3rd ODI: Bumrah dismisses Hope; WI 8 down

October 27, 2018

17:13 Bumrah dismisses Hope; WI 8 down:



WI 254-8 (47 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Chahal, who has one over in hand, comes back to bowl the 45th over. He starts with two dot balls to Ashley Nurse, before the right-hander slog sweeps the third ball over midwicket for a six.

The next ball is slightly short as Nurse slaps it through the covers for a four before taking one from the next ball.

Bhuvneshwar, who has two overs in hand, comes back from the other end. Four singles from the first four balls before Roach clubs a length ball over long-on fence for a six to take Windies past the 250-run mark, in the 47th over.





WI 227-8 (44 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

India keep juggling their bowlers as Bhuvneshwar comes back into the attack. The fast bowler does well to give just five singles, in his eighth over.

Bumrah comes back from the other end. And he strikes with the key wicket of Hope, who is done in by the quick yorker and is bowled after a splendid innings of 95.

That was virtually unplayable as Hope misses out on a deserved century.

The last ball is again a yorker but this time Kemar Roach manages to keep it out.



16:49 Chahal strikes; Windies 7 down:



WI 218-7 (42 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Chahal comes back into the attack. Hope cuts the first ball but can't beat Rohit at point before he misses the flick off the next but gets a leg bye.

Allen goes for the big hit on the leg side but only manages to hit it straight into the hands of Pant at long-on to perish for five.

This is the first wicket for Chahal, in his ninth over.

A single to Hope off the last ball helps him keep the strike, while also take his score to 90.



16:42 Holder out for 32; WI lose 6th wicket:



WI 216-6 (41 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Kuldeep beats Hope with the googly who plays down the wrong line but the leg before appeal is turned down. He manages to tap the second ball to square leg and picks a quiet single.

Debutant Fabian Allen gets off the mark with a single to long-off before Hope drills a wide half-volley through the covers for a four.

Seven runs from his final over as Kuldeep finishes with good figures of two for 52 in his 10 overs, with Windies reaching 211 for six in 40 overs.

Hope has kept the Windies afloat, having made 88 from 101 balls so far, while Allen is on one.

Khaleel, who just has one over left, comes back. Hope picks a single off the first ball followed by two dot balls to Allen before the right-hander gets a thick outside edge which flies past the wicketkeeper for a four.

WI 204-6 (39 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Holder steers Khaleel to thirdman for one before Hope pulls a short ball for a six comfortably clearing the fielder on the fence before taking a single.

DROPPED! In the next over, Hope (62) hits Kuldeep straight back but the spinner is unable to hold on to a tough chance on his follow through.

Two more singles as Hope and Holder continue to build the Windies innings.

Hope keeps the boundaries coming. He spoils a good over from Khaleel as he lofts the last ball straight back over the bowler's head for a six.

Holder joins in the party as he swings Kuldeep wide of long-on for a six before he taking one.

Kuldeep has a huge appeal for leg before turned down against Hope, who gets his front foot across and tries to turn it on the leg side but is beaten. He manages to keep strike with a single from the last ball.

Bhuvneshwar comes back into the attack and he checks West Indies' progress with the wicket of Holder, who goes for a big hit down the ground but holes out to the fielder at long-off.

Holder walks back after a good innings of 32 from 39 balls as West Indies are reduced to 197 for six, in the 39th over.

Hope, who has crossed over while was catch was being taken, turns the next ball on the leg side for two runs. He then drives Bhuvneshwar through the covers for a four and keeps strike with a single to thirdman.



16:12 Hope hits half-century to rally Windies:



WI 164-5 (34 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Holder mishits as he tries to swing Bhuvneshwar over the leg side as he manages to clear the fielder at mid-on for two runs as Bumrah does well to run back at mid-on but is unable to take the catch.

A single to Hope before Holder drives the last ball through the covers fora couple.

A single each to Hope and Holder off Chahal as Windies bring up their 150, in the 32nd over.

In the next over, a short ball from Khaleel is pulled through midwicket by Holder for a four. A single to Hope off the last ball brings up the right-hander's half-century from 72 balls.

Hope keeps the scoreboard moving as he sweeps Kuldeep behind square on the leg side for a four.

A single to Hope off the fifth ball for a single and Holder keeps strike with one from the last ball.



15:53 Powell falls for 4; Windies 5 down:



WI 142-5 (30 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

India on the attack as they bring back Bumrah, who has six overs in hand, to pick up another wicket or two.

