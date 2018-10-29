4th ODI: Windies in trouble after early wickets

Write a comment

October 29, 2018

18:30 Windies in trouble after early wickets:



WI 23-3 (6 ovs) vs India 377-5 | Scorecard

Another run out for West Indies five balls later leaves the visitors in total shambles.

Marlon Samuels taps Bumrah on the off-side straight to Kohli at short cover as non-striker Powell comes down halfway but is sent back. Kohli is quick to throw the ball at the non-striker's end to run out Powell, who had already given up hope.

West Indies in a total mess on 23 for three in six overs.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India. Chandrapaul Hemraj hits the first ball through the off-side but Kohli saves some runs with a diving stop before the left-hander drills the fourth ball through the covers for two runs to get off the mark.

A wide down the leg side before Hemraj gets a thick outside edge for a single to thirdman.

Kieran Powell pulls the last ball over midwicket to get off the mark with a boundary.

Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. Hemraj tucks the third ball on the leg side for a single before Powell goes for the pull and fails to make connection.

Bumrah then bowls a full delivery which moves slightly to beat the drive from the left-hander before he gets a thick outside edge off the last ball which goes into the covers.

Bhuvneshwar does well to bowl four dot balls in a row to Hemraj, sticking to a good line around the off-stump.

He finally manages to get the gap off the fifth ball, driving it through the covers for a four followed by a wide. The last ball is slightly short as Hemraj pulls it over midwicket for a six.



Bumrah bowls another good over, he has conceded just one run from his opening two overs.

He has a huge appeal for caught behind off an inside edge turned down against Powell before India take the review. But there is nothing off the bat and India again end up losing their review early.

Bhuvneshwar makes the first breakthrough with the wicket of Hemraj, who is caught on the off-side for 14. He tries to drive a full delivery through the off-side without any footwork but can't keep it down as Rayudu ends up with a good catch in the covers.

India look to have bagged another wicket a couple of balls later. Shai Hope taps it to mid-on and sets off for a quick run but Kuldeep Yadav catches him short with a direct hit.



Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu slammed centuries to power India to a huge 377 for five in their 50 overs, in the fourth ODI against West Indies in Mumbai on Monday.



Rohit slammed a brilliant 162 from 137 balls, while Rayudu stroked a quickfire 100 from 81 balls as the duo put on an entertaining stand of 212 runs for the third wicket to tear apart the Windies attack in the middle overs.



West Indies had managed to dismiss captain Virat Kohli cheaply, for 16, ending his run of three centuries in a row in the series but Rohit and Rayudu showed them no mercy.

Shikhar Dhawan had earlier stroked 38 from 40 balls, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni made 23 from 15 balls at the end.



Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu slammed centuries to power India to a huge 377 for five in their 50 overs, in the fourth ODI against West Indies in Mumbai on Monday.



Rohit slammed a brilliant 162 from 137 balls, while Rayudu stroked a quickfire 100 from 81 balls as the duo put on an entertaining stand of 212 runs for the third wicket to tear apart the Windies attack in the middle overs.



West Indies had managed to dismiss captain Virat Kohli cheaply, for 16, ending his run of three centuries in a row in the series but Rohit and Rayudu showed them no mercy.

Shikhar Dhawan had earlier stroked 38 from 40 balls, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni made 23 from 15 balls at the end.



Roach back into the attack as Dhoni cuts the first ball over point for two runs. Dhoni then chances his arm as he skies it high on the off-side but Shimron Hetmyer makes a valiant effort, running back and diving full length as he is unable to hold on.

But Roach gets his man next ball as Dhoni chips it straight into the hands of short fine leg to perish for 23 from 15 balls.

He walks back disappointed at not making most of the full delivery on the pads. Dhoni is dismissed just one run short of his 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Ravindra Jadeja gets off the mark with a single to thirdman and Jadhav sways out of the way of a quick bouncer as wicketkeeper Hope is unable to stop it cleanly and gives away two byes.

