September 29, 2018

01:30 India edge past Bangladesh to win Asia Cup:



India 223-7 (50 ovs) vs Bangladesh 222 | Scorecard

India edged past Bangladesh in a thrilling finish to win by three wickets off the last ball, in the final of Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

An injured Kedar Jadhav held his nerves in the closing stages with 23 not out to guide India to their seventh Asia Cup title.

Chasing 223 for victory, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals but the lower order contributed with vital knocks to take their team to victory.



Captain Rohit Sharma had top scored with 48 but Ravindra Jadeja (23), Jadhav (23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (21) played useful knocks in the closing stages.



Liton Das hit a maiden ODI century but India's bowlers staged a great comeback in the middle overs to bowl out Bangladesh for 222 in the final of Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Das stroked 121 from 117 balls, putting on 120 runs for the opening wicket with Mehidy Hasan, who made 32, before Bangladesh collapsed in the middle overs after India put them into bat.



Part-timer Kedar Jadhav triggered the batting collapse as he made the initial breakthrough with the wicket of Hasan, who was caught on the off-side before he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim for five a few overs later.



Off-spinner Mahmudullah to bowl the final over. Kuldeep does well to drive the first ball to long-off for a single to get Jadhav back on strike.

Jadhav clips the second ball to square leg for another single. 4 needed from 4 balls for victory!

Kuldeep slog sweeps the third ball over midwicket for a couple of runs.

He manages to steal a single off the fifth ball as he fails to connect with the sweep to level scores which also brings Jadhav on strike.

If it finishes in a tie, the Super Over will decide the winner!

The last ball is down the leg side as Jadhav misses the flick but picks a leg bye to take India to a thrilling three-wicket victory off the last ball.



01:15 India need 6 from last over for victory:



India 217-7 (49 ovs) vs Bangladesh 222 | Scorecard

Mustafizur to bowl the 49th over and he strikes with the key wicket of Bhuvneshwar, who flashes at a wide one and is caught behind after a handy innings of 21 from 31 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav gets a thick inside edge off the first ball for a single to square leg.

Three dot balls in a row to Jadhav who is unable to run across for the quick single as Mustafizur does well to stick to the line just outside the off-stump.

The last ball is slightly short as Jadhav plays the cut shot for a couple of runs.

India need 6 from the last over for victory.



01:09 India need 9 from 2 overs for victory:



India 214-6 (48 ovs) vs Bangladesh 222 | Scorecard

Jadeja taps Rubel to mid-off for a risky single but the fielder in the covers misses the direct hit and also ends up giving away an overthrow.

Jadeja makes room and tries to hit through the off-side but is beaten as Bangladesh appeal for caught behind which is turned down before they take the DRS.

The Ultra Edge confirms the edge as Jadeja is caught behind for 23.

Good signs for India as Jadhav walks out to the middle, having walked off with injury earlier after scoring 19 from 20 balls.

Rubel bowls a short ball as Jadhav tucks it on the leg side for a single as he hobbles across the pitch.

After two dot balls Bhuvneshwar hits the last ball down the ground for a single to retain strike.

Rubel finishes with wonderful figures of two for 26 in 10 overs.

India need 9 from two overs for victory.



01:02 India need 13 from 3 overs for victory:



India 210-5 (47 ovs) vs Bangladesh 222 | Scorecard

Mustafizur to bowl the 47th over. He starts with two dot balls to Jadeja, who then runs the third ball to thirdman for one.

After two good balls which kept Bhuvneshwar quiet, Mustafizur bowls the last one down the leg side as the right-hander glances it fine for a much-needed four.

India need 13 from 3 overs for victory.



00:57 India need 18 from 4 overs for victory:



India 205-5 (46 ovs) vs Bangladesh 222 | Scorecard

Rubel, who has two overs in hand, comes back. The mid-on is inside the circle as Bhuvneshwar slaps the first ball down hard but can't beat that fielder.

The next ball is a slower bouncer as Bhuvi lets it go through.

Rubel pitches the third ball right up as Bhuvneshwar smashes it straight down the ground, over the long-off fence, for a six to release the pressure.

A dot ball as Jadeja defends watchfully before stealing a quick single off the last ball to retain strike.



Eight runs from the over as India need 18 from four overs for victory.



00:52 India need 26 from 5 overs for victory:



India 197-5 (45 ovs) vs Bangladesh 222 | Scorecard

A desperate Bangladesh bring back Rubel as Jadeja runs the third ball down to thirdman for a single but Bhuvneshwar is unable to get a run from the rest of the over.

Mortaza from the other end as Jadeja picks one before the pacer bowls a wide followed by two more singles.

Bangladesh take a chance as he brings on Mahmudullah to bowl the 45th over.

Jadeja picks one from the first ball before Bhuvi carves a wide ball over the off-side for two runs and then pulls the next ball for one.

Jadeja clips the fourth ball to deep square leg for a single and Bhuvneshwar tucks the fifth ball to short fine leg for a quick run as six runs come from the over.

India are 197 for five in 45 overs, needing 26 from five overs for victory.

Jadeja, who is batting on 19, holds the key, but he will need support from Bhuvi, who has scored 10 from 20 balls.



00:39 Jadeja keeps India in the hunt:



India 186-5 (42 ovs) vs Bangladesh 222 | Scorecard

A slip in place as Mustafizur slants one across Bhuvneshwar who chases the wide out and is lucky not to have edged it.

Four dot balls in a row before Bhuvi takes a single and Jadeja ends the over with one off the last ball.

In the next over, Jadeja gets the bottom edge as he tries to cut it for two runs past the wicektkeeper and then takes one.

India are 172 for five in 40 overs, needing 51 runs from 10 overs for victory as the asking rate goes above five.

Spinner Hasan comes back into the attack. Three runs from five balls before Bhuvi sweeps the last ball fine to get six runs from the over.

Bangladesh continue with spinners as Jadeja looks to break free and some quick runs before the pacers are brought back.

Bhuvneshwar takes one off the first ball to give the strike back to Jadeja, who steers the third ball past point for a couple. He then smashes the next ball straight back powerfully past the bowler for a much-needed boundary and then keeps strike with one from the last ball.

India have scored 14 from the last two overs, making most of the playing against the spinners.

India are 186 for five in 42 overs, needing 37 from eight overs for victory.

Jadeja has a chance to redeem himself after he failed to finish the Afghanistan game, he is again looking good on 14 from 17 balls.



00:19 Jadhav walks off with injury:



India 167-5 (38 ovs) vs Bangladesh 222 | Scorecard

Mortaza comes back and Jadhav is beaten by one that moves away as Bangladesh appeal for caught behind which is turned down.

A lot of discussions going on in the Indian dressing room as the physio rushes out at regular intervals to attend to Jadhav.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit signals to Jadhav to stay out in the middle and not trying anything fancy.

Jadhav is hampered big time by the injury and is unable to take quick singles, affecting the momentum of the game.

He picks a single off the fifth ball before Jadeja glances the last ball fine for a four.

And Rohit has had enough as he decides to call the struggling Jadhav back into the dressing room.

India are 167 for five in 38 overs, needing 56 from 12 overs for victory at an asking rate of over 4.5