Hope taps Bumrah on the off-side for a single and Jason Holder gets off the mark with a single to thirdman.

Another single to Hope to thirdman as Bumrah concedes just three runs in his fifth over.

Kuldeep overpitches as Hope drills it through the covers for a four and then takes a single.

Holder tries to turn Kuldeep on the leg side and fails to make connection but manages to pick a leg bye and Hope keeps strike with one from the last ball.

Three singles in a row before Bumrah hits Holder on the helmet with a quick bouncer, who has to change his helmet, before defending the last ball.

Chahal comes back into the attack and he starts his new spell with a maiden as Hope is content to defend.

Another change as Bhuvneshwar comes into the attack, replacing fellow pacer Bumrah.

Holder plays a nice straight drive off the first ball for a four before he plays out the rest of the over.

Four runs from Chahal's seventh over as West Indies reach 142 for five in 30 overs, with Hope on 46 and Holder on seven.



WI 121-5 (24 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Khaleel comes back into the attack, replacing Chahal, who bowled an expensive first spell of five overs for 38 runs.

Hope takes a single through the off-side and Powell picks one two balls later to get off the mark before the former turns the fifth ball on the leg side for two runs.

Kudeep cripples West Indies further as he dismisses Powell, who is struggling to read the spinner and tries to hit his way out of trouble. He swings it across the line but is foxed by the googly as the ball takes the edge and Rohit comes up with a superb catch in the slips, as he barely has time to react.



Powell walks back for four as Windies slip to 121 for five in 24 overs.



15:08 Hetmyer out for 37; Windies lose 4th wicket:



WI 111-4 (20 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Kuldeep gifts Hetmyer a full toss which he swings over midwicket for a six. The spinner flights it up as the left-hander swings again but this time he is beaten and wicketkeeper Dhoni whips off the bails in a flash.

The decision is referred upstairs as Hetmyer's feet looks on the line and he is ruled out stumped.

Hetmyer walks back for an entertaining 37 from 20 balls as Windies slip to 111 for four, in the 20th over.

That is an important breakthrough for India as Hetmyer was once again threatening to destroy the bowlers in the middle overs, especially the spinners.

Rovman Powell is beaten all ends up by the googly from Kuldeep, two balls in a row as the spinners sends down a brilliant over.



15:02 Hope, Hetmyer steady West Indies:



WI 105-3 (19 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Hetmyer turns a full delivery from Chahal through the leg side for two runs before he takes a single to long-on.

Hope then comes down the track and swings the leg-spinner over midwicket for a six as he tries to adopt a positive approach in the middle overs.

Spin from both ends as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack from the other end, replacing Khaleel, who took one for 25 in four overs in his first spell.

Hetmyer slaps the first ball down to long-off for one and Hope sweeps the next ball fine for two runs before taking one.

The Indian spinners bowling a wide line to Hetmyer, who drives it to sweeper cover for a single.

Hope goes for the sweep but fails to make connection and Kuldeep is briefly interested as he appeals but withdraws as it pitched well outside leg stump.

Hetmyer looking to take charge after playing a few deliveries. He comes down the track and lofts Chahal over long-off for a six before he smashes the next powerfully back past the bowler for a four through long-on.

Hetmyer taking the Indian spinners to task yet again. Kuldeep drops short as the left-hander cuts it past point for a four to race to 23 from 15 balls.

Another short wide delivery as Hetmyer tries the same shot but this time just for a single before Hope picks a leg bye.

Hetmyer sweeps Chahal over square leg for a six to take West Indies past the 100-run mark, in the 19th over.

Chahal again guilty of bowling it on the leg stump line to Hetmyer instead of sticking on the off-stump line. A single off the next ball helps the duo raise the 50-run stand for the fourth wicket from just 34 balls.



14:44 Samuels out for 9; Windies in trouble:



WI 62-3 (14 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Hope turns Khaleel through square leg for two runs before he punches a short ball through the covers for a four.

West Indies have reached 46 for two in 10 overs with Hope on eight and Samuels on 1.

India introduce spin immediately at the end of Powerplay as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack to bowl the 11th over.

Samuels watchfully defends the first two balls before he takes a single to long-off.



Chahal then gets some turn as Hope looks to defend but is beaten before he defends the last ball.

After going for runs in his first two overs, Khaleel makes a good comeback as he gives away just a single in his third over.

In the next over, Samuels drills a wide delivery from leg-spinner Chahal through the covers for a four followed by three singles as Windies go past the 50-run mark, in the 13th over.

