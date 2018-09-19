Asia Cup: Jadhav claims 3rd wicket; Pakistan 7 down

Write a comment

September 19, 2018

19:31 Jadhav claims 3rd wicket; Pakistan 7 down:



Pak 130-7 (34 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Jadhav continues his wicket ways as he dismisses Shadab for eight. The right-hander goes for the inside out lofted shot but is beaten as he drags his feet out of the crease and Dhoni completes an easy stumping, to reduce Pakistan to 121 for seven in 33 overs.

Faheem plays a nice drive through the covers off Bumrah for a four despite the dive from Rayudu.

Mohammad Amir throws his bat a wide full delivery and gets the edge but the fielder at slip is quite wide as the ball goes through the gap for a four.



19:21 Pakistan lose 6th wicket; India in control:



Pak 119-6 (32 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Asif shows his big-hitting prowess as he carts Kuldeep over long-on for a six. Four more singles from the rest over makes it 10 runs from the spinner's sixth over.

The wickets keep tumbling for Pakistan. Jadhav strikes again as he gets Asif caught behind for nine.

Faheem Ashraf plays out the rest of the over as Jadhav registers a wicket maiden with Pakistan slipping to 110 for six in 29 overs.

Part-timer Jadhav has superb figures of two for seven in four overs.

Kuldeep continues from the other end as India continue to attack the Pakistan lower order.

Shadab Khan drives Kuldeep down to long-off for one before Faheem drills the last ball through the covers for a couple as Pakistan struggle to 113 for six in 30 overs.

Jadhav continues as Shadab and Faheem pick a single each before the former hits the last ball through the covers for two runs.

India continue their hunt for wickets as Bumrah comes back into the attack, replacing Kuldeep, who still has three overs in hand.

Bumrah from round the wicket has a huge appeal for leg before wicket turned down against Faheem. India take the DRS but the impact is high and the ball is missing the stumps which means India end up losing their review.



19:03 Malik run out for 43; Pakistan in trouble:



Pak 100-5 (27 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Kuldeep bowls another tight over, with five dot balls in a row to Malik, who keep strike with just one from the last ball.

Pakistan will be looking for a cameo from big-hitter Asif Ali, who has a strike rate of 180 in seven ODIs.

India have taken control, picking up two wickets for 12 runs in the last five overs.

Jadhav continues as Malik picks one to long-on before Asif gets a thick outside edge to short thirdman for one.

Malik runs the third ball down to the same region for one to bring up Pakistan's 100, in the 27th over.

India's brilliant in the field produces another wicket. Malik is run out by a direct hit from Ambati Rayudu at point after he charges down the wicket from the non-striker end looking for a quick run but is sent back halfway down by Asif.

Pakistan have lost three wickets for 15 runs to be reduced to 100 for five in 27 overs.



18:55 An update from BCCI on Hardik Pandya, who was stretched off the field with injury:



"Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. More updates as and when there is one. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute," said a BCCI spokesperson.

18:55 Sarfraz out for 6; Pakistan 4 down:



Pak 96-4 (25 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Part-time off-spinner Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack. He makes a good start to his spell giving away just one run in his first over. He starts with five dot balls in a row to Sarfraz, who avoids the maiden over with a single off the last ball to deep square leg.

The pressure built by India's spinners in the last couple of overs nearly pays off.

Malik chips down the track to Kuldeep and has a wild swing but Bhuvneshwar at deep midwicket comes charging in and over runs the ball to miss an easy catch.

Another reprieve Malik, 37, as Bhuvi fails to take what would have been a simple chance.

Actually Kuldeep had already started celebrating and the batsman was making his way back before the catch was dropped!

But substitute Manish Pandey takes an unbelievable catch in the next over to send back Sarfraz.

The Pakistan captain plays the slog sweep but fails to get the distance as Pandey running to his right at long-on takes the catch but the momentum takes him over the ropes. However, he shows good presence of mind to flick the ball in before he steps over and he comes back in again to complete a stunning catch.

Two quick wickets as Pakistan are reduced to 96 for four in 25 overs at the halfway stage.

Malik, who got two lifelines, is batting on 40 from 59 balls.



18:43 Kuldeep strikes; Azam out for 47:



Pak 86-3 (22 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

India looking to keep the runs down with some tight overs in the middle as Chahal bowls another quiet over, giving away just three runs, including a leg bye.

With Pandya out injured, Kuldeep comes into the attack from the other end. Pakistan continue to keep the scoreboard ticking as they pick four singles from Kuldeep's second over, to take the score to 80 for two in 20 overs.

Azam has stroked his way to 43, while Malik has made 34 with the third wicket partnership growing to 77 runs.

Kuldeep makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Azam, who is bowled after a fluent 47. The right-hander chips down the track and tries to hit Kuldeep through the leg side expecting the ball to turn in but the spinner deceives him with the googly which goes spin past the outside the edge and bowls him. Terrific bowling from Kuldeep!

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed gets off the mark with a single as he sweeps the first ball he faces from Kuldeep to fine leg before Malik defends the last three balls.



