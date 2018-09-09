5th Test: Vihari hits half-century to steady India

Write a comment

September 09, 2018

17:10 Vihari hits half-century to steady India:



India 231-6 (75 ovs) vs Eng 332 | Scorecard

Moeen Ali replaces Rashid, and the off-spinner makes an impact immediately as Vihari is hit on the pads but the appeal is turned down, with the impact outside the line.

Stokes bowls a half-tracker, short and wide, as Jadeja flays it through point for a four.

In the next over, Vihari sweeps Moeen fine for one and Jadeja picks one on the off-side.

Vihari sweeps the last ball square on the leg side for a four as India continue to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Jadeja throws his bat a wide delivery from Stokes, only for a single to the man in the deep. Vihari tries the upper cut off the last ball but misses it.



India 220-6 (71 ovs) vs Eng 332 | Scorecard

Ben Stokes comes into the attack, in place of Anderson. He starts with a maiden over to Vihari, who is content to play out the over from the fast bowler.

Rashid bowls a full toss as Jadeja drives it down the ground for one. Vihari is unable to make most of a full toss as he clips it through midwicket but can't find the gap. He clips the last ball to fine leg for two runs to take his score into the 40s and also bring up the 50-run stand from 117 balls.

Vihari plays a cracking drive, hitting a wide delivery from Stokes through the covers for a four and then takes a single to inch closer to his half-century.

Rashid gets a bit of turn as Vihari is drawn forward and gets the edge which goes past the slip fielder for a couple and he takes one off the last ball to take his score to 49.

Stokes tries a bouncer as Vihari is content to duck under it. He taps the next ball on the off-side for a single to complete his half-century, from 104 balls.

A few balls later, Stokes has a caught behind appeal turned down against Jadeja and England decide to take the review. But there is no spike on the UltraEdge and Dharmasena's decision stays.



16:32 Vihari, Jadeja take India past 200:





India 207-6 (66 ovs) vs Eng 332 | Scorecard

Spin introduced as Adil Rashid comes into the attack for the first time in the innings, to bowl the 64th over.

Vihari is watchful against the leg-spinner as he plays out a maiden over.

Anderson from over the wicket as he cramps Jadeja, by bowling on his body as the left-hander defends the first five balls before he takes one from the last ball.

Rashid from round the wicket as Jadeja taps it to point and takes a quick single.

The next ball is flighted up as Vihari drives it to sweeper cover for another single. Jadeja pads up to the last ball as England appeal for leg before but the umpire is not interested.

India have been watchful in the first hour, scoring 33 runs from 15 overs, without losing a wicket.



India 204-6 (63 ovs) vs Eng 332 | Scorecard

Vihari gets an edge off Anderson but it goes on the bounce to Joe Root at second slip.

Anderson then gets one to jag back in and Vihari does well to block it, playing it quite late.

Jadeja and Vihar doing well against the two England pacers. They have played out 10 overs so far, scoring 12 runs but importantly haven't given away any wickets.

Vihari growing in confidence. Broad bowls an inswinger from wide of the crease as Vihari takes a big stride forward and plays a nice drive through the covers for a four before he tries the flick but misses and collects a leg bye.

Jadeja takes a risky single before Vihari gets an edge which goes past the slips for a four.

Anderson then sees Jadeja gets an edge which flies past the slips for a four and he does exactly the same next ball for another boundary as India go past the 200-run mark, in the 63rd over.



15:59 India hope for runs from Vihari; lower order:





India 185-6 (58 ovs) vs Eng 332 | Scorecard

Broad produces a couple of perfect outswingers to beat Jadeja, who plays away from his body and misses. He then bowls it on the pads as Jadeja goes for the flick but misses and gets a leg bye before Vihari defends the last ball of the over.

Jadeja plays out a maiden over from Anderson, who is bowling in a good channel.

In the next over, Vihari turns Broad on the leg side for one before Jadeja flicks the last ball through square leg for a four.

Vihari again clips Anderson through square leg for one to keep his score ticking. The pacer gets one to come in sharply as Jadeja leaves it on length with the ball bouncing over the stumps.

Broad tries the inswinger against Vihari, who does well to clip it to fine leg for a single.



15:37



India 177-6 (53 ovs) vs Eng 332 | Scorecard

Stuart Broad to open the bowling for England on Day 2. The first ball is pitched up as Hanuma Vihari drives it to mid-on before he takes a single off the next on the leg side.

Ravindra Jadeja steers the third ball to thirdman for two runs before he is beaten by one which moves away enough to beat his poke and lets the last ball go through.

James Anderson from the other end. Vihari gets a thick outside edge off the first ball which falls short of the slips. He leaves alone the next two balls before Anderson comes closer to the stumps to make Vihari play, and he beats the right-hander three balls in a row. Top stuff from the England fast bowler.

