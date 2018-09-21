Asia Cup updates: Bangladesh struggle to find the runs

Write a comment

September 21, 2018

18:57 Jadeja picks 3 wickets:







Ban 80-5 (26 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard





Since the fall of the last wicket in the 18th over only 15 runs have come in 8 overs.

India spinners have not allowed the Bangladesh batsmen to settle down.

Chahal replaces Jadeja at the other end.

2 slips in place and the batsmen struggle to find the runs.

Again only 2 runs comes off the over.



Looking for a wicket now, Kuldeep replaces Chahal. One slip in place.

He gives only one run in the over.









Jadeja continues and he has 2 slips in place for Hossain.

Chahal continues and he also gives just one run in the over.

Jadeja continues and gives just two runs in the over.



Chahal continues and Mahmadullah is challenged by the spin here.

Chahal then bowls a rare short ball and gets the treatment as the batsman slaps it over mid-wicket for a four.

He then comes down the track and gets a single in the cover region.

A dot to end the over as 5 come off it.



18:36 Jadeja gets his third wicket:





Ban 67-5 (20 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Jadeja continues and gives just a single in the over.

Hossain comes into the attack as Chahal continues.

Mahmadullah gets a single off rhe 4th ball of the over.

Hossain plays out two dot balls as only a single comes off the over.

Mushfiqur gone for 21 and Jadeja takes a third.

Jadeja continues and Mushfiqur sweeps him to mid-wicket for a couple off the 2nd ball of the over.

After a couple of dots Jadeja gets his man.

False shot by Mushfiqur as he tries to hit a reverse sweep, only to hole out to Chahal at short third man.





Chahal comes back into the attack and off the 2nd ball has Mushfiqur stumped by Dhoni but the third umpire's decision is pending. After a gazillion angles, and about five minutes, Mushfiqur is given not out.

He then gets a single to long off.

Mahmadullah doesn't pick the googly, gets the inside edge and lucky for him the ball misses his leg stump and he gets a single.

Mushfiqur then gets a single to the off side off the last ball of the over.





18:20 Mithun out for 9:





Ban 60-4 (16 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard

Mahmadullah is the new man in and plays out two dot balls.

What an over! A wicket and just one run comes off it.

Jadeja continues and he gets some spin.

Slightly wide and Mushfiqur gets a single.

Jadeja then hits Mithun on the pads, big shout, umpire raises his finger. Bangladesh take the review and lose their review and the batsman.

They are four down now as Jadeja picks his 2nd wicket.

Kuldeep continues and gives just 3 runs in the over.



18:10 Bangladesh lose 3 wickets in quick succession:



Ban 56-3 (14 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard





Jadeja continues and comes around the wicket to Mithun.

After 4 dot balls, Mithun just plays a reverse sweep to the 3rd man boundary. A dot to end the over as four runs come off it.



Even as the spinners work to keep runs under check, it is up to batsmen now to build a partnership.

Kuldeep continues, Mithun is rapped on the pads, big shout but umpire not interested.

The batsman then gets a single to bring up Bangladesh's 50.

Just three runs come off the over.

Jadeja continues and Mushfiqur gets a single off the first ball of the over. Mithun gets a single off the last ball of the over as only 2 runs come off it.



Kuldeep replaces Chahal at the other end.

Mushfiqur and Mithun do well to rotate the strike and they take 3 runs in the over.

17:56 Jadeja strikes!:





Ban 44-3 (10 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Bangladesh have lost another wicket, as Shakib was trying to go after the bowling. But he is done in by some good, smart bowling by Jadeja.

Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

Mithun is the new batsman and gets off the mark with a single.

Mushfiqur takes a single off the last ball of the over.

Ravindra Jadeja is now given the ball, and Shakib gets a single off the first ball.

Jadeja then oversteps and the batsmen get a single, it's a free-hit.

Bad ball and Shakib launches at it and hits a crisp shot through the gaps in the covers for a boundary.

Next ball, Shakib sweeps and sweeps well to beat Dinesh Karthik at deep square leg.

This time Shakib is gone! He tries to over do the slog sweep shot and is caught at square leg by Shikhar Dhawan.

Chahal is now brought into the attack.

Mushfiqur tries to slog sweep, miscues but lucky for him the ball falls between fielders but some bad running gives them just a single.

The batsmen then just rotate the strike as five runs come off that accurate over.



The breaks have been put on the runs after the fall of both those wickets.

Bumrah continues and Shakib gets a single to mid-wicket.

What a ball! Mushfuqur gets the inside edge and it flies past a diving Dhoni as it races to the boundary for a four.

Five runs come off the over as Mushfiqur gets a life.

Bhuvi continues and Mushfiqur is on strike. And that is a maiden.





17:31 Bangladesh lose openers:





Ban 17-2 (6 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard

Just when Bangladesh were looking like building a partnership, India's bowlers strike a double blow.





Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in and gets off the mark with a single.

Shakib gets off the mark off the last ball of the over with a cracking cover drive! A treat for the eyes that shot!

Bumrah continues and strikes!

This time's it's Nazmul who is dismissed. He is caught in the slips by Dhawan who completes the catch on 2nd attempt.

Shakib is the new man in.

Nazmul then gets a single to third man.

2 runs and a wicket in the over.

Bhuvi continues and Nazmul comes down the track and cuts it to point, Karthik does well in the field. No run.

He then takes a single to square leg.

Liton gets ambitious, short ball bouncer and the batsman tries to go high, pulls and is caught in the deep by Jadhav.

Liton out for 7.

Bumrah continues and Liton gets three runs, he just whacks the ball to cover.

Bumrah comes back with a peach, cutting the batsman into half.

Short ball, Liton then pulls the ball through square leg for a boundary, his first of the match.

Two dots to end the over as 7 come off it.

Bhuvi continues and Liton drives on the up, Raydu stops it at mid-off.

He then gets a single down to 3rd man.

Nazmul comes down the track and gets a single to mid-on. Rohit does well to keep it down to just a single.

Just two runs come off the over.

Bumrah opens the bowling from the other end and starts with two dot balls.

Liton then beaten by pace and bounce, gets hit on the arm and takes a single, a bye.

3 slips in place for Nazmul but he sees out the over as just one run comes off it.



Nazmul Hossain and Liton Das open the innings for Bangladesh while Bhuvi opens the bowling with one man in slips.

First ball, some bounce and movement and Liton gets an edge to 3rd man for a single.

Nizmul gets a single off his 2nd ball down to third man to get off the mark.

Bhuvi bowling a tight line here, not giving the batsmen any freebies

The ball looks to have moved on pitching but the umpire calls it wide.

Liton gets a single off the last ball of the over as 4 runs come off the first.



