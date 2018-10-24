rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 

2nd ODI updates: India win toss, to bat

Write a comment

October 24, 2018

13:22  Kuldeep in for injured Ahmed:  

India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

India have brought in Kuldeep Yadav for the injured Khaleel Ahmed while Obed McCoy replaces Oshane Thomas for the Windies.

The Indian bowlers' struggled in the first ODI, but the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.

India will look to add to their lead in the series and go up 2-0 but the match could attract more eyeballs because of a record that Virat Kohli is expected to break.

If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy
Brand Prithvi Shaw
Brand Prithvi Shaw
The FUNNIEST MEMES on Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding!
The FUNNIEST MEMES on Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding!
Are you aware of your workplace rights?
Are you aware of your workplace rights?
How to get a long investment horizon
How to get a long investment horizon
Who Got the Bofors Money?
Who Got the Bofors Money?
rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use