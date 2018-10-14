11:48 India bowled out for 367; take 56-run lead:



India 367-all out (106.4 ovs) vs WI 311 | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo comes into the attack in place of Warrican to bowl the final over of the session.

The second ball is dropped short as Ashwin pulls it behind square for a boundary.

He taps the fifth ball to mid-on and steals a quick single as Ambris is slow to react and Thakur does well to run across. He pulls the last ball over midwicket as the fielder in the deep stops it and they decide against taking the run.

The lunch break has been extended by half an hour with India nine wickets down.

Gabriel bowls the first ball short and wide as Ashwin flays it through the covers to the man in the deep and pushes the struggling Thakur for the second run.

The pacer then tries a short ball as Ashwin top edges the pull which goes fine on the leg side for a four as the lead grows to 50.

He survives a leg before shout off the fifth ball before keeping strike with a single from the last ball.

Ashwin farming majority of the strike as he defends the first three balls and then takes one off the fourth ball, leaving Thakur to face just the last two balls.

Ashwin keeps getting the runs as he flicks Gabriel through midwicket for a four before the pacer gets revenge two balls later.

He bowls Ashwin with the incoming delivery after a good innings of 35.

India are bowled out for 367 in their first innings as they take a first innings lead of 56 runs.

