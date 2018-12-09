1st Test: Pujara hits half-century to swell India's lead

05:36 Pujara hits half-century to swell India's lead:



India 176-3 (70 ovs) & 250 v Aus 235 | Scorecard

Change of ends for Starc and he bowls a half-tracker which Rahane hammers through the covers for a four and then pulls the fifth ball for a single to deep square leg.

In the next over, Rahane looks to clip Lyon as it goes uppishly but falls short of the fielder at midwicket before he comes down the track and defends and somehow keeps the last ball out as it turns sharply.

Starc switches to round the wicket but Pujara is unmoved as he solidly blocks the over.

Lyon drops short as Rahane pulls him to deep square leg for one before Pujara is beaten outside the off-stump.

Lyon has a heavily packed off-side field but Pujara has no problems as he pulls a short ball over midwicket for a four.



05:21 Pujara hits half-century to swell India's lead:



India 166-3 (66 ovs) & 250 v Aus 235 | Scorecard

Starc drops short as Rahane cuts it past point for a couple and then tries the pull shot two balls later but fails to make proper connection.

Hazlewood sticks to a full line and length in the channel outside the off-stump and Pujara is happy to block out the over.

No surprise as off-spinner Nathan Lyon comes into the attack in place of Starc, after the pacer had bowled just two overs on Day 4.

Rahane comes down the track to the first ball and drives it down to long-off for one.

Pujara cuts the next ball behind point for three runs to complete his half-century from 140 balls, to follow up on his century from the first innings.

Rahane keeps strike with a single from the last ball to long-on.



05:08 India aim to extend lead on Day 4:



India 159-3 (63 ovs) & 250 v Aus 235 | Scorecard

Pacer Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for Australia on Day 4. The first ball is a full delivery to Ajinkya Rahane, who blocks it watchfully and does the same with the next ball as he plays out the opening over.

Josh Hazlewood from the other end. Pujara defends the first three balls and then offers no shot to the fourth ball.

The fifth ball is a wide half-volley as Pujara crashes it through the covers for a four for the first runs of the fourth day. He chases a wide ball next up and gets a thick outside edge which stays low and goes past the slips for another boundary.

