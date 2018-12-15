2nd Test updates: Kohli, Pujara steady India's innings

Write a comment

December 15, 2018

11:33 Aus bowlers on key:





Ind 43-2 (17 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard

It's time for drinks in Perth.

This period of play has gone quiet as not much is happening with either bat or ball.

While the bowlers are putting it in the right areas, the batsmen are playing watchfully, Kohli in particular after getting off to a flowing start.



Cummins continues and that is two byes to square leg.

Kohli then gets a single to fine leg.

Pujara then plays the ball down just short of the fielder.

Pujara does well to defend and 3 runs come off the over.





Lyon continues and Kohli gets a single to square leg.

Pujara then tries to go after him put only pads it.

Just one run comes off the over.





Cummins continues and Kohli getting slightly frustrated here as his nicely timed shots are finding the fielder.

He finally gets a single to covers.

What a ripper! The ball bounces high and Pujara is made to smell leather as the ball nearly takes the edge of the bat.





Lyon comes into the attack now. Pujara plays him safely for another maiden.



Cummins continues and Kohli sees off a good over. That is another maiden.

Hazlewood continues and that a superb over to Pujara and that is a maiden.

11:11 India lose openers early:







Ind 38-2 (11 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard



Kolhi and Pujara lead India's fight back after losing two early wickets.

Both have started confidently and Kohli has especially started well scoring 19 off 18 already.





Paine makes the first bowling change as Cummins comes in to bowl and he Kohli does well to get behind the ball with a defensive stroke.

Cummins starts well bowling a good line and Kohli does well to keep the threat at bay.



Hazlewood continues, a bit overpitched and Kohli just plays it through mid-wicket for a four.

Back-to-back boundaries now as Kohli drives the half-volley down the ground for a four.

Another beautiful shot from the bat of Kohli as he just plays the ball through mid-wicket for another well-timed boundary.

Kohli ends the over with a single to fine leg as 14 runs come off it.







Starc continues from over the wicket and he is bowling some tight lines.

Starc bowls a full ball outside off and Pujara plays sweetly timed cover drive for a boundary.

Two dots later, Pujara plays the ball to the leg side for a couple.



Hazlewood bowls a tight line and nearly has Pujara. Pujara gets a thick edge but it falls just short of Marsh at first slip.

Pujara then clips the ball to mid-wicket for 3.

A dot to end the over.

10:51 Kohli, Pujara on rebuilding process:





Ind 16-2 (7 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard



Starc continues and Pujara lets it go.

Starc bowls a no ball, overstepping.

Starc is bowling in that corridor and Pujara is doing well to just let them do.

Starc then bowls a little straight at Pujara's pads, the batsman just flicks it down to fine leg for a single.





Kohli comes in to bat and he starts with a nice defensive shot.

He then gets off the mark with a sweet on drive. A four down the ground.



He then plays the ball late and down to third man for a couple.

Hazlewood comes back nicely and Kohli does well to leave.







Hazlewood continues.

What a ball! Yorker ball, it swung late and Rahul has been bowled all ends up as India lose their second wicket. What a beauty to have India two down now.







Starc begins the 2nd over and Pujara gets off the mark with a single to fine leg.

Rahul gets a single off the last ball of the over.





Pujara is the new man in for India.

Hazlewood starts proceedings after lunch and he starts with a maiden. A testing over that for Kohli.

09:54 Starc gets the wicket of Vijay:





Ind 6-1 (3 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard

India go into the lunch break with a wicket down and 320 runs behind. It will take a lot of doing from the visitors after the early loss of Vijay for a duck.

Starc continues and Rahul gets off the mark with a single.

Starc bowls a rare no-ball.

Starc has bowled a lovely over and got his reward.

India lose their first wicket.

Pitched up, good inswinger and gap between bat and pad sees the ball crash into Vijay's stumps. Vijay out for a duck.

Hazlewood opens the bowling at the other end and starts with four leg byes.

Hazlewood bowls that tight line and length and gives nothing away.

And Starc starts nicely with balls shaping outside off.

Starc then gets one to come back in.

Ball! This time the ball nearly gets Rahul's outside edge.

Good start from Starc to keep Rahul on his toes. And that is a maiden.

KL Rahul and M Vijay to open the batting for India while Starc opens the bowling for Australia.



09:33 Ishant gets the last 2 wickets:





Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Australia are all out for 326 after Ishant gets the last two wickets that of Starc and Hazlewood.

