4th Test: Moeen falls for 9; England 2 down

September 01, 2018

16:31 Moeen falls for 9; England 2 down:



England 33-2 (16 ovs) & 246 vs India 273 | Scorecard

Ishant continues to step on to the danger area and he gets an official warning from the umpire.

Bumrah making things happen as Moeen gets a thick outside edge which goes on the bounce to the fielder who is stationed halfway down to the thirdman boundary.

Two balls later he gets another thick edge which goes past the slips for a boundary and Moeen keeps strike with a single from the last ball to square leg.

Ishant tries a bouncer to Moeen who is happy to duck under it. He tries a full delivery which nips in sharply to hit him high on the pads. The next ball goes away as Moeen is beaten outside the off-stump.

Ishant then produces another beautiful delivery, on the stumps and moving away as Moeen gets the edge and Rahul does well to take a low catch to his right, picking it inches off the ground.

The umpire refers it to the TV umpire with a soft signal OUT, who is having a close look at the replay. And the third umpire is happy with the replays and confirms that Rahul has taken it cleanly.

The experiment to promote Moeen has failed as he walks back for nine with England reduced to 33 for two in the 16th over.





16:10 Cook out for 12; England lose 1st wicket:



England 28-1 (13 ovs) & 246 vs India 273 | Scorecard

India will need a couple of early wickets with the new ball in the first hour or else it will be difficult later on when the ball gets a bit older on a pitch which looks quite good for batting today.

A single to Jennings off Ashwin before the two England openers take a single each off Ishant in the next over to take the score to 16 for no loss in 10 overs.

Ashwin is replaced by Jasprit Bumrah as India look desperate to make a breakthrough.

Cook turns the first ball on the leg side for one before Jennings gets a thick outside edge which goes past the slips for a four.

Two balls later, Bumrah gets one to move away slightly as Jennings is beaten as he pokes outside the off-stump.

England's openers doing a good job as they play out the new ball and lay the foundation for the rest of the batsmen.

Ishant not getting any movement as Cook can easily clip a delivery off the stumps through midwicket for a couple and then takes one off the fifth ball.

It is Bumrah who makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Cook caught in the slips for 12. Cook went for the drive but got an edge which was taken by KL Rahul at second slip after a couple of juggles.

Moeen Ali promoted to No. 3 in place of Joe Root, who has struggled with the bat.

He gets a cracking delivery first up, the incoming ball from Bumrah which cuts Moeen into the half and he is lucky that it went over the stumps. The next ball moves away as Moeen is late in getting his bat out of the way as ends up steering it to the slips on the bounce, as Rahul dives across but is unable to stop the boundary.

The next ball is again a beautiful outswinger as Moeen commits to the drive and is beaten again.

15:46



England 13-0 (8 ovs) & 246 vs India 273 | Scorecard

Ravichandran Ashwin opens the bowling for India on Day 3 with a relatively new ball, which is just four overs old.

Cook defends the first two balls before he is beaten by one which turns sharply and goes past the edge.

Cook takes a single off the fifth ball before Jennings gets one which turns big and he does well to back out from the shot at the last minute.

A good start from Ashwin to begin the day for India, the pitch does look very promising for him.



Ishant Sharma from the other end. After the first two balls, he switches to round the wicket but Cook is easily able to play out the over.

Umpire Bruce Oxenford checking Ishant's landing especially the second step when he gets into the danger area. He got a warning too in the first innings.

In the next over, Jennings slaps a wide delivery from Ashwin through the covers for two runs. The last ball beats Jennings as he is hit on the pads but the impact is too high to be ruled leg before.

No evidence of swing for the fast bowlers on a bright sunny day. Ishant tries a full delivery as Cook clips it through midwicket for a four.

