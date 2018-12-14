2nd Test updates: Aus openers bring up 50-run stand

09:19 India bowlers unconvincing:
Australia rolling along nicely as none of the Indian bowlers looked convincing. Of the four pacers, Shami is the only one who's looked the most accurate.
Shami continues around the wicket and Harris gets the inside edge for a single to the leg side.
Finch then gets the edge for a smart single.
Shami bowling the good lines but the Aussies, growing in confidence, doing well to play every ball to merit.
Just 2 runs come off the Shami over.
Umesh continues and Finch plays a beautiful straight drive Umesh puts his boot out to stop the ball.
A maiden to end the over.
Shami continues and that is another fine over as just one comes off it.
Umesh continues and Harris plays the ball square on the leg side for a couple.
Umesh's next ball nearly grazes Harris's off stump bail.
Fifty partnership comes up for Finch and Harris as the latter gets on top of the ball and plays a wristy shot past point for a boundary.
A dot to end the over.
Shami continues and he has certainly brought forwars his form from the last Test into Perth.
He has bowled a tight over here.
08:58 Finch, Harris start brightly:
As the drinks break is called it's been a good one hour for Australia.
Looks like Tim Paine made the right decision to bat first after winning the toss. The ball looks to be coming on nicely and the opening batsmen have capitalised on the Indian bowlers' inconsistencies.
Yadav continues, mixing his line and length again and bowls an unplayable ball, beating Harris all ends up.
Umesh strays on to the pads and Harris plays it down to mid-wicket for a couple, as two runs come off the over.
Shami replaces Bumrah now and starts with peach! He swings it in and the ball is thud on Finch's front pad.
The Indians go up and take the review and India LOSE their review.
What's happening here! Next ball ditto. India not taking the review this time.
Good start by Shami as he bowls a tight line to Finch and starts with a maiden.
Yadav continues and Harris starts the over with a dot before playing a crisp cover drive for a boundary.
After three dots he ends the over with another boundary, this time he gets an outside edge to gully for a four.
08:43 India bowlers struggling with lengths:
Australia look positive as the partnership keeps growing between Finch and Harris. They have already cracked 5 boundaries this morning and look good for more. India bowlers have been wayward with their lengths.
Bumrah continues, he strays to the pads and Harris plays the ball to mid-wicket for 3 runs.
Bumrah overpitches and Harris drives beautifully for 3 after some good work at the boundary by Kohli to deny the batsman.
A dot to end the over.
Kohli has made an early change to the bowling attack, he brings on Umesh to replace Ishant.
India not in the groove and after bowling 5 dots, some overthrows helps Australia steal three runs off the last ball of the over.
Bumrah continues and Finch gets a single off the off the fourth ball.
Bumrah mixing the lengths here.
Ishant continues and Harris gets a fine nick and plays it past Pant for a boundary.
Ishant is inconsistent here and now he bowls a front-foot no ball.
Ishant comes back eith a couple of good balls, perfect line and length to Harris.
Shot! Harris plays a straight bat punch down the ground on the on the on side for a boundary.
Back-to-back boundaries, this time Harris plays the ball through mid-off for a four. Sublime shot!
Ishant comes back with a peach, making Harris play. 13 big runs come off that over.
Bumrah continues and Harris gets the inside edge on to his pade.
Harris finally gets off the mark with a single to fine leg as the ball comes in.
A boundary to end the over as Finch goes ahead and plays the ball through gully for a four.
08:15 Harris yet to get off the mark:
Ishant continues, bowls a nice fuller length and makes Finch play on the front foot.
Peach! Ishant's bowls a little short, that is n inswinger makes Finch play at it.
Ishant struggling to bowl a consistent length here but that is a maiden.
Bumrah continues, strays on the pads and Finch uses that angle well to play it for a couple to the leg side.
Bumrah comes back nicely and he makes Finch have a go at it! A little swing and Finch is tempted to play the drive.
Wow! The ball seamed back in just manages to graze through the keeper, between Finch's bat and pad.
Bumrah strays and Finch takes a single to mid-wicket to end the over.
It will be interesting to see what sort of battle ensues between bowler and batsman as Ishant continues.
Finch lets the ball go.
Finch doing well here, this time again he taps the ball and calls for a quick single.
Harris is yet to get off the mark here as he lets another go.
Ishant not giving away too much, bowling a consistent length. Just one comes off the over as Ishant bowls a wide one down the leg side that is nicely collected by Pant.
Bumrah opens the bowling from the other end and Finch gets a nice bouncer in first up.
Short ball and Finch tries to pull it, makes no connection.
Short ball again and Finch this time rocks onto his back foot and gets off the mark with a boundary through mid-wicket.
Smart play from Finch, taps the ball to the off side next ball to run a single.
Dot to end the over.
Ishant starts proceedings from around the wicket, a wide ball down the leg side to begin.
Ishant makes Harris drive, thankfully for the batsman there's no edge.
Nice little swing here for Ishant.
Ishant mixing his lengths nicely here and Harris made to adjust.
Maiden to start with.
Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch open the batting for Australia, while Ishant Sharma opens the bowling for India.
India have for the first time in a while gone into the series with a 1-0 lead and it will be interesting to see how the teams go in the second Test.
07:47 Umesh, Vihari named in India's Playing XI:
Australia captain Tim Paine has won the toss and elected to bat in the 2nd Test at the new Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday.
Australia have gone with an unchanged squad while India have made two changes.
Umesh Yadav comes in for R Ashwin while Hanuma Vihari replaces Rohit Sharma.
The shiny new Perth Stadium is expected to conjure up nostalgia-tinged memories of its fiery predecessor, offering conditions a desperate Australia hope will spur a series-leveling victory over India in the second Test starting on Friday.
The 60,000-seat arena will host its first Test after a rich 47-year run at the nearby WACA, located on the opposite bank of the SwanRiver, and the grassy drop-in wicket unveiled on Thursday has fuelled anticipation of a pace bowler's paradise.
Australia Playing XI: A Finch, M Harris, U Khawaja, S Marsh, P Handscomb, T Head, T Paine, M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, J Hazlewood
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant, I Sharma, M Shami, U Yadav, J Bumrah