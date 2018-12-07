1st Test: Cautious Australia reach 57-2 at lunch on Day 2

December 07, 2018

07:40 Cautious Australia reach 57-2 at lunch on Day 2:



Aus 57-2 (27 ovs) vs India 250 | Scorecard

Australia adopted a cautious approach with the bat as they crawled to 57 for two in 27 overs at lunch on Day 2 in the first Test against India in Adelaide on Friday. Australia adopted a cautious approach with the bat as they crawled to 57 for two in 27 overs at lunch on Day 2 in the first Test against India in Adelaide on Friday.

Earlier, India's innings lasted just one delivery on the second day as they were bowled out for 250 in their first innings when Mohammed Shami was caught down the leg side off Josh Hazlewood.



Australia were content to play it safe as they scored at around two runs per over in the morning session. Usman Khawaja showed a lot of patience as he battled his way to 21 not out from 86 balls, while Shaun Marsh was unbeaten on one from 17 balls.



Ishant Sharma struck in the first over of the inning as he bowled Aaron Finch for a duck, while debutant Marcus Harris made 26 before he was caught at silly point off Ravichandran Ashwin.

India's bowlers, especially the pacers, were guilty of bowling it too wide or too short and not making most of the new ball.

The only positive for India is that while they have picked up just two wickets in the session, they have not allowed Australia to get away with the scoring.

07:35 Harris out for 26; Aus lose 2nd wicket:



Aus 57-2 (27 ovs) vs India 250 | Scorecard

Ashwin makes the much-needed breakthrough for India with the wicket of Harris, who is caught at silly point for 26.

Harris came forward to defend as he got an inside edge on to his pads which was taken by Vijay standing close in.

Harris is replaced by another left-hander Shaun Marsh, who watchfully defends the rest of the over.

It looks like Khawaja has shut shop and is playing for lunch as he has been for the last half an hour. He continues to defend as he plays out another maiden over from Bumrah.

Marsh gets off the mark with one on the leg side off Ashwin before Khawaja finally takes his score to 18 with a quick run, his first run after a long gap of 45 balls.

Khawaja nearly hits one straight to the covers as he comes down the track and looks for the drive but is not in total control and is lucky that it fell short of the fielder.

Ishant to bowl the final over of the morning session. The first ball is down the leg side as Pant half stops it to concede a leg bye and Khawaja picks a run to midwicket.

Ishant then strays a long way down the leg side as wicketkeeper Pant is unable to stop it despite the dive and gives away four byes.

Marsh gets a leg bye before Khawaja takes two runs to square leg as Australia reach 57 for two in 27 overs.



07:08 Harris, Khawaja steady Australia:



Aus 45-1 (20 ovs) vs India 250 | Scorecard

Khawaja is looking to play a role similar to India's No. 3 Pujara. He has played 20 dot balls in a row now as he looks to get used to the pitch and bowlers and then consolidate later on.

Shami not making the batsmen play enough as Khawaja continues to leave.

In the next over, Harris has a close shave as he comes forward to defend as it falls just short of the silly point fielder.

Two balls later, he comes down the track and lofts Ashwin back over his head for a four.

Some bad news for India as Shami has to go off the field with some discomfort in his shoulder after bowling just four overs in his first spell.

Meanwhile BCCI confirms that there is no problem with Shami and 'he will be back on the field after this over.'



Bumrah comes back into the attack. Khawaja continues to defend as he plays out a maiden over from the pacer. The left-hander has not scored a run for the last 30 balls but Australia won't mind as the two batsmen are grinding out the Indian bowlers.

Ashwin gives some flight and also some width as Harris slaps it through the covers for a four to continue his positive approach against the senior spinner.



06:53 Harris, Khawaja steady Australia:



Aus 36-1 (16 ovs) vs India 250 | Scorecard

Another bowling change for India as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Bumrah, who bowled a disappointing first spell of five overs for 24 runs.

Harris defends the first three balls before he chips down the track and lofts Ashwin over the covers for a couple.

Shami bowls it wide as Khawaja has no problems in playing out the over, offering no shot to four of the six deliveries bowled.

Harris looking to unsettle as he again charges the experienced spinner and goes for the lofted shot over the off-side but hasn't timed it too well and picks up two runs.

