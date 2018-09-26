Asia Cup: India-Afghanistan match ends in a tie

Write a comment

September 26, 2018

01:16 India-Afghanistan match ends in a tie:



India 252-all out (49.5 ovs) vs Afg 252-8 | Scorecard



Rashid Khan dismissed Ravindra Jadeja in the final over as the India vs Afghanistan Super Four match ended in a tie in the Asia Cup on Dubai.

With one needed for victory from two balls with one wicket in hand, Jadeja lofted Rashid but was caught at deep midwicket.

Jadeja was dismissed for 25 as India were bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs as the match ended in a tie.

Rashid, despite being hampered with injury, bowled a splendid spell at the end to finish with two for 41, while Mohammad Nabi and Aftab Alam also claimed two wickets each.

India looked to be cruising towards victory after KL Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) hit half-centuries as they put on 110 for the opening wicket.

But Afghanistan kept chipping away at the wickets to keep themselves in the contest with two run outs in the 49th over proving to be crucial.



Earlier, Mohammad Shahzad slammed an entertaining century to lift Afghanistan to 252 for eight against India in the Super Four match in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.



Shahzad, who was dropped on 49, blasted 124 from 116 balls, having hit 11 fours and seven sixes to keep Afghanistan afloat after they were reduced to 82 for four at one stage.



Mohammad Nabi provided the final flourish with a quickfire 64 from 56 balls, with the help of three fours and four sixes.



For India, the spinners excelled with the ball as Kuldeep Yadav registered wonderful figures of two for 38, while Ravindra Jadeja claimed three for 46.



Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat against India, who were captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was given a rest.



01:10 ndia-Afghanistan match ends in a tie:



India 252-all out (49.5 ovs) vs Afg 252-8 | Scorecard



Rashid, who has taken one for 35 in nine overs, will bowl the last ball.

He starts with a short ball as Jadeja pulls but can't get enough power and turns down the single to deep midwicket.

Jadeja slog sweeps the next ball for a four over midwicket to level scores.

What a cracking shot under pressure!

3 needed from 4 balls for victory... Jadeja on strike.

He turns the third ball to square leg for a single which brings lastman Khaleel Ahmed on strike, with two needed for win from three balls.

Khaleel gets a big inside edge to square leg and he manages to steal a quick run to level scores which also brings Jadeja back on strike.

Jadeja swings the last ball but he has holed out to the man in the deep as the match ends in a tie.

Jadeja is dismissed for 25 as India are bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs.



01:02 India need 7 from last over for victory:



India 246-9 (49 ovs) vs Afg 252-8 | Scorecard



Alam to bowl the 49th over. Kuldeep makes room and slaps the first ball through the covers and is run out as he falls short while trying to take the third run.

India need 11 from 11 balls for victory.

Alam tries a slower bouncer as Jadeja pulls it behind square and easily comes back for the second.

He gets a top edge as he attempts to pull the next ball but it falls short of Rashid at midwicket who is struggling with his hamstring injury and slow to get to the ball. He also has a try at the stumps but misses as Siddharth Kaul has backed up a long back and is sent back.

Kaul taps the fifth ball to mid-on and tries a quick single but the fielder gets a direct hit to run him out.

Jadeja does well to clip the last ball to fine leg for a single to retain strike.

India need 7 from the last over for victory!



00:53 India need 13 from 2 overs for victory:



India 240-7 (48 ovs) vs Afg 252-8 | Scorecard



Alam overpitches as Kuldeep clips it behind square leg for two runs. A slower ball from the pacer and Kuldeep does well to drop it on the off-side and steal a quick single.

Three singles off the last three balls as India get six from the over to bring down the margin to 17 from three overs for victory.

Rashid, who has two overs in hand, comes back to bowl the 48th over. He starts with a googly which beats Jadeja as he tries to defend.

He turns the next ball through midwicket but gets only a single and Kuldeep survives a leg before shout before he sweeps the fourth ball to deep square leg for one.

Jadeja clips the last ball, a full toss, through midwicket and comes back for the second run.

India need 13 from two overs for victory.



00:42 India need 23 from 4 overs for victory:



India 230-7 (46 ovs) vs Afg 252-8 | Scorecard



Fast bowler Alam comes back into the attack. He makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Chahar, who tries to turn it on the leg side but misses and is bowled for 12.

Kuldeep Yadav manages to keep out the last ball as Alam ends a good over, giving away just three runs while picking up a wicket.

Nabi is back into the attack as Jadeja taps the first ball to point for one and Kuldeep drives the third ball through the off-side for another single.

Another single for Jadeja before Kuldeep gets a thick outside edge through the covers for another run as four come from the over.

India are 230 for seven in 46 overs, needing another 23 runs from four overs for victory.



00:32 India need 30 from six overs for victory:



India 223-6 (44 ovs) vs Afg 252-8 | Scorecard



Pacer Alam bowls a tidy over, giving away three runs as Afghanistan aim to dry up the runs from one end, while attacking from the other.

Mujeeb has a confident shout for leg before turned down against Jadeja and the ball was turning sharply and would have missed the leg stump.

Jadeja drives the fifth ball through the covers for one and Chahar clips the last ball behind square for a couple.

Rashid is back from the other end. Jadeja and Chahar watchfully collect three singles from the leg-spinner's eighth over.

Chahar survives a huge appeal for leg before wicket against Mujeeb as he is struck outside the line.

Three singles from four balls before Chahar cracks a short ball through the off-side for a much-needed boundary, the first for India after six overs.

India are 223 for six in 44 overs, needing another 30 runs for victory from six overs.



00:14 Karthik out for 44; India in trouble:



India 207-6 (40 ovs) vs Afg 252-8 | Scorecard



Afghanistan strike again in the next over as Nabi dismisses Karthik leg before wicket for 44. He plays all over a full delivery looking to play it across the line on the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads. That looks to be a harsh decision as the ball might have slipped down the leg side.

Two wickets in successive overs to leave India in a spot of bother on 205 for six, in the 40th over.

Debutant Deepak Chahar gets off the mark with two runs to fine leg.

Afghanistan are still in the contest as they keep chipping away at the wickets. India need another 46 runs from 10 overs for victory but they have just four wickets in hand.



00:11 Jadhav out for 19; India lose 5th wicket:



India 205-5 (39 ovs) vs Afg 252-8 | Scorecard



Mujeeb comes back as he replaces Rashid with Bangladesh keeping his three overs for the end.

Two singles from the first two balls before Karthik slaps a full delivery straight down as Mujeeb is unable to stop it but the ball goes through his hands and into the stumps.

Jadhav, who has backed up too far, is unable to come back to his crease and is unfortunately run out for 19.

The last ball is short as Karthik pulls it to deep midwicket for just a single.



Click for more updates