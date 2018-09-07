5th Test updates: England batsmen make steady start

Shami continues and starts with two wide balls.

Cook then takes a single to square leg for a single.

Shami getting some bounce and Jennings lets it go.

Dot to end the over as Jennnigs gets the inside edge and the ball rolls down to mid on.









Jadeja continues. Cook does not have any trouble playing him, he takes a single to the leg side.





Jennings plays the final ball well as only one comes off the over.













Shami continues and Jennings gets a couple past cover off the second ball of the over.





Shami bowls a good lenght and survives an LBW shout off the last ball of the over.













Jadeja continues to a packed attacking field to Cook.





Cook takes a single off the 3rd ball to bring up the 50-run partnership for England, their first in the series.





Jennings then gets a couple to the leg side and then gets a single off the last ball of the over.













Shami continues and bowls a better over as he gets some swing and gives just one run in the over.









Jadeja replaces Vihari and that's four byes to fine leg.





Cook then gets a single to backward square leg.





Jennings survives an LBW shout and then plays a reverse sweep as the ball runs to the third man boundary.