18:27 Malik, Azam put Pakistan back on track:



Pak 73-2 (18 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

A lifeline for Malik (26) as he tries to run the ball down the thirdman off Pandya. He hits it a bit too fine but Dhoni puts down the low catch to his right.

That was easy by Dhoni standards but the veteran was unable to hold on as he hit the ground following the dive to his right.

The two batsmen looking quite comfortable out in the middle on a wicket looking full of runs.Three singles off the first four balls before Malik clips Chahal through midwicket for three runs and Azam takes one off the last ball.

In the next over, Pandya drops short as Azam cracks it through the covers for a four followed by two singles.

Pandya is down with some injury as he collapses on his follow through after delivering the ball. He seems in a lot pain as the medical team comes out to attend and he is stretchered off the ground!

Pandya completes the over as he bowls the last ball which Azam cuts but can't find the gap in the covers.



18:08 Malik, Azam steady Pakistan:



Pak 57-2 (15 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Spin introduced at the end of Powerplay as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes in to the attack to bowl the 11th over.

Three singles from the first five balls before Chahal drops one short as Azam smashes it through the covers for a four.

Pandya doing well to keep things tight as he starts his second over with three dot balls in a row to Malik.

He then drops one short as Malik pulls it through midwicket for a couple and then runs the fifth ball to thirdman for one.

Pandya bowls it full on the stumps as Azam clips it through midwicket for a four, to take the score to 39 for two in 12 overs, the first time Pakistan's run rate goes past three.

Just one over for Chahal before he makes way for left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The experienced Malik immediately targets the young spinner as he comes down the track and lofts him over the leg side for the first six of the innings.

Four more singles from the rest of the over as Kuldeep concedes 10 from his first over, with Pakistan deciding to go after the spinner very early.

The runs are coming a bit more freely now. Azam runs a wide delivery from Pandya fine on the off-side for a four to raise the 50-run stand for the third wicket with Malik from 59 balls.

Chahal was off the field briefly as Kuldeep came into the attack before the leggie again comes back into the attack.

He bowls a tidy over, giving away just two runs in his second over.

Pakistan have recovered to 57 for two in 15 overs, having scored 32 runs from the last five overs.

Azam has stroked his way to 30 from 40 balls, while Malik has made 25 from 34 balls to steady the Pakistan innings after the openers perished early.



17:49 Pakistan in trouble after early wickets:



Pak 25-2 (10 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Pakistan managed to release some pressure after a slow start with 16 runs from two overs but the two Indian pacers have tightened things again.

Bumrah gave away just two singles in his fourth over, while Bhuvneshwar conceded just a single in his next over.

A change in the bowling as all-rounder Hardik Pandya comes into the attack in place of Bumrah, who bowled a wonderful first spell of four overs for 10 runs, including two maidens.

Azam does well to tap the second ball on the off-side and steals a quick run and Malik does the same next ball with another quick single to point.

Two singles from the over as Pakistan reach 25 for two in 10 overs with Azam on 13 and Malik on 10.





17:41 Pakistan in trouble after early wickets:



Pak 22-2 (8 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Malik releases some pressure as he punches a wide half-volley from Bumrah through the covers for the first boundary off the innings.

The first runs Bumrah concedes, in his third over, after starting off with two maidens.

The next ball is again pitched up and on the stumps as Malik clips it past square leg for three runs before Azam takes one to get eight from the over.

Pakistan looking to break free with a few boundaries. Azam hits Bhuvneshwar straight back down the ground past mid-off for a four and then slaps the next through the covers for another boundary.

The last ball is wide as Azam is beaten trying to flay it again through the off-side.

A single each to Malik and Azam off Bumrah in the next over before the former is beaten by one which comes in.



17:26 Zaman out for a duck, Pakistan 2 down:



Pak 4-2 (5 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Azam throws his bat at a wide delivery from Bumrah but it goes on the bounce to point.

Bumrah bowling on a good channel, not trying much, as he bowls another maiden over, his second in a row.

He is yet to concede a run in two overs as Pakistan struggle to three for one in four overs.

The pressure gets to Zaman, who looks to pull a short ball but gets a top edge against Bhuvneshwar and is caught on the leg side by Chahal.

Zaman walks back for a nine-ball duck to leave Pakistan reeling on three for two in the fourth over.

Veteran Shoaib Malik faced with a huge task of getting Pakistan back on track.

He watchfully defends the first three balls he faces before taking a quick single to point to get off the mark.



17:16 Bhuvneshwar strikes early; Pak lose 1st wicket:



Pak 3-1 (3 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Imam Ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman are the two opening batsmen for Pakistan, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for India.

Haq defends the first two balls before he turns the third ball square on the leg side for two runs to get off the mark and then plays out the lasts three balls.

Jasprit Bumrah from the other end and he would be keen to get Fakhar Zaman early.

Zaman, who destroyed India with a cracking century in the Champions Trophy final, shows some intent rightaway as he slaps the first ball through the covers but can't find the gap.

