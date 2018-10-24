2nd ODI updates: India win toss, to bat





India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.





India have brought in Kuldeep Yadav for the injured Khaleel Ahmed while Obed McCoy replaces Oshane Thomas for the Windies.



The Indian bowlers' struggled in the first ODI, but the home team made easy work of what looked like a stiff 323-run target in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

In Guwahati, India unleashed their batting might as Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma, arguably the two best batsmen in the 50-over game at the moment, smashed big hundreds in quick time.

Finishing the game with eight overs to spare was a statement of sorts, and another blow to the West Indies' morale.



India will look to add to their lead in the series and go up 2-0 but the match could attract more eyeballs because of a record that Virat Kohli is expected to break.





If captain Virat Kohli adds another 81 runs to his awe-inspiring tally, he will become the fastest man to 10,000 runs in this format, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.





Tendulkar took 259 innings to get there and Kohli has so far batted 204 times.



