2nd Test updates: India all out for 283

Soon after Kohli, Shami follows him back to the pavillion as India lose their 7th wicket and the umpires call lunch.
India trail by 74 runs as they dominated most of that first session of play.
Australia snap Kohli just before lunch and now India's tail is exposed.
Can the Aussies wipe out the tail or will it wag?
Lyon continues and Pant gets a single to point as Shami comes in to bat.
Wow! What a ball! Shami gets a faint outside edge and Paine takes a good catch on the bounce.
Shami gone for golden duck.
Cummins continues and Pant gets a single to third man.
Kohli plays out three dots before finding the edge. Was that safely pouched by Handscomb at slips?
The replays show Handscomb had a finger under it. Kohli takes the long walk after making a brilliant 123.
Lyon comes into the attack now.
Overpitched, wide and Kohli just smashes it through covers for a boundary.
Kohli then plays out four dots.
Cummins comes into the attack and the batsmen take a couple of singles off the first two balls.
Kohli then sees off three balls before ending the over with a single.
Hazlewood continues and Pant gets a single to off side.
After a couple of dots, Kohli then gets a single.
Hazlewood then takes Pant's outside edge as he comes around the wicket and Pant gets the edge and the ball flies down to third man for a boundary.
A dot to end the over.
Starc continues. Pant plays the first ball watchfully.
He then plays the ball to fine leg for a single.
Oh! Starc misses Kohli's inside edge.
Kohli then taps the ball down to the off side for a single.
Pant then plays a superb drive through mid-wicket for 3.
Kohli then miscues as the ball takes off, falls short of the man at point.
Hazlewood continues. Kohli takes a single off the first ball.
Pant doing well to play the defensive shots.
He then plays the ball down to square leg for a single. The batsmen think of a couple then decide against it.
Kohli on now, Hazlewood bangs it in short, Kohli takes a swipe at it. Paine makes a muted appeal. Dot to end the over.
Starc continues and 7 runs come off the over -- one fortunate four for India.