Khawaja is looking rock solid and is willing to bide his time out in the middle.

Shami has started off tidily, with three maiden overs in a row but India need wickets at the moment.

Harris throws his bat at a wide delivery from Ashwin, hitting him through the covers for a single.

It has been slow going for Australia but Harris and Khawaja are slowly but surely looking to lay down a good foundation for the middle order.



06:35 Harris, Khawaja steady Australia:



Aus 31-1 (11 ovs) vs India 250 | Scorecard

Harris slaps a full delivery from Ishant straight down the ground for two runs but is beaten next ball as it moves away enough to past the edge.

But he does well to solidly defend the rest over, looking to play as straight as possible.

Bumrah drifts on the pads as Khawaja clips it behind square for two runs and then drives the next through the covers for another couple.

Bumrah then strays down the leg side as Khawaja glances it fine for a four as Australia reach 30 for one in 10 overs.

The first bowling change for India as Mohammed Shami comes in for Ishant, who bowled a good first spell of one for six in five overs.

He starts with one down the leg side as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant half stops it to give away a bye before Khawaja plays out the rest of the over.



06:20 Ishant strikes early after India fold for 250:



Aus 19-1 (8 ovs) vs India 250 | Scorecard

Ishant bowls it full and slightly wide as Khawaja drives it through the covers for two runs and then taps the third ball on the leg side for one.

Ishant tries the bouncer but Harris is happy to duck under it as he continues to defend against the new ball.

The two left-handed openers not having too much of trouble out in the middle. Bumrah has struggled with his rhythm early on and has not done much so far with the new ball.

Ishant bowls a good delivery to Khawaja, which is right up there, as the left-hander does well to defend it.

Bumrah tempts Harris with the full delivery which moves as he goes for the drive but is beaten. The wicketkeeper and slip cordon go up in appeal but Bumrah is not interested and rightly so as the ball missed the bat comfortably.

The next ball comes in as Harris looks to turn it across the line on the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.

The debutant then is caught in two minds as he looks to leave before hanging his bat out at the last minute and gets an edge which goes past the slips for a four.

He clips the fifth ball behind square for two runs and keeps strike with one from the last ball.



06:00 Ishant strikes early after India fold for 250:



Aus 8-1 (4 ovs) vs India 250 | Scorecard

Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the second over. The first ball is full and on the pads as debutant Marcus Harris clips it through square leg for three runs to get off the mark in Test cricket.

The next ball is again down the leg side as Khawaja misses the glance and the appeal for catch down the leg side is turned down.

Bumrah continues to drift on the pads as Khawaja clips it square on the leg side for a couple.

Bumrah switches to round the wicket as Khawaja defends the next two balls before he clips the last ball behind square for two runs.

Ishant from round the wicket as a watchful Harris defends the over to play out the over, trying to leave as much as possible.

Bumrah also from round the wicket. He goes slightly short as Khawaja, waiting on the backfoot, punches it wide of mid-on for a single and Harris blocks the last three balls.







05:46 Ishant strikes early after India bowled out for 250:



Aus 0-1 (1 ov) vs India 250 | Scorecard

Ishant Sharma strikes in the first over of the innings with the wicket of Aaron Finch, who is bowled for a duck.



Finch had survived a LBW shout off the previous delivery as he offered no shot to the incoming ball. However, he went for the big drive through the off-side but was beaten completely and bowled for a duck off the third ball of the innings.

An early wicket for India will boost their hopes after a disappointing effort with the bat.

The in-form Usman Khawaja comes in early at No. 3 as Ishant slants it across him and the left-hander is happy to leave.



05:38 India bowled out for 250:



India 250-all out (88 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Josh Hazlewood wraps up India's innings with the first delivery of Day 2.



Mohammed Shami looks to pull a short ball down the leg side but misses out and is caught by wicketkeeper Paine for six. Shami went too hard at the short ball and not only misses out on some free runs, but also gives his wicket away pretty tamely.



India are bowled out for 250 in 88 overs in the first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara single-handedly rescued India with his brilliant innings of 123, while the rest of the batsmen failed to live up to expectations.

Hazlewood was the highest wicket-taker with three for 52, while Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took two wickets each.

