before the ball goes back for four byes.

The physio comes out to attend before Dowrich has to go off the field and substitute Jahmar Hamilton takes over the gloves.

India are off to a flier as they race to 24 for no loss in three overs.



India 15-0 (1 ov) vs WI 311 | Scorecard

KL Rahul, who fell in the first over in the first Test, will take strike. Shannon Gabriel pitches the first ball right up as Rahul drives it through the covers for three runs.

Gabriel keeps it just a touch short to Prithvi Shaw, who goes back and defends it on the off-side. The next ball is again a bit short and comes in as the youngster fends it on the leg side.

The fourth ball is short but wide as Shaw steers it behind point for a four. Gabriel then oversteps but also bowls it short and wide as Shaw upper cuts it over the slips for a six and keeps strike with a single from the last ball as India get 15 runs from the first over.



WI 311-all out (101.4 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Umesh Yadav ran through the lower order as India bowled out West Indies for 311 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test.

Umesh picked up all three wickets to fall on the second day to finish with career-best figures of six for 88, his second five-wicket haul in Tests.

West Indies lasted just 29 minutes on Day 2, adding 16 runs in 6.4 overs, while losing their remaining three wickets.

The only bright spot for West Indies was Roston Chase's century as the right-hander hit a brilliant 106 from 189 balls before he was dismissed by Umesh.

The fast bowler struck in the first over of the day, with the wicket of Devendra Bishoo, who inside edged it back on to his stumps. He then claimed the wickets of Chase and Gabriel with successive deliveries to end the West Indies innings.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three for 85.



WI 311-all out (101.4 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Warrican looking for runs as he tries to sweep Kuldeep and is hit on the pads but the leg before appeal is turned down. He then turns the next ball on the leg side for an easy single.

In the next over, Umesh gets some movement off the pitch as he beats right-hander Warrican with the ball going past the edge before the right-hander plays the rest of the over.

The fast bowler strikes in his next over with the key wicket of Chase as he bowls him through the gate for 106.

That helps Umesh complete his five-wicket haul.

He strikes again next ball as lastman Shannon Gabriel is caught behind as Umesh finishes with career best figures of six for 66 as Windies are bowled out for 311 in 101.4 overs.



09:45 Chase completes century as WI cross 300:



WI 307-8 (98 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Meanwhile, some joy in the Windies camp as Chase taps Kuldeep Yadav on the leg side to take a single and complete his fourth Test century, from 176 balls.

New batsman Jomel Warrican wastes no time as the second ball he faces, from Kuldeep, he clubs it over long-on fence for a six.



The next ball is a googly bowled a bit wider as Warrican has another go but is beaten and he quietly defends the next couple of balls.

In the next over, Umesh nearly strikes again as Chase gets a thick outside edge but it goes low and in the gap between the wicketkeepet and a wide first slip for a four.



09:36 Umesh dismisses Bishoo; WI 8 down:



WI 296-8 (96 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Umesh Yadav starts off with the ball for India on Day 2. Roston Chase takes a single off the first ball to thirdman to advance his score to 99.

Umesh strikes with the last ball with the wicket of Devendra Bishoo, who is bowled for two. He went after a wide delivery but only managed to drag it back on to his stumps.

