4th Test: Kohli, Rahane take India past 50

September 02, 2018

18:21 Kohli, Rahane take India past 50:



India 53-3 (23 ovs); Target to win: 245 | Scorecard

Off-spinner Moeen Ali to kick off proceedings after the lunch interval. He starts with three dot balls to Ajinkya Rahane before he takes a single off the fourth ball and Virat Kohli defends the last two deliveries.

Stuart Broad into the attack from the other end. Rahane very solid with his defence as he looks to get his eye in before he steers the fifth ball for a single past gully and Kohli steals a quick single to mid-off from the last ball.

In the next over, Moeen bowls an overpitched delivery which also drifts wide for a four behind point to bring up India's 50, in the 23rd over.

India are 53 for three in 23 overs, needing another 192 runs for victory, with both Kohli and Rahane on 15.

That boundary also took Kohli past the 500-run mark for the series, with one Test still to come.



17:35 England on top; India 46-3 at lunch on Day 4:



India 46-3 (20 ovs); Target to win: 245 | Scorecard

Pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad struck early to put England on top after India were set 245 for victory on Day 4 of the fourth Test.

Virat Kohli survived a close shout for LBW before he made it to lunch on 10, while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 13. They need another 199 runs for victory, to level the series at 2-2.



India's run chase got off to a horror start when KL Rahul was bowled for a duck by Broad with one that kept low.

Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped leg before wicket by Anderson, who then got Shikhar Dhawan caught in the gully for 17.



Earlier, England were bowled out for 271 in their second innings with Mohammed Shami dismissing Stuart Broad for a duck before Sam Curran was run out for 46.

Moeen overpitches as Kohli drives it through the covers for one before Rahane comes forward but is hit on the pads by one that turns to fetch him a leg bye on the leg side.

Kohli well forward to block Moeen, who is keeping it simple and just trying to bowl on a good line and length outside the off-stump.

In the next over, Rahane clips Stokes through square leg for three runs before Kohli takes one.

Rahane picks up another single before Kohli glances a short ball off his hips fine on the leg side for a couple.

Moeen has a huge appeal for leg before turned down against Kohli, who is hit on the pads trying to flick it across the line.

The umpire turns down the appeal before England take the review but there is an inside edge which comes to rescue of the Indian captain and he is ruled not out.

Infact, Kohli (9) looks to have got away with one this time around. The bat looks to have hit the pad and not the ball but third umpire Joel Wilson suggests it is an inside edge to give India a big reprieve.

Kohli picks a quiet single off the fifth ball as four runs come from the over.

Left-arm pacer Sam Curran comes into the attack. A watchful Kohli plays out a maiden over not wanting to take any risks with lunch around the corner.

In the next over, Rahane pulls Moeen fine on the leg side for a couple and then takes one.

Curran, from round the wicket, strikes with the wicket of Rahane, who is given out leg before wicket for 12.

The umpire has ruled it out instantly and Rahane decides to review after talking to his captain Kohli.

A good call from Rahane to take the DRS as the impact was outside the line of off-stump and India survive another close call.



17:06 India in trouble after early wickets:



India 29-3 (14 ovs); Target to win: 245 | Scorecard

A single to Rahane on the off-side before Kohli drives a full delivery from Broad through the covers for one to get off the mark.

Anderson attacking the stumps, looking to make Kohli play as much as possible as the India captain blocks out a testing over from the pacer.

In the next over, Rahane steers Broad to thirdman for a single before Kohli picks another run on the leg side.

Rahane looking to keep the scoreboard ticking as he picks another quick single and Kohli also takes one to get four runs from the over.

A break for Anderson after a superb first spell of two for 15 in six overs as England introduce spin early in the form of Moeen Ali, who claimed five wickets in the first innings.

He immediately looks to target the rough patches outside the off-stump to Kohli, who defends watchfully. Kohli does well to get outside the line of the off-stump as Moeen pegs him on the pads but the leg before appeal is turned down.

A good start for Moeen as he begins with a maiden over to Kohli.