Bumrah not giving Zaman any room as the left-hander is forced to defend the next two balls before he tries to pull a short ball but is unable to make connection.

Bumrah then gets away with a high full toss as Zaman taps it gently back to the bowler and defends the last ball to mid-on as the pacer starts with a maiden over.

Just two overs from the first two overs and Haq looks to break the shackles. He comes down the pitch and looks to swing Bhuvneshwar over the off-side but gets an edge and is caught behind for two.

India's pacers bowling with a lot of discipline, keeping things tight to dry up the runs early on and build up the pressure.

Babar Azam gets off the mark with a single before Zaman plays another couple of dot balls.



16:57 Pakistan elect to bat; Bumrah and Pandya back for India: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.



Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, w/k), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, w/k), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

16:56 Pakistan elect to bat; Bumrah and Pandya back for India: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has won the toss and elected to bat against India.

"We will bat first and look to score some runs on a good batting pitch," says Sarfaraz.

Meanwhile, India have made two changes as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya come back into the team in place of Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.



16:56 India take on Pakistan in high-voltage clash: Welcome to the coverage of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

Both teams started off the tournament with contrasting victories against Hong Kong.

While Pakistan streamrolled Hong Kong by eight wickets, India, who are missing captain Virat Kohli, struggled to a 26-run victory.

India last played Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy in London in June last year when Pakistan registered a crushing 180-run victory.



01:16 Asia Cup: India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs:

Scorecard

A complacent India survived a mighty scare before recording an unimpressive 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong in their opening group league match of the Asia Cup .

In pursuit of a stiff 286-run target, unheralded Hong Kong opening pair of Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73) added a record 174-run partnership to raise the visions of a major upset before inexperience cost them dear as they managed 259 for eight.

Nizakat and Rath's 174-run stand is the associate nation's highest partnership in ODI cricket.

This was after Shikhar Dhawan found his mojo in familiar flat tracks with lack of movement, helping himself to his 14th ODI century. Dhawan, who had a horrendous tour of England, cashed in on the chance against a weaker opposition on a low and slow continental pitch, smashing 127 off 120 balls as India scored 285 for seven after being asked to bat.

Dhawan hit as many as 15 boundaries and two sixes en route his century but India witnessed a mini batting collapse and failed to cross the 300-run mark against the unfancied bowling attack of Hong Kong.

Later, the Indian bowlers and fielders looked rusty till Nizakat and Rath were at the crease as the duo played with consummate ease to frustrate Rohit Sharma's men for close to 35 overs. A complacent India survived a mighty scare before recording an unimpressive 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong in their opening group league match of the Asia Cup .

01:04 Asia Cup: India win by 26 runs:

Hong Kong 259-8 (50 ovs) vs India 285-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

Khaleel gave away three runs from his 9th over. Kumar in attack. Decent over. Seven runs Hong Kong require 30 from 6 balls.

Khaleel bowls the last over. Khan is caught and bowled by Khaleel. Wicket number three for this debutant.

India win by 26 runs.

No one expected Hong Kong to give India a fight.

00:52 Asia Cup: India back in the game:

Hong Kong 244-7 (47 ovs) vs India 285-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

Kuldeep Yadav to McKechnie, he hits a boundary and then stumped! OUT! Hong Kong lose seventh wicket.

Tanwir Afzal is new batsman. Khan hits Kuldeep's last ball for four runs.

00:39 Asia Cup: Chahal strikes, India back in the game:

Hong Kong 227-6 (44.2 ovs) vs India 285-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

Seven from Kumar's over. Hong Kong require 59 runs from 36 balls.

They have 6 wickets in hand.

Things look in control for India. Singles won't be enough for Hong Kong.

Chahal strikes as Shah misfires. Dhawan takes a fine catch. Shah walks back scoring 17 runs from 15 balls.

Chahal sends new batsman Aizaz back. He's gone for a duck.

00:30

Hong Kong 220-4 (43 ovs) vs India 285-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

Shah hits Chahal for a six. Big over for Hong Kong. 13 from that over.

Hong Kong require 66 runs from 42 balls. They have 6 wickets in hand.

00:26

Hong Kong 207-4 (42 ovs) vs India 285-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

India's death overs expert is back. We are talking about Kumar.

Will he be able to pack off Hong Kong batsmen?

Ehsan Khan, the new batsman is finding it tough out there.

Hong Kong need 79 runs off 48 balls to win.

00:18 Asia Cup: India back in the game:

Hong Kong 199-4 (40. 2 ovs) vs India 285-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

Kinchit Shah is the new batsman. Khaleel bowls tight. Have had an impressive debut. Hayat ends the over with a big six.

Chahal makes Hayat stretch. Dhoni takes a fine catch. Hayat walks back for 18 off 20 balls. Hong Kong lose fourth wicket.

00:10 Asia Cup: Khaleel strikes again, India back in the game:

Hong Kong 191-3 (39.1 ovs) vs India 285-7 (50 ovs) | Scorecard

Khaleel sends Carter back for 3 (11 balls). Dhoni caught him. India is back in the match.