The last ball is a full toss as Jadhav lofts it over the covers to end the over with a four.

Pacer Paul to bowl the final over. Jadeja drives the first ball to long-off for one before Jadhav cuts the next ball over point for a four followed by a single.

Paul tries the slower bouncer as Jadeja pulls it square on the leg side for another boundary before he clubs a full toss down to long-on for one.

Jadhav ends the innings in style with a boundary straight down the ground as India finish on a huge 377 for five in their 50 overs.



Allen ends Rayudu's whirlwind innings with a direct hit. The right-hander, who smashed 100 from 81 balls, taps the spinner on the off-side and attempts a quick single but Allen does well to get to the ball quickly and hits the stumps directly to get the run out.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav walks in at No. 6 in his comeback match. Dhoni strokes the second ball through the covers for two runs and then one to long-on.

Jadhav off the mark with a single on the off-side followed by another run to Dhoni.

Jadhav drives the last ball through the covers and comes back for the second as India bring up their 350, in the 48th over.



Roach bowls a short ball to Dhoni, who goes for the pull but misses and is hit on the shoulder for a leg bye.

Rayudu picks one off the next ball before Dhoni tries to flick it through midwicket but ends up hitting it straight for two runs and then picks one to fine leg.

Roach gifts Rayudu a full toss which he clobbers over midwicket for a six to race into the 90s.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen comes back into the attack. Dhoni picks a single off the first ball before Rayudu attempts the sweep but is beaten. He slaps the third ball through the covers for two runs and then picks one to the same fielder.

Paul starts with a high full toss which is ruled a no-ball for height and Rayudu lofts the free hit on the leg side but can't clear long-on as he picks up two runs to take his score to 98.

Rayudu taps the fourth ball to point and scampers across for a quick single to race to his century from 80 balls.

Dhoni is hit on the forearm by the throw from the fielder. He gets some treatment from the physio before he opens the face of the bat and steers Paul through point for a four and then clips the next ball behind square for another boundary.



No stopping Rohit now as he clobbers Nurse straight down the ground over long-on for a six.

But the spinner gets revenge as he strikes a few balls later as Rohit tries to carve it over short thirdman but fails to make proper connection and is caught by Chandrapaul Hemraj, who dives forward to take the catch.

Rohit walks back after a splendid innings of 162 from 137 balls, having hit 20 fours and four sixes.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks in at No. 5 and he could not have asked for a better situation to walk out to the middle. He is desperate need of some runs and a quickfire cameo could take some pressure off him.

Dhoni gets off the mark as he drives the last ball to long-on for a single.



Roach comes back into the attack as Windies look for a breakthrough to stop India's charge.

The first ball is full and wide as Rohit flays it through the covers for a four, his 16th of the innings, to take his score to 132.

The next ball is short as Rohit easily pulls it through square leg for another boundary, beating the desperate dive from the fielder in the deep.

A relief for Windies as Rohit softly taps a full toss down to long-off for just a single.

Rayudu shuffles across and sweeps a full toss from the pacer over midwicket for the third four of the over.

Roach bowls another full toss which is wide as Rayudu gets the edge which goes past the wicketkeeper for one and Rohit is beaten off the last ball but India still get 14 from the over.

In the next over, Paul tries the slower bouncer but Rohit reads it early as he pulls it over long-on for a six.

Two balls later, he hits the pacer through the off-side for a four followed by two singles as 14 come from the over.

It's raining boundaries at the CCI. Rayudu swings pacer Holder over the leg side for a six and then takes one.

Rohit then shuffles across and sweeps the next ball over the short fine leg fielder for a four to raise his 150, from 131 balls.

The last ball is hammered through point for another four as India cross the 300-run mark, in the 43rd over.



The third wicket partnership also crossed the 200-run mark from 160 balls as both Rohit and Rayudu dominate.





