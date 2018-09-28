Asia Cup: Bangladesh off to a good start in final

Write a comment

September 28, 2018

17:19 Bangladesh off to a good start in final:



Bangladesh 25-0 (4 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Das content to take the singles and brings Hasan on strike as he picks another run to fine leg and Hasan gets a leg bye off the next ball.

Bhuvi gets the ball to come in as Das clips it off his pads through square leg for two runs and keeps strike with a quick single to point off the last ball. Jadeja has a shy at point and if he had got the direct hit, Hasan would have been run out.



In the next over, Das flicks a full delivery from Bumrah through square leg for a four. The next ball is short as Das pulls it for two runs to give Bangladesh a positive start.

Chahal is pushed back to deep square leg as Das clips it to him for a single.

Bumrah bowls a wide down the leg side before Hasan slaps the last ball through the covers for a four to get 12 from the over as Bangladesh race to 25 for no loss in four overs.



17:10 India elect to bowl vs Bangladesh in final:



Bangladesh 8-0 (2 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bangladesh spring a surprise right at the start as Mehidy Hasan, who normally bats in the lower order, walks out to open the innings with Liton Das.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling and he gets the first ball to jag away slightly from short of good length as Das runs it down to thirdman for a single to get off the mark.

Hasan also does the same off the next ball to get off the mark.

Two balls later, Das looks to repeat the shot as he gets a thick outside edge which evades a diving gully fielder for a single to thirdman.

Bhuvi getting the new ball to move away as Hasan opts to watchfully play out the last two balls.



The best bowler in the world in limited overs cricket Jasprit Bumrah comes in from the other end.

Das again does well to guide the first ball down to thirdman for a single. Hasan gets an edge off the fourth ball but it dies down and goes in the gap between first slip and the gully fielder for a four, the first of Bangladesh innings followed by two dot balls.



17:09 India elect to bowl vs Bangladesh in final: India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the final of Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.



India are back to full strength as all the five players who were rested for the inconsequential Afghanistan match are back for the title clash.

Rohit is back to lead the team, while also making a comeback in the playing XI are Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh have made one change as Nazmul Islam comes in for Mominul Haque.



16:37 Check out the playing XI of the two teams:



India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.



Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Liton Das (w/k), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman