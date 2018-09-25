Asia Cup: Shahzad gives Afghanistan a flying start

17:21 Shahzad gives Afghanistan a flying start:
Shahzad looks keen to attack as he hammers the first ball of Khaleel's second over for a boundary through mid-on before he takes a single two balls later.
Javed Ahmadi finally gets strike, in the third over, and he starts off by playing three dot balls in a row.
He gets off the mark in the next over as he clips Chahar through the leg side for two runs and then takes one.
Chahar bowls a high toss to Shahzad which is ruled a no-ball for height. The free hit delivery is a poor delivery as Chahar tries the slower bouncer but it goes way over the batsman's head and is called a no-ball.
The next ball is another slower bouncer which goes wrong and is called a wide.
Chahar finally gets it right as he bowls it full but Shahzad gets it right too as he hammers it over long-on for a six.
The last ball is pulled over midwicket for a four as Chahar gives away 17 in is second over.
17:10 Rohit rested, Dhoni to lead India; Afghanistan opt to bat:
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed to open the bowling for India. Mohammad Shahzad defends the first two balls before he bowls a wide down the leg side.
Shahzad then plays a nothing shot as he looks to hit the ball through the off-side but looks to pull out of the shot and eventually ends up edging it in the gap between the wicketkeeper and the slip fielder for a four to get Afghanistan off the mark.
He keeps strike with a single off the last ball to the fine leg region.
Debutant Deepak Chahar to bowl from the other end. Shahzad watchfully defends the first three balls before he smashes the fourth ball through the off-side for a four. He flicks the last ball through midwicket and the bulky opener rushes across for the third run to retain strike.
16:50 Rohit rested, Dhoni to lead India; Afghanistan opt to bat:
Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has won the toss and elected to bat against India in the inconsequential Super Four match in the Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named as India's captain with regular skipper Rohit Sharma given a rest. This is Dhoni's 200th ODI as captain.
The in-form Shikhar Dhawan has also been given a break along with pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah as India look to give all their players a game ahead of the final.
Pacer Deepak Chahar will make his ODI debut, while KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Siddharth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed also come into the playing XI.
16:50 Rohit rested; Dhoni to lead India; Afghanistan opt to bat: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:
India:
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, w/k), KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.
Afghanistan:
Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (w/k), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
16:21 Asia Cup: India aim to test middle-order against Afghanistan:
The Indian cricket team will hope that its untested middle-order gets some game time ahead of the final when it takes on an ever-improving Afghanistan in the Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday.
India have been on a roll after an unimpressive start against Hong Kong, with couple of one-sided victories over arch-rivals Pakistan and an equally facile one against Bangladesh.
With a spot in Friday's final sealed following their Sunday's win against Pakistan, captain Rohit Sharma may want some of his untested middle-order batsmen to get quality time in the middle against someone of Rashid Khan's calibre.