Khaleel gets his first wicket as he gets Samuels caught behind for a nine courtesy of some extra bounce as Windies slip to 55 for three, in the 14th over.

The in-form Shimron Hetmyer gets off the mark with a single before Hope leans forward and hits a cracking drive through the covers for a four off Khaleel. He miscues the pull shot off the last ball as he fails to get hold o it but it clears mid-on for two runs.



14:17 Bumrah strikes again; WI 2 down:



WI 40-2 (9 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Shai Hope gets off the mark with a single as he taps Bhuvneshwar on the leg side and Powell picks one two balls later followed by three dot balls.

Bumrah is taken off after a three-over spell despite taking a wicket in his previous over as he makes way for left-armer Khaleel Ahmed.

Powell is beaten off the first ball before the left-hander hammers the next ball over long-on for a six.

The pacer drops it short as Powell is able to pull it through square leg for a four before he keeps strike with a single from the last ball.

Change of ends for Bumrah, who takes over from Bumrah, and he strikes with the first delivery of his new spell.

He gets some extra bounce as Powell gets the edge and is caught at first slip by Rohit to perish for 21.

A single each to Marlon Samuels and Shai Hope before the former is given out leg before wicket and he decides to review.

He went back right to defend a full delivery from Bumrah and was struck on the pads but the ball tracker shows it would have bounced and gone over the stumps. A good review from West Indies as the experienced Samuels survives.



14:01 Bumrah strikes; Windies lose 1st wicket:



WI 25-1 (6 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

A full delivery from Bumrah which hits Powell on the pads but the impact is way outside the leg stump and it is surprising that the pacer goes on up in appeal.

The next ball slants across the left-hander, who has a poke and is beaten, before he taps the third ball to mid-off and steals a quick run.

Hemraj taps the fifth ball into the covers and attempts a quick single but is sent back.

He tries to clip the last ball through the leg side but is beaten and is hit on the pads. The umpire turns down the confident appeal for leg before India decide to take the review.

But it turns out to be a waste as the ball pitched way outside the leg stump.

In the next over, Powell tries the inside out lofted shot but fails to make proper connection as it goes over short cover and gets him a single.

The next ball is a slower bouncer as Hemraj pulls it to fine leg for one before Powell picks two runs off the next ball to midwicket.

Bumrah comes under some rough treatment at the hands of Hemraj, who lofts the third ball over the covers for a four. The next ball is clubbed for a six over the long-on fence before the pacer gets revenge.

Hemraj top edges the pull shot as Dhoni runs all the way to the fine leg region before diving full length to take the catch inside off the ground with his outstretched gloves.

Hemraj walks back for 15 as West Indies are reduced to 25 for one in six overs.



13:43 India elect to bowl vs WI; Bumrah and Bhuvi included:



WI 10-0 (3 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj are the two openers for Windies, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for India.

Powell watchfully defends the first two balls before he clips the third ball through midwicket for a four to get off the mark and sees off the rest of the over.

Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. Left-arm Hemraj offers no shot as the ball slants across him and it goes through with good bounce to wicketkeeper Dhoni. The next ball is again left alone but this time it falls short of Dhoni.

Hemraj is then caught in the crease as he tries to defend and is struck on the pads but the leg before wicket appeal is turned down.

Bumrah bowls in a good channel as Hemraj can only defend as the fast bowler starts off with a maiden.

In the next over, Powell picks a single off the first ball before Hemraj drills a wide delivery from Bhuvneshwar for a four to get off the mark.

Bhuvneshwar then bowls a wide down the leg side as Windies reach 10 for no loss in three overs.



13:09 India elect to bowl vs WI; Bumrah and Bhuvi included: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the third ODI International in Pune on Saturday.

India have made three changes as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been included in place of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has made a comeback in place of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile, the visitors have made one change as Fabian Allen replaces Devendra Bishoo.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after their eight-wicket victory in the first ODI, while the second match finished in a tie.



12:53 Dhoni dropped from T20I series against Windies, Australia: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Friday dropped from India's 16-member teams for both the T20 International series against the West Indies and Australia later this year.



Captain Virat Kohli was rested from the three-match T20I series against the West Indies beginning on November 4.



Rohit Sharma will lead the team in Kohli's absence.



Kohli, however, returns for the four-match Test series against Australia later this year with the BCCI's selection committee naming a 18-member team for the important assignment.



He will also lead the side in the three T20 matches against Australia.



