September 11, 2018

18:23 5th Test: Rahul, Pant keep England at bay:

India 1 82 -5 (4 8 ovs); Target to win: 464 | Scorecard



Root hands over the ball to Rashid now. Pant ends the over by sending the ball to the ropes.

Rahul and Pant rotating the strike well. Five from the over from Moeen Ali.

Another decent partnership building here. India need 282 to win. Moeen Ali starts the post lunch session. Three runs off that over. Good start by the spinner.

17:36 Rahul slams century; India 167-5 at lunch:



India 167-5 (45 ovs); Target to win: 464 | Scorecard

KL Rahul strokes his way to an unbeaten century to keep India afloat on Day 5 of the fifth and final Test against England at Oval on Tuesday.

Rahul slammed 108 from 126 balls, laced with 17 fours and a six, to take India to 167 for five after they were set a huge 464 for victory.

Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 12 at the lunch interval.

India lost two wickets in the morning session with Ajinkya Rahane caught on the leg side off Moeen Ali for 37, while debutant Hanuma Vihari was caught behind off Ben Stokes for a duck.

India need another 297 runs for victory in the last two sessions, which is highly unlikely but they would be hoping that Rahul can bat out another session and keep their hopes of forcing a draw.



17:32



India 167-5 (45 ovs); Target to win: 464 | Scorecard

Pant turns Moeen on the leg side for two runs before he defends the rest of the over.

An aggressive century from Rahul and he continues to attack as he pulls Stokes for another four and then takes one.

Pant blocks four balls in a row before he comes down and lofts Moeen down the ground over long-on for a six, though he was not fully in control of the shot.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid to bowl the final over of the morning session. Rahul takes a single from the second ball to deep point. Pant gets his front foot across and looks to sweep but fails to connect.

He threatens to come down but Rashid does well to bowl the quicker one which he blocks out.

Rashid tries the googly which is halfway down as Pant tries the pull but the ball stays low to beat him and he blocks the last ball to end the session.



17:24 Rahul slams century!:



India 152-5 (41 ovs); Target to win: 464 | Scorecard

Rahul is again hit on the pads as he attempts the sweep but umpire Dharmasena turns down the leg before appeal before he takes a single to get off strike.

Rishabh Pant is beaten by Moeen, who gets the ball to turn past the left-hander's outside edge. But the next ball as he pulls it through square leg for a boundary to get off the mark.

Stokes tries a short ball at Rahul which ducks under it and defends the next on the leg side before taking a single off the last ball.

In the next over, Rahul reverse sweeps Moeen for a boundary to take his score into the 80s. He then hits the conventional sweep off the next ball for another four through square leg before again playing the reverse but this time just for a single to deep point.

Rahul continues his attack mode as he makes room and clobbers a short ball over the covers for a six as he races into the 90s.

Stokes tries another short ball as Rahul swats it to fine leg for another four and completes his century with another boundary off the last ball, from just 118 balls.



17:01 Vihari out for a duck; India in trouble:



India 121-5 (37 ovs); Target to win: 464 | Scorecard

Ben Stokes comes into the attack. He starts with a short ball which Rahul guides to the vacant second slip region for a single.

Stokes then strikes with the wicket of Vihari, with a brilliant delivery. He gets the short ball to kick off quite alarmingly as Vihari is unable to get his bat out of the way, to get the edge and is caught behind for a duck.

Two wickets in eight balls as India slip 121 for five in 37 overs, with Rahul not out on 74.





16:54 Rahane out for 37; India lose 4th wicket:



India 120-4 (36 ovs); Target to win: 464 | Scorecard

Curran bowls a half-volley on the stumps which Rahane clips through square leg for a four before he punches the next through the covers for another boundary.

But he perishes in the next over. He tries to copy Rahul's sweep shot off Moeen, but ends up getting hit on the toe end of the bat and is caught at square leg for 37.

A tame end to a promising innings as Rahane once again fails to carry on after getting off a start.

