5th Test updates: England batsmen make steady start

17:03 Bring up first 50-run partnership top of the order:
Shami continues and starts with two wide balls.
Cook then takes a single to square leg for a single.
Shami getting some bounce and Jennings lets it go.
Dot to end the over as Jennnigs gets the inside edge and the ball rolls down to mid on.
Jadeja continues. Cook does not have any trouble playing him, he takes a single to the leg side.
Jennings plays the final ball well as only one comes off the over.
Shami continues and Jennings gets a couple past cover off the second ball of the over.
Shami bowls a good lenght and survives an LBW shout off the last ball of the over.
Jadeja continues to a packed attacking field to Cook.
Cook takes a single off the 3rd ball to bring up the 50-run partnership for England, their first in the series.
Jennings then gets a couple to the leg side and then gets a single off the last ball of the over.
Shami continues and bowls a better over as he gets some swing and gives just one run in the over.
Jadeja replaces Vihari and that's four byes to fine leg.
Cook then gets a single to backward square leg.
Jennings survives an LBW shout and then plays a reverse sweep as the ball runs to the third man boundary.
16:44 England make watchful start:
The last five overs, have seen some good bowling from Ishant and Bumrah but more important both the batsmen have done well to survive the first hour of play.
The ball is coming on nicely onto the bat now and with the sun blazing down, expect England to score well. But India need to strike early to gain some momentum after losing the toss.
Shami replaces Bumrah and edges the ball past third man to the boundary.
The fourth ball of the over, Cook plays it on the up and plays it past point for a couple.
After a dot, he then plays the ball to the leg side to sneak a single.
Debutant Hanuma Vihari replaces Ishant and gives just one run in the over as Cook takes a single off the first ball.
Bumrah and Ishant continue to keep asking questions off the batsmen.
Their lengths are fuller as the batsmen are prodding into playing. But the batsmen have done well to survive 13 overs of relentless seam bowling.
16:18 Runs not easy to come by:
Ishant continues and Jennings let's the ball go.
Ishant bowling in that off stump channel and Jennings just let's them go.
Jennings then gets hits on the helmet, bouncy ball, the batsman takes his eyes off the ball, goes down to evade it, but there is no bounce in the pitch and he is tonked on the head. Jennings steals a run.
Cook plays a defensive shot to end the over.
Bumrah continues, comes around the wicket and what a peach of a ball! Just sneaks past the off stump.
Next ball is short and wide and Cook just crunches it through point for a boundary.
Bak-to-back boundaries for Cook, as he pulls the next ball past mid-wicket for another four.
Cook then plays out three dot balls as 8 come off the over.
Ishant continues and again is mixing the lengths. Jennings can only defend.
Another beautiful over and another maiden.
Bumrah continues.
Full and wide and Jennings punches it down the ground for a single.
Next ball, Cook plays the ball square for a single.
After 3 dot ball, Jennigs gets a single to the off side. 3 runs come off the over.
Ishant continues and he bowls a maiden.
15:59 Cook playing his final Test:
Bumrah and Ishant have started well for India, while openers Cook and Jennings are yet to fire.
Bowlers are in control while the England batsman are struggling to find the runs.
Jennings doesn't look very positive at the crease as Bumrah continues.
He gets very little foot movement even as Bumrah makes the ball talk.
He leaves one which comes across but off the last ball off the over, Bumrah makes Jennings play. The batsman fishes for the ball, but gets no edge.
Ishant continues and he is bowling a fuller length.
Off the 3rd ball, it's too full and straight and Cook gives it the treatment. He plays the ball off his pads and it races past mid-wicket for a boundary.
Four runs come off the over.
Bumrah continues and troubles Jennings who gets beaten.
Jennings and Cook then take a run each to end the over.
Ishant opens the bowling from the other end and Cook gets off the mark with a nice shot through square-cover for 3. That alo brings up his 1000 runs in Test cricket at the Oval.
A dot ball later, Jennigs gets off the mark with 3 runs past cover, good work by Jadeja to keep the ball from going to the boundary.
Bumrah opens the bowling for India while Cook takes strike in his final Test.
Bumrah starts over the wicket and starts with bowling across the left-hander and bowls a lovely over. Just one run comes off it, a bye to open England's scoring.
15:45 Vihari makes India debut:
England win toss, to bat first vs India in the fifth Test at the Oval in London on Friday.
With England taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series, the final match at the Oval is only of academic importance but Virat Kohli will want to finish on a definite high.
England play an unchanged squad. India rest Ashwin and in comes Ravindra Jadeja, while Hardik Pandya has been dropped and Hanuma Vihari gets to make his Test debut.
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinjya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohamed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.