So Australia lost all their remaining wickets after the drinks break after Umesh and Bumrah sent back overnight batsmen Paine and Cummins, breaking their 50-run partnership.

Harris top-scored for Australia with 70 while Ishant was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 4-41.



Hazlewood comes to the crease and goes off an identical ball. A quicker ball, full length, outside off and Hazlewood gets the edge and Pant completes another good catch to end Australia's innings.





Ishant brought back into the attack and he gets the 2 needed dismissals off consecutive deliveries.

He first had Starc, fuller ball and moving away, Starc chased it, got the edge and good catch taken by Pant.







Shami brought back into the attack and he starts from around the wicket to Starc.

Shami gives four runs in the over.

09:18 Paine, Cummins out within 3 deliveries of each other:







Australia 321-8 (107 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard



Umesh continues and he starts with a ripper! Held its line and pitched just outside off. Lyon fishes and is beaten.

Lyon looking good here getting the ones and twos at will, playing the ball to merit.

Starc ends the over with a single as 6 runs come off it.

So Lyon and Mitchell Starc are the new batsmen.

Lyon gets off the mark with a 3 down to square leg.

Bumrah misses the yorker and Starc clips the full toss to the leg side for a couple.

5 runs and a wicket come in the over.



Bumrah continues and he gets into the act now. He gets the wicket of Paine LBW. Paine is hit on the pads, right in front of the stumps. Bumrah appeals, umpire raises the finger. Paine takes the DRS and Australia lose it. Paine gone for 38.



Umesh started the over well bowling the teasing line and he beat Cummins off the first ball. He then bowled him a bouncer and then got the breakthrough.

Umesh gets the breakthrough!

He bowls a great line, Cummins misses the ball and it crashes into the top of his off stump. Cummins gone for 19.





Bumrah continues and gives four in the over.

08:58 Aus have begun well:





Australia 306-6 (103 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard

After an hour of play drinks are called the morning so far has belonged to Australia.

Paine and Cummins have batted with patience and skill as Shami and Ishant have not done too well. Bumrah and Umesh have been decent but not been able to find the breakthrough.

The Aussies have now stitched a 55-run partnership for the 7th wicket.

Paine and Cummins continue to bat smartly as and pick the singles and twos.





08:43 India bowlers not up to scratch:



Australia 303-6 (101 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard

As Umesh continues Cummins gets a couple to the leg side to bring up the 50-run partnership.

Paine then defends the ball next.

What a ball! Paine tries to keep his hands away but the ball hits his pads and falls just short of the fielder at slip. Dot to end the over.





Bumrah finally brought on and now we can see some hesitation from Cummins. Bumrah getting some movement and Cummins made to play and miss a couple of times.

Paine makes a great call for a single and that is Australia's 300!

Nice ball as Paine is made to flirt at it.



Kohli makes first change of the day and throws the ball to Umesh Yadav.

Yadav starts with giving just one run.



Ishant continues and gives two runs in the over.





08:25 Shami, Ishant unimpressive :





Australia 296-6 (97 ovs) vs Ind | Scorecard

Shami continues and Cummins does well to leave the first two deliveries.

Cummins then just taps the ball around and the batsmen hare down the pitch for a run.

Short ball next and Paine pulls it to mid-wicket for a couple.

Another short ball and Paine gloves it to fine leg for a single and a dot to end the over as 4 come off it.



Ishant continues and Cummins gets a single to fine leg.

Paine and Cummins batting nicely here, rotating the strike and hitting the bad balls to the boundary.

Ishant again mixing his lengths here and Paine does well to see off the over as only one run comes off it.





Shami continues and begins with a bouncer to Paine.

Shami mixing his lengths here but Paine plays them well.

Next ball seams back, not enough bounds and Paine gets hit.

Shami then gets a little bounce and Paine gets on his toes and cuts it with a straight bat and gets a boundary past point.



Ishant continues and Paine gets a single to mid-wicket.

After a dot, Cummins then gets an inside edge as the ball rolls down to third man and he gets a single.

Paine then just dabs the ball to short cover and scampers for a single. Rahul missed a run out opportunity off an easy pick up and throw.

Dot to end the over.



Shami continues, he starts with a short ball and Paine rocks back and pulls it past mid-wicket for a four.

Paine then gets a single to third man.

Cummins then sees off the over without a trouble.

Ishant starts proceedings at the other end and he is bowling at a consistent line.

Paine gets a single down to third man.