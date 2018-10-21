Write a comment

October 21, 2018

17:11 1st ODI: 300 comes up for Windies:

Shami in attack. He managed to keep Bishoo quiet for three deliveries and the fourth ball Bishoo hammers it away for four runs.

Another boundary from Bishoo and that brings up West Indies 300 runs. 307 for 8.

17:08

Just four runs from Khaleel's over.

Kohli brings Yadav in attack now. Three runs from that over. Runs coming in singles. Shami comes back in attack. Four from that over.

Kohli brings Yadav in attack now. Three runs from that over. Runs coming in singles. Shami comes back in attack. Four from that over.

Roach can't be shut for long. As Khaleel is back in attack and he senses opportunity, he send the ball out for six runs. Eight form that over. Welcome runs for Windies.

16:55 1st ODI: Chahal dismisses Holder:

Chahal strikes again!

It was a full ball down angled in, Holder had premeditated to sweep but the, does not connect with the ball and it sneaks and dislodges the stumps.

Roach is the new batsman. Chahal strikes again!

16:42

Jadeja bowls his final over. Holder looks to take from where Hetmyer left. He scores two boundaries from that over. Nine from that over.

Chahal to Holder and after a dot ball, he sends the ball straight to Pant who drops it. The ball rolls away for four runs.

Chahal to Holder and after a dot ball, he sends the ball straight to Pant who drops it. The ball rolls away for four runs.

Last ball of the over is dramatic. Did Dhoni dismissed Holder? Dhoni whips the bails off. But Bishoo gets a lifeline.

16:32 1st ODI: Windies lose two quick wickets:

Chahal returns soon after Hetmyer's dismissal and pins Nurse in front. OUT! But Nurse challenges the decision. The tracker returns three reds. Hitting leg stump. Nurse walks back for 2 runs.

Bishoo walks out at No. 9.

Bishoo walks out at No. 9.

300 looks a distant dream for West Indies now.

16:26 1st ODI: Hetmyer departs soon:

Jadeja to continue.

Jadeja bags the man in form's wicket. Hetmyer drops down to one knee and sweeps it in the air, Pant is in the deep and takes the catch. Hetmyer scores 106 off 78 balls.

Ashley Nurse walks in.

16:21 1st ODI: Hetmyer hits stunning ton:

Shami back in attack and Hetmyer his at his attacking best. Seven from that over. Jadeja manages to keep Hetmyer quiet so Holder scores a boundary off that last ball of the over.

Hetmyer faces Shami now and runs for a single. Holder faces Shami and hits a stunning boundary. Next ball he runs a single. Hetmyer has jarred his shoulder while taking that single. He needs some attention from the physio. Looks good to continue.

Hetmyer faces Shami now and runs for a single. Holder faces Shami and hits a stunning boundary. Next ball he runs a single. Hetmyer has jarred his shoulder while taking that single. He needs some attention from the physio. Looks good to continue.

He sends the ball for a six and brings up his century in style! 105 from 75balls.

16:06 1st ODI: Hetmyer reaches nervous 90s:

Jadeja to Holder and just 1 run for the Windies from this over. Yadav to Holder and he manages to send the for a single. Hetmyer faces Yadav and plays it late to send the ball to the ropes. Seven runs from the over.

Jadeja to continue. After a couple of singles, Hetmyer sends the ball for a huge six! He ends the over with two runs. 11 runs from that over. Hetmyer reaches nineties.

15:54 1st ODI: 200 comes up for Windies:

Holder walks out to bat now and is off the mark. Scores a single. Yadav to continue. Hetmyer is looking to build a long innings and he seems to be in a hurry. 10 runs from that over. Not to forget that stunning boundary from the man in form.

With that 200 comes up for the Windies. 200 for 5 after 32 overs.

15:47 1st ODI: Jedeja sends Powell back for 22 runs:

What a fine innings from Hetmyer so far. The young man has looked to play his strokes from the word and so far it has come off. 13 runs from Yadav's over.

Jadeja in attack and Hetmyer in on fire. Sends the ball to the ropes. Scores a single and Powell faces Jadeja now. Jadeja strikes and sends Powell back to the pavilion. Powell is gone for 22 off 23 balls.

15:38

Ahmed in attack now and 12 runs for Windies form that over. Powell sent the ball to the boundary while Hetmyer sent the last ball of the over for a six!

Chahal comes in and gives away just three runs from his over.

Chahal comes in and gives away just three runs from his over.

Umesh Yadav returns in the attack.

15:33 1st ODI: Hetmyer scores timely half century:

Change in bowling, Khaleel Ahmed is back. Hetmyer faces him and sends the ball for a single. Powell powers the ball for a boundary.