Double change for England as Ben Stokes comes in from the other end. He starts with one that bounces extra and Rahane does well to defend it on the off-side.

The next ball again rises sharply as Stokes generates some extra bounce and Rahane this time again blocks it on the leg side.

Stokes pitches one up as Rahane goes for the defensive push but is beaten outside the off-stump.



16:46 Dhawan falls for 17; India continue to slip:



India 23-3 (9 ovs); Target to win: 245 | Scorecard

England nearly strike again as Dhawan is beaten by the outswinger from Broad as he pokes away from his body. There is a slight noise as the slip cordon is interested but nothing from the bowler.

Dhawan getting the runs as he clips Anderson through midwicket for his third four.

But Anderson gets revenge two balls later with the wicket of Dhawan, who is caught by Stokes for 17. He chased a wide delivery only to get an edge and Stokes took a good diving catch diving to his left.

India in trouble on 22 for three, as Kohli is joined by his deputy Rahane out in the middle with the duo facing an uphill task.



16:34 Pujara and Rahul perish; India in trouble:



India 17-2 (7 ovs); Target to win: 245 | Scorecard

Pujara picks a single off the first ball before Anderson raps Dhawan on the pads with the incoming delivery. This is a huge shout from the England team but the umpire is not interested.

Captain Root has a huge chat with the bowler Anderson, who seems unsure and they decide against the review. Anyways, even if they had taken it, they wouldn't have lost the review as the ball was clipping the leg stump and it would have stayed with umpire's call.

Dhawan steers the fifth ball to thirdman for a single and Pujara picks another run off the last ball.

Pujara nearly chases a wide delivery from Broad which moves away before he withdraws with bat at the last minute. The last ball is on the pads as Pujara clips it square on the leg side for two runs.

Anderson moving the ball both ways which forces Dhawan to poke at a wide away going delivery, as it beats the bat. He steers a full wide delivery past the slips for three runs as the fielder does well to stop the ball just inside the ropes.

The last ball comes in sharply as Pujara is given out leg before wicket, who decides to review after consulting his partner Dhawan.

The ball nipped to beat the defensive stroke from Pujara, but the impact is a bit high. But the ball is clipping the top of the stumps which means it stays with the umpire's call and Pujara has to walk back for five.



The only positive for India is that they don't lose their review but they have lost one of the batting mainstays in Pujara.

India in trouble on 17 for two with the onus again on captain Kohli to play a match-winning knock.



16:18 Rahul falls for a duck; India lose early wicket:



India 9-1 (4 ovs); Target to win: 245 | Scorecard

The action resumes as James Anderson comes in to bowl to Shikhar Dhawan. He offers no shot to the first ball and does the same to the next but this time the ball comes in and hits him on the pads. The impact is high and the umpire is not interested and England also decide against the DRS.

The next four deliveries are well wide as Dhawan is easily able to watch go through without offering a shot.

Stuart Broad to bowl the second over. The first ball comes in as KL Rahul defends before the next goes away to beat the right-hander.

Broad then again gets the ball to move away a great deal as Rahul pokes and is beaten yet again.

A good mix from Broad as the gets the next ball to come in and Rahul defends it on the off-side. A second maiden over in a row from England.

Dhawan gets India off the mark in streaky fashion. He gets a thick outside edge off the third ball which goes past the slips for a four.

Anderson then gets one to jag in sharply but it is doing a bit too much and saves Dhawan from the LBW appeal.

Broad makes the breakthrough in his second over. The first ball comes in but stays very low as Rahul is beaten all ends up to be bowled for a duck.

The uneven bounce is going to be a big factor in India's run chase and the rest of the batsmen will be a worried lot seeing the Rahul dismissal. There is nothing much you can do when you get such a delivery!

Cheteshwar Pujara gets a thick edge for a single to get off the mark.

Broad bowls a half-volley on the stumps as Dhawan clips it through square leg for a four.



15:57 England 271 all out; India need 245 for victory:



England 271-all out (95 ovs) & 246 vs India 273 | Scorecard

India finished off the England second innings quickly, taking just 20 minutes to claim the remaining two wickets.

