5th Test: Cook hits century in farewell Test

September 10, 2018

17:30 Cook hits century in farewell Test:



Eng 231-2 (70 ovs) & 332 vs India 292 | Scorecard

While Cook has completed his century, Root is quickly marching towards his hundred.

He slog sweeps Jadeja from outside the off-stump over midwicket for a four and then takes one to advance his score to 88.

A single each to Root and Cook off Bumrah as England continue to build the lead.

Root continues to sweep Jadeja, this time for three runs through midwicket to take his score into the 90s.



17:25 Cook hits century in farewell Test:



Eng 231-2 (70 ovs) & 332 vs India 292 | Scorecard

India looking to contain the flow of runs using spinner from both ends but so far Cook and Root have looked quite untroubled.

The only the two spinners bowling in tandem is achieving is the over rate for India else England are able to keep the runs coming at a good clip.

Cook looks set for his century as he cruises to 90, while Root has stroked his way to 80, with the partnership going past 150 runs.

A change in the bowling as pacer Bumrah comes into the attack, to replace Jadeja.

A single to Cook and Root before the former slaps a full delivery down the ground for a four.

Bumrah tries a bouncer which goes very high over the batsman and is called a wide before he takes a single to take his score to 96.



Cook races to his century with five overthrows as he taps it on the off-side for a quick single but the point fielder sends across a wild throw to give away five extra runs.

Cook completes his 33rd century from 210 balls in his final innings in Test cricket and get a huge ovation from the Oval crowd, which goes on and on.

He will finish off in exactly the same fashion he started -- with a century against India.



17:03 Cook, Root hit 50s; England cross 200:



Eng 208-2 (64 ovs) & 332 vs India 292 | Scorecard

India look very down at the moment, they desperately need a wicket to fire themselves up.

England are scoring at a good rate and building up the lead quite rapidly.

A single to Cook off Shami takes him to 12401 runs going past Kumar Sangakkara to fifth position in the all time scoring list in Test cricket.

Root making his intentions clear as he takes a couple of steps down and lofts Jadeja back over his head for a six.

Root in full flow. In the next over, he pulls a short ball from Shami square on the leg side for a four and keeps strike with one from the last ball.

Part-time off-spinner Hanuma Vihari into the attack in place of Jadeja. Root runs the first ball down to thirdman for two runs and sweeps the next ball for one before Cook also picks a single.



Change of ends for Jadeja but no change in approach for England. Jadeja drops one halfway down the pitch as Cook rocks back and slaps it through the covers for a four and then takes a leg bye.

Root continues the flow of runs as he gets his front foot across and paddles Jadeja fine on the leg side for another four.



16:33 Cook, Root hit 50s; England in control:



Eng 169-2 (58 ovs) & 332 vs India 292 | Scorecard

A single to Root to thirdman off Shami brings up the 100-run stand between the two English batsmen for the third wicket as the lead continues to grow.

Root is hit on the pads as he tries to hit Shami through the leg side but the leg before appeal is turned down.

He guides the last ball past the slips for a boundary through thirdman to bring up his fifty, from 81 balls.

With a lead of over 200 runs, with two set batsmen out in the middle and eight wickets still in hand, England are comfortably placed and in a position to bat India out of the match with a huge target.



16:25 Cook hits fifty to take England's lead past 200:



Eng 161-2 (56 ovs) & 332 vs India 292 | Scorecard

Cook tries to pull a bouncer from Bumrah but gets an inside edge which goes on the bounce to the wicketkeeper before he takes a single two balls later.

In the next over, Cook cuts a short ball from Jadeja behind point for a four followed by one. The former England captain has been quite busy since the start of play and scored runs at a good rate.

Cook's timing is quite good as twice in the over he punches Bumrah through the off-side for two runs each time. He is looking quite solid and set for what could be a deserved century in his final innings.

Root decides to join the party as he steers Jadeja through point for two runs and slog sweeps the next ball through midwicket for a four.

He repeats the shot off the last ball of the over for his seventh boundary to take his score to 45 as England also cross the 150-run mark.

Shami comes into the attack, replacing Bumrah as Cook drives the first ball to thirdman for one to take his score to 70.

Root gets a thick outside edge as he tries to cut Jadeja but Rahane at slip can't hold on to a sharp chance.

Cook punches the fourth ball square on the off-side for two runs as England's lead goes past 200.



100 from 171 balls



16:10

Meanwhile, the BCCI has some updates on Ishant Sharma, who went off the field after bowling just one over on Day 4

"Ishant Sharma has pain in his left ankle. Physio is assessing him," a BCCI spokesperson said.



16:00 Cook hits half-century as England swell lead:



Eng 134-2 (50 ovs) & 332 vs India 292 | Scorecard

Just a single over for Ishant as Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. Cook drills the second ball through the covers for a four before he gets a leg bye from the next ball.

Root steers the fifth ball fine on the off-side for two runs to thirdman.

Just a single off Bumrah's 14th over to Cook before the left-hander sees off a maiden over from Jadeja, who rushes through the over.

Bumrah gets Root fending with a short delivery on the body as it goes towards the gully region where India have no fielder.

He tries another bouncer to Cook which goes down the leg side as Pant half stops it to give away a bye.

Bumrah tries another bouncer which slips way down the leg side as Pant fails to get to it however Jadeja is quick to run around and keep it down to a single bye.

Bumrah then pitches it up as it slant across Cook, who has a poke and is beaten before he takes one from the last ball.

Jadeja beats Cook with one that goes straight on, the left-hander plays down the wrong line. He then taps the fifth on the off-side for a quick single.

England are 134 for two in 50 overs, with Cook on 59 and Root and 33, having stretched their lead to 174 runs.



15:46 Cook hits half-century in his final Test innings:



Eng 121-2 (45 ovs) & 332 vs India 292 | Scorecard

Ishant Sharma opens the bowling for India on Day 4.

England captain Joe Root gets going with a single on the off-side off the fourth ball and Alastair Cook takes one off the next ball on the leg side.

Root then chases a wide delivery only to be beaten outside the off-stump.

In the next over, Cook clips Jasprit Bumrah for a four through square leg to bring up his fifty from 127 balls in his final Test innings. He then takes a single off the fourth ball before Root plays out the rest of the over.



15:12 How Dravid's advice helped Vihari on debut: A bundle of nerves ahead of his Test debut, Hanuma Vihari said a phone call to Rahul Dravid put his mind at ease and helped him get the maiden fifty that rescued India from a difficult situation against England.



Vihari scored 56 and put on a vital 77-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (86 not out) to help India post 292 in their first innings on Day 3 on Sunday.



England finished the day with a lead of 154 runs. The home team has already sealed the five-match series 3-1.



"I called him the day before I made my debut. He spoke to me for a couple of minutes and I thought it eased my nerves a little bit. He is a legend of the game; and his inputs especially in the batting department (helped me)," Vihari said on Sunday of the influence of the former captain, who is currently the India 'A' coach.