Rayudu has cut loose and he won't allow the spinners to operate. He shuffles across a long way and sweeps Allen powerfully through square leg for a four.

Two balls later he comes down the track and plays the inside out shot over extra cover for another boundary and then takes one as India go past the 250-run mark, in the 39th over.

Left-arm pacer Keemo Paul comes back into the attack. Just two singles from four balls before Rohit makes up for it by smashing the fifth ball over the long-off fence for a six and keeps strike with a single from the last ball.

India are well placed for the final assault in the death overs as they reach 261 for two in 40 overs.

Rohit has eased his way to 128 from 121 balls, while Rayudu has smashed to 70 from 62 balls, with the duo having added 160 from 140 balls for the third wicket so far.



Rayudu has done well to further push his case for a permanent slot at No. 4 as he races towards run-a-ball half-century. He has kept the scoreboard ticking with regular singles while also hitting the odd boundary in between to take some pressure off Rohit.

West Indies bowlers have either been too wide or too short to Rohit. He has no problems despatching a short ball from Holder through midwicket for a four.

In the next over, Rayudu easily punches Allen to long-off for one to complete his fifty, from 51 balls.

Part-time spinner Marlon Samuels comes into the attack, replacing Holder.

The first ball is flighted right up as Rayudu lofts it straight back over the bowler's head for a six. The next ball as expected is quicker and a bit flatter as Rayudu opens the face of the bat and dabs it wide of thirdman for one.

Two more singles before Rohit drives a wide half-volley through the covers for a four and then keeps strike with a single from the last ball.



Allen also guilty of dropping short to Rohit, who finds the gap through thirdman for a four to take his score into the 90s.

Rayudu takes charge after the drinks break as he gives Nurse the charge and manages to clear the fielder at long-on for a six, clearing the man on the fence.

A single to Rayudu before Rohit also collects one off the next ball to inch closer to his fifty. A few more singles as Nurse gives away 11 in his seventh over.

Rohit cuts a short ball from Allen for a four through thirdman to bring up his century from 98 balls, having hit 13 fours and a six. This is his second century of the series and his 21st overall.



With 17 overs still left in the innings, Rohit has a chance to go for another double hundred in ODIs. He has this unique ability of turning things around after completing his century, which has seen him become the only batsman to hit three double hundreds in ODIs.

Holder comes back into the attack as Rayudu pulls the first ball square on the leg side for a four to bring up India's 200, in the 34th over. That also raises the 100-run stand for the third wicket from just 99 balls.

A short ball which Rohit pulls to the fielder in the deep for one before Rayudu manages to pull the next ball wide of the fielder for a four followed by a single as Holder goes for 11 runs in the over.



Four singles from Nurse's fifth over before left-arm spinner Fabian Allen comes into the attack in place of Powell, who was hit for 15 runs in his previous over.

He starts with two dot balls before Rayudu lofts the third ball over the covers for a four followed by two singles.

Nurse drops short and also gives width as Rohit rocks back and guides it past short thirdman for a four. The next ball is similar as Rohit this time punches it through the covers for another boundary.

Another short ball but this time Rohit cuts it to the sweeper cover fielder for just one.

Rayudu comes down the track to the next two balls but can't find the gap.

India are 175 for two in 30 overs, with Rohit on 89 from as many balls, and Rayudu on 23.



This will be a good test for the middle order, including the likes of Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, against a disciplined Windies bowling attack. They will hope Rohit bats for a long period of time and make his start count.

Powell bowls another tidy over, conceding just four singles in his second.

Nurse, who earlier went off with some injury, comes back into the attack. Two singles from the first two balls before Rayudu gets an outside edge which goes past the wicketkeeper for a four followed by two more singles as eight runs come from the over.

Powell doing a good job with the ball, with his slow medium pacers, as he gives away just a single in his third over.

Nurse drags Rayudu forward with a flighted delivery which beats him as wicketkeeper Hope whips off the bails in a flash but the batsman has managed to drag his feet back in the crease.

