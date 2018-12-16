2nd Test updates: India all out for 283

Write a comment

December 16, 2018

11:23 Lyon cleans up India's tail:





Ind 283 (105.5 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard



India are all out for 283 in 105.5 overs as Lyon picks five wickets.

Kohli top-scored for India with 123 but the visitors trail by 43.

Pant tried to score some runs at No 7 and stuck around with Umesh for a bit but India's tail could not wag long enough.









Bumrah is the new man and after hammering a shot over the bowler for four, he gets an outside and Khawaja completes a good catch at slip to end India's innings.

Lyon ends with figures of 5 for 57.



Lyon continues and he gets the breakthrough.

Just when it looked like Pant would turn the screws on Australia he is gone.

He tries to go after the bowler only to be holed out by Starc at long on.



Starc continues and gives 3 runs in the over.

11:12 India's tail wags:





Ind 276-8 (104 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard



Pant shifting gears now as he bats with tailender Umesh at the other end.









Pant gets a single to long on as Lyon continues.

Umesh is being tested here. He manages to see off the over with a defensive shot.







Starc continues and Umesh gets a single.

Pant then gets a couple to point.

He then plays a golf-like shot for a single to mid-on.

Umesh then digs out the yorker as 4 come off the over.





Lyon continues and now Pant goes after him, plays with the spin and over mid-wicket for a four.

After a dot, Pant then goes down the wicket and down the ground for a maximum!

Pant getting into the groove now.

He then sees off Lyon's over safely.













Starc brought back into the attack and starts with a widish ball, Pant smacks it and only gets a single to the off side.

Starc then comes around the wicket and nearly makes Umesh play at it.



Umesh gets some real quick ones at him.

Umesh survives a good over from Starc.









Lyon continues.

Umesh does well to survive.









Cummins continues and some sloppy fielding allows India 2 runs.

10:47 India trail by 68 runs:







Ind 258-8 (98 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard





Lyon continues and that has taken off! Whoa!

Umesh then squats the ball down to the leg side for a single.

Pant then plays the ball around to mid-wicket for a single.

Umesh does well to play the ball down and end with a dot.





Cummins continues, Pant whacks it back but Cummins fails to grab the ball on his follow through. Pant gets a life.

Cummins then bowls a wide ball.

Pant then taps the ball down to the off side and sets off for a run, he contemplates a second but decides against it.

Umesh then plays it down to the leg side for a single.

Short and wide and Pant flirts at the delivery.

Two dots to end the over.







Umesh is the new man in.

He does well to defend and survives the over.

Lyon continues and after seeing off the first ball, Ishant hands the bowler a return catch. He goes for 1.





Cummins continues and Pant takes a single off the first ball.

Ishant survives the over before getting hit in the bottoms.

He takes a single off the last ball of the over.





Lyon continues to complete his over after the lunch and has new man Ishant living dangerously.

Just one run and a wicket come in the over.

09:55 Lose Kohli just before the break:





Ind 252-7 (93.2 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard







Lunch is taken as India lose two quick wickets.

Soon after Kohli, Shami follows him back to the pavillion as India lose their 7th wicket and the umpires call lunch.

India trail by 74 runs as they dominated most of that first session of play.



Australia snap Kohli just before lunch and now India's tail is exposed.

Can the Aussies wipe out the tail or will it wag?

Lyon continues and Pant gets a single to point as Shami comes in to bat.

Wow! What a ball! Shami gets a faint outside edge and Paine takes a good catch on the bounce.

Shami gone for golden duck.







Cummins continues and Pant gets a single to third man.



Kohli plays out three dots before finding the edge. Was that safely pouched by Handscomb at slips?

The replays show Handscomb had a finger under it. Kohli takes the long walk after making a brilliant 123.







Lyon comes into the attack now.

Overpitched, wide and Kohli just smashes it through covers for a boundary.

Kohli then plays out four dots.















Cummins comes into the attack and the batsmen take a couple of singles off the first two balls.

Kohli then sees off three balls before ending the over with a single.









Hazlewood continues and Pant gets a single to off side.

After a couple of dots, Kohli then gets a single.

Hazlewood then takes Pant's outside edge as he comes around the wicket and Pant gets the edge and the ball flies down to third man for a boundary.

A dot to end the over.









Starc continues. Pant plays the first ball watchfully.

He then plays the ball to fine leg for a single.

Oh! Starc misses Kohli's inside edge.

Kohli then taps the ball down to the off side for a single.