Chahal in attack and Hetmyer gets two from the first ball of the over. He again manages a single and that brings in his fine fifty. The youngster raises his bat and draws applause.

15:26 1st ODI: Hetmyer, Powell steady Windies innings:

Jadeja to continue. Rovman Powell is the new batsman. He opens his account with 1 run. Hetmyer faces Jadeja now and he goes down on one knee and sweeps for a lovely shot. Six runs! He ends the over with a single.

Hetmyer now faces Shami. And gets a single. Powell is next and he sends the ball for four runs. After a single, Hetmyer is on fire. He picks a slower ball from Shami and sends it for a six. He is not done yet and sends the other ball of the over for four runs. Single to end the over. Huge over for Windies. 17 runs from that over.

15:24 1st ODI: Shami dismisses Hope for 32 runs:

Hetmyer uses his feet and skips down the ground smashes the ball for six runs. Good over for Windies. 10 runs from that Jadeja over.

Shami is back in attack. And he sends Hope back. Hope is out for 32 from 51 balls.

15:00 1st ODI: 100 comes up for Windies:

Chahal manages to keep the new batsman quiet. Just three runs off that over.

Change in attack. Kohli ropes in Ravindra Jadeja for Ahmed. Another three runs for Windies. 96 for 3 after 19 overs.

Change in attack. Kohli ropes in Ravindra Jadeja for Ahmed. Another three runs for Windies. 96 for 3 after 19 overs.

Chahal to Hetmyer, FOUR runs! And with that West Indies cross the 100-run mark. Windies 102/3 after 20 overs.

14:57

Chahal to the exciting Hetmyer now. But just 1 one and 1 wicket from that over. Good over for India.

Ahmed back in attack. Hetmyer opens his account. Four from that over.

14:46 1st ODI: Windies lose two quick wickets:

Samuels looks to defend but big appeal from Chahal and given!

Samuels considers reviewing LBW decision but the square-leg umpire tells him 'time's up!'

Samuels considers reviewing LBW decision but the square-leg umpire tells him 'time's up!'

Chahal bags the big wicket and first drinks break are called in.

14:41 1st ODI: Powell departs soon :

Khaleel is among the wickets once again as he gets the danger man out. Powell is OUT. Powell smacks the ball over long on but Dhawan is near the boundary and ends Powell's innings. Powell is out for 51 runs.

Marlon Samuels walks in next.

14:35 1st ODI: 50 comes up for Powell: Scorecard

Kohli now gives the ball to Yuzvendra Chahal. He bowls to Hope, 1 run. Powell faces Chahal now and he is not changing his approach. He sends the ball with the spin right over the square-leg fielder for six runs! 10 runs from that over.

Ahmed manages to bowl a quiet over. Just two runs off that over.

Ahmed manages to bowl a quiet over. Just two runs off that over.

Chahal in attack. Powell faces him and takes a single off the first ball and completes his half-century in 35 balls. It is his ninth ODI fifty. Three runs from Chahal's over.

14:26

Another over from another bowler but the story is same for the Windies. Runs keep flowing in boundaries.

Khaleel bowls the 11th. Starts with a skidder which struck Powell on the pads. Big appeal for LBW! Not given. A single next. Seven off the over.

Khaleel bowls the 11th. Starts with a skidder which struck Powell on the pads. Big appeal for LBW! Not given. A single next. Seven off the over.

Windies are 66/1 after 11 overs.

14:22 1st ODI: Powell, Hope steady West Indies innings:

Change in attack. Kohli brings in young Khaleel Ahmed, who replaces Mohammed Shami.

Ahmed concedes two boundaries and gives away10 runs from his first over. Windies have crossed the 50-run mark in the over.

Ahmed concedes two boundaries and gives away10 runs from his first over. Windies have crossed the 50-run mark in the over.

After the fall of an early wicket, Powell and Hope are looking good.

14:07 Powell looks in fine form:

Shai Hope is the new man in. West Indies are 23/1 after 5 overs.

Umesh Yadav just gives three runs off the over.

Shami's first ball heads for a boundary. The over ends with a huge six. Powell picks this slower one, gets under it, and sends it for six runs over mid-off.

At the end of seven overs Indies are 36/1. Shai Hope is the new man in. West Indies are 23/1 after 5 overs.

13:54 1st ODI: Shami strikes, Windies lose 1st wicket:

Shami breaks the opening partnership as he bags the wicket of Hemraj. The debutant tried to play the pull shot but it crashed into the stumps.

Hemraj walks back for 9.

13:51

Debutant Chandrapaul Hemraj opens the proceedings for West Indies alongside Kieran Powell. Mohammed Shami welcomed with a boundary from Powell. West Indies score - 4/0 after 1 over.

Umesh Yadav concedes just one run from his first over.