India are reduced to 120 for four in 36 overs as the young debutant Hanuma Vihari walks out to bat.



16:43 Rahul, Rahane keep England at bay:



India 111-3 (34 ovs); Target to win: 464 | Scorecard

Rahane looks quite positive as he takes a couple of steps down the pitch and punches Curran through the covers for a four.

In the next over, Rahul comes down the track and tries a big hit on the leg side but fails to make connection.

He then shuffles across his stumps and looks to turn Moeen on the leg side but is hit on the pads. The umpire rules it not out before England take the DRS which again goes against them as the impact is outside the line of off-stump.

Rahul has taken a few chances as he has stroked his way to 62 from 89 balls, having hit 10 fours so far.

Curran gifts Rahane a full toss who steers it square on the off-side for a four to bring up India's 100, in the 33rd over.

In the next over, Rahul hits Moeen for a boundary through the covers to raise the 100-run stand from 179 balls.

Rahul pulls out of a shot very late when Moeen was about to deliver and wicketkeeper Bairstow doesn't look too impressed with his late withdrawal. He shuffles across to the next ball, sweeping the off-spinner fine for a boundary.

Moeen drops slightly short as Rahul makes room and hits the last ball through the covers for two runs to get 10 from the over.



16:28 Rahul hits fifty to keep India afloat:



India 93-3 (30 ovs); Target to win: 464 | Scorecard

Left-arm pacer Sam Curran into the attack. Rahul gets a single off the third ball before Rahane is beaten twice in a row by deliveries slanted across him.

Broad tries a short which Rahul pulls to deep square leg for a single and Rahane drives the next ball through the off-side for two runs before repeating the shot off the last ball for another couple.

Curran nearly makes the breakthrough as Rahul pokes at a wide one slanted across him and is lucky that he didn't get an edge.



Moeen Ali comes back into the attack as the two Indian batsmen easily pick three singles off his fourth over.



16:07 India 84/3 (26 ovs) & 292 England 332 & 423/8d Scorecard

Broad's father, Chris, is at The Oval to watch his son.

The good news is that India has survived first half an hour.

Rahane's partnership with Rahul also reached 81.

15:46 Scorecard

Broad bowls the next over and Rahane faces him.



Rahul and Rahane are doing a decent job after the exits of Dhawan, Pujara and Kohli on Monday. Rahane blocks an in-swinger from Broad. In fact, he blocks a few of them. Broad bowls the next over and Rahane faces him.

15:36 5th Test: 50 comes up for KL Rahul: Scorecard

Rahul sends the last ball of Anderson's first over for four runs and registers his fifty. It is the first fifty for an India opener in this series. Rahul sends the last ball of Anderson's first over for four runs and registers his fifty. It is the first fifty for an India opener in this series.

15:30 Scorecard

Welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of the fifth and final Test between England and India in London on Tuesday.

James Anderson to open the bowling for England on the fifth day.

Anderson equalled Glenn McGrath's haul of 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday. Who will be is victim? Welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of the fifth and final Test between England and India in London on Tuesday.

15:22 Day 4 belonged to Cook:

Day 4 of the Test match belonged to England batsman Alastair Cook .

He said could not have penned the final chapter of his Test career any better after he signed off with a memorable 147 against India at the Oval on Monday.

Starting the day on 46 not out, the 33-year-old left-hander played with the kind of fluency that has been missing from his game this summer as he reached three figures for the 33rd time to help England score 423-8 declared.

Already his country's most-capped Test player with 161, run maker and century compiler, his final flourish with the bat took him to fifth on the all-time Test runs list with 12,472.

Cook, whose measured batting has propped up England for 12 years, was given numerous standing ovations throughout an unforgettable day for him and the 19,000 fans who crammed into the historic ground to watch his farewell knock.

"You couldn't have scripted it. Today was one of those days when you'll forever look back and think wow. It has just been a great week," Cook, whose pregnant wife and two children were supporting him from the stands, said. Day 4 of the Test match belonged to England batsman Alastair Cook .