2nd Test updates: Aus openers bring up 50-run stand













Australia 56-0 (18 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard









Australia rolling along nicely as none of the Indian bowlers looked convincing. Of the four pacers, Shami is the only one who's looked the most accurate.

















Shami continues around the wicket and Harris gets the inside edge for a single to the leg side.









Finch then gets the edge for a smart single.





Shami bowling the good lines but the Aussies, growing in confidence, doing well to play every ball to merit.





Just 2 runs come off the Shami over.





















Umesh continues and Finch plays a beautiful straight drive Umesh puts his boot out to stop the ball.





A maiden to end the over.

























Shami continues and that is another fine over as just one comes off it.





















Umesh continues and Harris plays the ball square on the leg side for a couple.





Umesh's next ball nearly grazes Harris's off stump bail.





Fifty partnership comes up for Finch and Harris as the latter gets on top of the ball and plays a wristy shot past point for a boundary.





A dot to end the over.













Shami continues and he has certainly brought forwars his form from the last Test into Perth.





He has bowled a tight over here.