Rohit breaks the shackles as he hits Powell for three fours in the 27th over. The first ball was down the leg side as Rohit clips it over square leg for a four followed by a late cut off the next for the same result.

A couple of singles before Rohit pulls it behind square for the third four of the over and then takes one to get 15 runs from the over.



Part-time medium pacer Rovman Powell comes into the attack, in place of Roach, who took one for 41 in seven overs.

He makes a tidy start, conceding just three singles in his opening over.

In the next over, Rohit steers Paul past point for two runs and hits the next ball for a four to complete his fifty, from 60 balls, pulling a short ball comfortably through midwicket.

The next ball comes in sharply as Rohit is hit on the pads but there is a huge appeal and he survives the leg before appeal.

Paul then drops short and also offers some width as Rohit cuts it behind point for the second four of the over.

He then throws his bat at another wide delivery but the fielder at point does well to get a hand on it and stop the flow of runs.



Paul bowls a good yorker as new batsman Ambati Rayudu keeps it out before he chases a wide delivery and is beaten.

However, he gets the last ball off the middle, driving it through the covers for a four.

Roach tries the short ball as Kohli pulls it to deep midwicket for one and Rayudu runs the second ball down to thirdman for one.

A single to Rohit as Roach concedes just three runs as Windies look to build the pressure with some tight overs.

Paul does a good job, giving away just a single in his fifth over as India reach 110 for two in 20 overs.

West Indies have done well to pull back things, giving away just 17 runs from the last five overs, while picking up the wicket of Kohli.



Three singles off Paul before Kohli drives the last ball through the covers but the fielder does well with the slide to keep inside the ropes and keep it down to just two.

Three singles off Roach as India go past the 100-run mark, in the 17th over.

The fast bowler makes the big breakthrough with the key wicket of Kohli, who pokes at a wide delivery and gets the edge to be caught behind for 16.

The cross seam delivery from Roach moves away just a touch as Kohli, trying to run it down to thirdman, gets the thin edge.



With the field having spread around, India can only pick three singles off Holder's sixth over.

Two dot balls before captain Kohli pulls it to deep midwicket for a single to get off the mark and Rohit gets another two singles from the over.

Paul prefers to keep it short as Rohit does well to ramp it over the wicketkeeper for a four and then takes a single to thirdman.

He tries another short ball which Kohli pulls fine on the leg side for another boundary and keeps strike with a single to thirdman off the last ball.

Pacer Roach comes back into the attack, replacing Holder. He starts with a full wide delivery which Kohli cracks through the covers for a four. The next ball is again in the same region as Kohli again drives off the front foot but this time to sweeper cover for one.

A single to Rohit before Roach tries another short ball which Kohli pulls but fails to make proper connection for a single to fine leg and Rohit steers the last ball to thirdman for one.

India are scoring at a good rate as they reach 93 for one in 15 overs, with Rohit on 35 and Kohli on 12.



Holder bowls another wide to Rohit before the right-hander picks a single on the off-side and Dhawan does the same three balls later.

Holder then drops bowls a short wide delivery as Rohit cuts it past point for a four.

Change in the bowling as medium pacer Keemo Paul comes into the attack in place of Nurse, who has gone off with some injury.

Paul starts with a quick bouncer to Dhawan but it strays down the leg side as it beats the attempted pull shot and also the wicketkeeper for four byes.

The next ball is again short and this time Dhawan, who is waiting for it, pulls it powerfully through midwicket for a cracking boundary.



Paul gets revenge a few balls later as Dhawan tries to crash it through the leg side but is caught at midwicket for 38 from 40 balls. That was hit powerfully and Kieran Powell does well to hold on to the sharp chance.

Paul bowls another quick bouncer to new batsman Virat Kohli but it goes down the leg side and is ruled a wide.



Roach also guilty of overpitching on the stumps as Dhawan picks it up off his pads and carts it over the midwicket fence for a six.