Pant then plays a superb drive through mid-wicket for 3.

Kohli then miscues as the ball takes off, falls short of the man at point.









Hazlewood continues. Kohli takes a single off the first ball.

Pant doing well to play the defensive shots.

He then plays the ball down to square leg for a single. The batsmen think of a couple then decide against it.

Kohli on now, Hazlewood bangs it in short, Kohli takes a swipe at it. Paine makes a muted appeal. Dot to end the over.





Starc continues and 7 runs come off the over -- one fortunate four for India.

09:14 Kohli-Vihari's 50-run partnership broken:









Ind 223-5 (86 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard



Hazlewood strikes just after Kohli and Vihari complete a 50-run partnership.

Will Australia wipe off India lower order now?





Pant is the new man in and starts with a dot. He then plays a good back foot defence.

He sees off the over with a dot.







Hazlewood continues and Vihar doing well to play out the good ones.

Hazlewood then bowls a peach. Forces the batsman to play at it, gets some late movement, Vihari gets the edge and Paine completes a good catch.

Vihari out for a well-made 20.







Starc continues and Vihari gets a single.

Kohli then cuts the ball to third man for a single.

After a dot, Vihari brings up the 50-partnership with Kohli with a single square on the on side.





Hazlewood continues and Kohli plays out two dots.

Kohli then slashes at the ball and it goes the third man boundary for a six.

Hazlewood then comes back with a peach, making Kohli play and miss!

A dot to end the over.

08:54 Vihari plays perfect ally:







Ind 214-4 (83 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard



It's drinks and it's definitely India who have dominated the first hour of the morning.

Starc continues and after two dots a class shot by Kohli. A half-volley is nicely timed through covers by Kohli for a boundary.

Starc replies with a bouncer.

Kohli then gets a single through mid-wicket.

A dot to end the over as 5 come off it.



India captain Virat Kohli has reached his 25th Test century as he rallies along with Vihari on Day 3.

Vihari is the perfect partner as he compiles a good innings himself.







Hazlewood comes back into the attack and dot the first ball.

Vihari then plays the ball down to square leg for a couple.

Vihari then lets two balls go.

He then defends the next.

Vihari then leaves the last as 2 come off the over.





Australia have taken the new ball and Starc comes back into the attack.

Starc bowls it too straight and Kohli plays it off his pads for a couple to mid-wicket.



Kohli then brings up his 25th Test ton with a superb shot down the ground for a boundary.

Kohli then chases the wide one. Play and a miss.

Kohli then leaves the next one.

Ohh! Kohli then gets the leading edge and it falls short off the fielder at slip.



Lyon continues and India have a close shave as Vihari survives a run-out chance.



Cummins continues and after a dot, Kohli then just taps the ball down and scampers for a single.

Cummins then bangs in a bouncer as Vihari ducks.

Vihari then just crunches the overpitched delivery down the ground for a four.

Cummins then replies with a bouncer.

Vihari then ends the over with a dot.



Lyon continues and gives two runs in the over.

08:27 Aus bowlers search for another breakthrough:





Ind 189-4 (77 ovs) vs Australia 326 (108.3 ovs) | Scorecard



Cummins continues and bangs it in short, Kohli plays it out nicely.

Next ball around the off stump and Kohli is happy to leave.

Full and straight next and Kohli gets a single to mid-wicket.

After a dot Vihari gets a single to third man.

Kohli then ducks under the bouncer as 2 come off the over.



Lyon continues and he is accurate. Great delivery as Vihari gets a glove but the ball falls wide off the player at bat-pad.



Cummins now replaces Starc at the other end.

He peppers Vihari with a bouncer. Vihari does well with his defensive play.

On the up, pitched outside off and Vihari plays it through covers for 3.

A dot to end the over.













Lyon comes back into the attack and Vihari doing well to defend.

Vihari then clips the ball off his pads for a single to mid-wicket.

Kohli then plays out two dots.



Starc continues, Vihari slashes at it, luckily it falls short of Lyon at third man.

Kohli then plays out three dots before playing a lovely backfoot punch through the covers gives him 2 runs.

Short ball banged in next and that is a dot to end the over.



Cummins replaces Lyon at the other end.

Kohli sees off the over nicely as it's a maiden.

Starc comes in to bowl at the other end and Kohli gets hit in the elbow, but the batsmen take a single.

A ball later, Starc bowls wide and Vihari cuts it past point for a boundary.

2 dots to end the over as 5 runs come off the over.