Shami gave India the perfect start with the wicket of Broad off the first ball of the day.

Curran looked solid as he stroked a brisk 46 before he was run out going for a difficult second run.

England are bowled out for 271 in their second innings, leaving India with a target of 245 runs to level the five-match series.

A good recovery from England as they were struggling at 122 for five at one point in their second innings.

Curran made the difference with the bat in both innings, scoring 78 in the first innings after they were reeling at 86 for six at one stage and then hit a valuable 46 in the second.



Shami bowls it short as Curran tries the pull but gets it off the bottom of the bat to mid-off. He tries another short ball but can't beat midwicket before taking a single off the fourth ball. Anderson again does well to see off the last two balls of the over.

In the next over, Curran goes for the heave against Ashwin but fails to make connection. The ball hits the pads and goes towards thirdman as Anderson calls Curran back for the second but he fails to make his ground and is run out.







15:43 Curran extends England's lead:



England 269-9 (95 ovs) & 246 vs India 273 | Scorecard

Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl from the other end. The field is well spread around for Curran as India are happy to give him a single and bring lastman James Anderson on strike.

Curran watchfully defends the first three balls before he takes a single off the fourth ball.

Two slips and short leg for Anderson, who defends the first ball he faces and gets a huge applause from the home crowd. Ashwin drives him forward to the last ball as it goes straight on and beats the bat.

Curran to face the hat-trick ball from Shami. He punches a full delivery to sweeper cover and is happy to take a single from the first ball he faces.

Anderson pokes his bat at a short wide delivery which moves away and is beaten. The left-hander then clips the fourth ball to fine leg for a single to get off the mark before Curran also takes one from the next.

Anderson turns the last ball to deep square leg and as expected turns down the single to give Curran the strike against Ashwin in the next over.

And it turns out to be a good move as Curran slaps a full delivery from Ashwin straight down the ground for a four.

Ashwin on the defensive as he bowls to the line outside the leg stump not giving the left-hander any room.

But Curran shows good maturity to tap the fifth ball to the covers and take a single, giving Anderson just one delivery to face, who offers no stroke to the last ball.

Curran has batted solidly to take his score to 45 and stretch England's lead to 245 runs, as they reach 269 for nine in 95 overs.



15:31 Shami strikes with first ball of Day 4:



England 260-9 (92 ovs) & 246 vs India 273 | Scorecard

Mohammed Shami strikes with the first ball of Day 4 as Stuart Broad got the edge and was caught behind for a duck.

The field was set for short bowling for the left-hander but Shami pitched it right up and Broad went for the drive but could only manage the edge!

A fourth wicket for Shami, who is also on a hat-trick, having dismissed Adil Rashid with the last ball of Day 3.



15:28 India eye early wkts; England aim to extend lead: England were reeling at 86/6 in the first innings of the fourth Test, but ended with 246 -- an addition of 160 runs.



In the second innings, England were 122/5, effectively only 95 runs ahead.



Had India run through the tail, the visitors would have been chasing a rather easy fourth innings target on the way to level the series.



This was not to be as the England lower order batted stoutly against the Indian attack.



By the end of the third day, the lead had increased to 233.



Not for the first time has the England tail wagged in the series.



In fact, this been the trend right through the series. So much so that out of 7 innings England have played in this series, their bottom half has outscored the top-half in 4!



England were reeling at 86/6 in the first innings of the fourth Test, but ended with 246 -- an addition of 160 runs.

In the second innings, England were 122/5, effectively only 95 runs ahead.

Had India run through the tail, the visitors would have been chasing a rather easy fourth innings target on the way to level the series.

This was not to be as the England lower order batted stoutly against the Indian attack.

By the end of the third day, the lead had increased to 233.

Not for the first time has the England tail wagged in the series.

In fact, this been the trend right through the series. So much so that out of 7 innings England have played in this series, their bottom half has outscored the top-half in 4!

Rajneesh Gupta presents complete details on how England's lower order has been a thorn in the flesh for India right through the series.