This looks like a good batting wicket and India will aim for a total in excess of the 300-run mark.

Dhawan steers the fourth ball wide of the mid-off fielder for a single.

Roach tries a short ball but Rohit manages to pull it comfortably to deep midwicket for another run.

Spin introduced early as off-spinner Ashley Nurse comes into the attack, to bowl the eighth over, replacing Holder.

Rohit picks a single to long-on before Dhawan hits the last two balls for boundaries. He cuts the fifth ball past point and hits the last ball uppishly through the covers for back to back fours.

India on the charge as they race past the 50-run mark, in the eighth over.

Change of ends for Holder as he takes over from Roach. He sticks to a line outside the off-stump as Rohit offers no shot to the first two balls before the pacer bowls a wide. He drives the fifth ball to the man in the deep on the off-side for a single as just two runs come from the over.

Rohit gives Nurse the charge who adjusts well and forces the batsman to defend.

Nurse slips one down the leg side as Dhawan tries to sweep it fine but gets a thin edge but wicketkeeper Hope is unable to hold on to a tough chance as he gives away one followed by another single.

India are off to a good start as they reach 56 for no loss in 10 overs, with Dhawan on 33 and Rohit on 21.



Holder drops slightly short as Rohit runs it down to thirdman for a single. Dhawan is then beaten all ends up by a full delivery which angles away and passes close to the edge.

He then gets a thick inside edge as he tries to flick it and gets just a single and Rohit offers no shot to the last two balls as Holder bowls a wide in between.

In the next over, Dhawan clips Roach uppishly past midwicket for two runs and then steals a quick run to mid-on.

Roach then gets Rohit to poke at one going away but the edge falls well short of the fielder at slip.

Rohit then comes down the track and swings Roach high over midwicket for a huge six as the ball strikes the roof.

Roach makes the right-hander edge the last ball but yet again it falls short of the fielder in the slip.

Dhawan also joins the party as he flicks a full delivery from Holder over the square leg fence for another six.

He steers the fifth ball past the fielder at point for two runs and keeps strike with a single from the last ball.



Kemar Roach to open the bowling for Windies and taking first strike is right-hander Rohit Sharma.

The first ball is short and wide as Rohit slashes it over the off-side to get off the mark with a boundary.

The next ball is again short of good length and comes in as Rohit tucks it on the leg side for one.

Roach from round the wicket bowls a full length delivery which hits Dhawan on the pads but the leg before appeal is turned down as the left-hander gets an inside edge.

Dhawan manages to play out the remaining two deliveries to end the first over.

Jason Holder from the other end. He starts with a wide half-volley as Rohit drives it off the front foot through the covers for a boundary before he defends the rest of the over as Holder adjusts his line and length.

Dhawan looks keen to get his eye in as he watchfully defends against Roach before he plays a beautiful drive through the covers for a four to get off the mark.

India are 13 for no loss in three overs.



13:17 India elect to bat; Kedar and Jadeja included:

Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah.



Windies: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (w/k), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul. Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah.Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (w/k), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul.

13:04 India elect to bat; Kedar and Jadeja included: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the fourth ODI in Mumbai on Monday.

India have made two changes as all-rounders Kedar Jadhav are included in the team in place of Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Meanwhile, West Indies have made one change as Keemo Paul replaces Obed McCoy.

The series is level at 1-1 after India won the series opener, while the second match finished in a tie and West Indies stormed back to claim the third encounter.



12:57 Dhoni under pressure to deliver: Meanwhile, all eyes will be on former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been dropped from the Indian T20 squad for the three-match series against West Indies and Australia.

Dhoni, who has of late, struggled to get big scores in ODIs, batted in the nets for over 45 minutes on Sunday, facing local bowlers.



The sudden decision by the selectors to drop Dhoni from the T20 team has come under the scanner.



Dhoni's T20 Internationals numbers are quite decent and there is no sudden dip in his form, points out Rajneesh Gupta.



