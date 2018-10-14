|SPORTS
|11:48 India bowled out for 367; take 56-run lead:
India 367-all out (106.4 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard
Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack in place of Warrican to bowl the final over of the session.
The second ball is dropped short as Ashwin pulls it behind square for a boundary.
He taps the fifth ball to mid-on and steals a quick single as Ambris is slow to react and Thakur does well to run across. He pulls the last ball over midwicket as the fielder in the deep stops it and they decide against taking the run.
The lunch break has been extended by half an hour with India nine wickets down.
Gabriel bowls the first ball short and wide as Ashwin flays it through the covers to the man in the deep and pushes the struggling Thakur for the second run.
The pacer then tries a short ball as Ashwin top edges the pull which goes fine on the leg side for a four as the lead grows to 50.
He survives a leg before shout off the fifth ball before keeping strike with a single from the last ball.
Ashwin farming majority of the strike as he defends the first three balls and then takes one off the fourth ball, leaving Thakur to face just the last two balls.
Ashwin keeps getting the runs as he flicks Gabriel through midwicket for a four before the pacer gets revenge two balls later.
He bowls Ashwin with the incoming delivery after a good innings of 35.
India are bowled out for 367 in their first innings as they take a first innings lead of 56 runs.
|11:28 Umesh out for 2; India 9 down:
India 350-9 (103 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard
A long spell for Holder as the Windies captain continues to toil hard with the ball.
Thakur clips the first ball on the leg side before Ashwin watcfully defends the next few balls. He tries a wild swing off the last ball but is unable to make connection.
In the next over, Thakur and Ashwin pick four singles off Warrican's 31st over.
Holder finally gets break as he makes way for Gabriel. He tries a short ball as Ashwin goes for the pull but is beaten. Four dot balls in a row before Ashwin opens the face of the bat and steers a short ball past the gully fielder for a four.
He goes for the pull next ball but gets a top edge and collects the single off the last ball which helps him keep strike.
Ashwin defends the first three balls before taking off on the fourth ball giving Umesh Yadav just two balls off Warrican.
He does the same in the next over bowled by Holder, taking a single off the third ball and Umesh again blocks the rest of the over.
Ashwin clips Warrican on the leg side for one before Umesh has a huge swing against the left-arm spinner, trying the slog sweep but misses before he takes one to long-on.
Holder bowls it right up as Umesh clips the pacer to midwicket for a single off the first ball.
Ashwin defends the rest of the over and is unable to get a single off the last ball.
That proves crucial as Warrican claims the wicket of Umesh in the next over, who edges as he tries to play the cut shot and is caught behind for two.
An injured Shardul Thakur hobbles out to the middle as he defends the first three balls before punching the last ball through the covers for a four.
|10:50 Holder picks 5th wicket; India 8 down:
India 334-8 (95 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard
Back to back maiden overs for Warrican as Ashwin again watchfully defends against the left-arm spinner.
West Indies not giving away anything as Holder and Warrican send two maiden overs in a row.
And Holder continues a good morning session for West Indies as he claims the wicket of Kuldeep, who is bowled for six.
India are 334 for eight in 95 overs, with a lead of just 23 runs and just two wickets in hand.
|10:30 Pant dismissed for 92; India lose 7th wicket:
India 334-7 (91 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard
Big responsibility on Ashwin as the right-hander turns Holder on the leg side for two runs.
Kuldeep taps Gabriel on the off-side for a single before Ashwin clips the next ball through the covers for two runs and then takes one to retain strike.
West Indies introduce spin as Jomel Warrican comes into the attack. Ashwin watchfully defends the left-arm spinner to play out a maiden.
Gabriel overpitches as Kuldeep hits it through the off-side for a four and then takes a single on the leg side and Ashwin picks another run off the fourth ball.
Gabriel bowls it full and on the stumps as Pant whips it through midwicket for a four to take his score into the 90s, for the third innings in a row.
He made a century at the Oval but threw his wicket away in the Rajkot Test and missed out on a hundred.
Gabriel drops it slightly short and aims for the body but Pant manages to nudge it to fine leg for one.
In the next over, Pant turns Holder on the leg side for one and Ashwin does the same a few balls later for a single to get off the mark.
Gabriel gives West Indies further boost with the key wicket of Pant, who is brilliantly caught in the covers for 92. Hetmyer lunges to his left and comes up with a superb catch as West Indies keep chipping away at the wickets.
New batsman Kuldeep Yadav is beaten first ball as he flirts with a wide delivery before he blocks the last two balls.
|09:55 Rahane and Jadeja perish; India 6 down:
India 314-6 (84 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard
Jason Holder to start off with the ball on Day 3 as West Indies take the second new ball.
Ajinkya Rahane defends the first ball on the leg side before he drives the next through the covers for a four to give India the lead.
That boundary also raises the 150-run stand for the fifth wicket between Rahane and Rishabh Pant.
Pacer from both ends as Shannon Gabriel comes in from the other end. A short ball to Pant which he defends before taking one into the covers.
Rahane slashes at a short wide delivery but is unable to beat the fielder at gully before he punches the next to deep point for one.
Holder makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Rahane, who is caught at gully for 80. The ball moved away and bounced a bit extra as Rahane looking to defend got a thick outside edge.
A big wicket early in the day for West Indies.
And it gets even better for the visitors as Holder strikes two balls later with the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, who is trapped leg before wicket for a duck. The ball comes in sharply as Jadeja looks to defend but plays down the wrong line and is caught in front. He decides to walk away with taking the review as India lose two quick wickets.
Holder nearly makes it three wickets in the over as Ravichandran Ashwin is hit on the pads by a sharp incoming delivery but the umpire turns down the appeal. West Indies take the review but the ball is clipping the outside of leg stump and it stays with the umpire's decision.
Two wickets in the over for Holder, who has taken for four for 49 in 16 overs, as India are reduced to 314 for six in 84 overs.
|09:14 India aim for big lead on Day 3:
India 308-4 (81 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard
Welcome to the coverage of Day 3 of the second and final Test between India and West Indies in Hyderabad on Sunday.
India will be hoping Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant continue to build their partnership and take them towards a sizeable lead on the third day.
Rahane and Pant hit unbeaten half-centuries to lead India's strong reply with the bat on Day 2 of the second Test.
Rahane made a solid 75, while Pant stroked 85 as they steered India to 308 for four in 81 overs. They trail West Indies by three runs, after the visitors were bowled out for 311 earlier in the day.
Pant entertained as he slammed 10 fours and two sixes in his 120-ball knock, while Rahane was cautious as he hit just six fours in his 174-ball knock, as the duo put on an unbroken stand of 146 runs for the fifth wicket.
India were in a spot of bother at one stage in the post-lunch session as they were reduced to 162 for four following the dismissal of Virat Kohli, who was trapped leg before wicket by his opposite number Jason Holder for 45.
Prithvi Shaw had given India a flying start with a quickfire 70 from 53 balls, to rally the hosts after the early dismissal of Rahul.
Shaw was caught in the covers off Jomel Warrican and in the very next over, Pujara was caught behind off Shannon Gabriel for 10.
Earlier, Umesh Yadav ran through the lower order as India bowled out West Indies for 311 in their first innings.
Umesh picked up all three wickets to fall on the second day to finish with career-best figures of six for 88, his second five-wicket haul in Tests.
West Indies lasted just 29 minutes in the morning session on Day 2, adding 16 runs in 6.4 overs, while losing their remaining three wickets.
The only bright spot for West Indies was Roston Chase's century as the right-hander hit a brilliant 106 from 189 balls before he was dismissed by Umesh.