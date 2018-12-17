2nd Test updates: Khawaja completes patient half-century

Write a comment

December 17, 2018

09:16 Australia's lead swells:







Australia 163-4 (67 ovs) and 326 (108.3 ovs) vs Ind 283 (105.5 ovs) | Scorecard





Bumrah continues and starts with a short one that Paine tries to pull but misses it completely.

Bumrah making Paine sweat here bowling short ones.

Bumrah then bowls a fast yorker, Paine gets the inside edge and that saves him from the LBW shout.

Paine then plays the ball to mid-off but no run there.

He then defends to end the over with a dot.





Vihari now replaces Ishant as spin is introduced on Day 4.

After 2 dots, Khawaja takes a single to cover.

Paine gets beaten by one that keeps low.

After a dot, Paine then takes a single to backward point.





Umesh continues and Khawaja just happy to leave and defend and not take unnecessary chances.

Pant has saved 4 runs as Umesh bowls a bouncer but the umpire signals it wide, one run added to Australia's kitty.

Khawaja then leaves the next.

Khawaja then gets gets to the pitch of the ball and caresses it through covers for 3.







Ishant continues and Khawaja survives some good deliveries as the ball keeps low.

Ishant then bowls straight and full and Khawaja plays it off his pads to the leg side for 3 runs to bring up his half century.

Australia lead now up to 200.







Umesh continues and he gives just two runs in the over.



Ishant continues and he bowls a jaffa! He bowls a leg cutter, bringing the ball in and making Paine play and beating him all ends up.

Paine then gets a single to long leg.

Dot to end the over.

08:59 India pacers show no threat:





Australia 151-4 (61 ovs) and 326 (108.3 ovs) vs Ind 283 (105.5 ovs) | Scorecard

19 runs have been scored in the first 13 overs of the day.

After an hour of play, it's drink and it's the Aussies who've shone in that period of play. Khawaja and Paine have batted watchfully and played every ball to merit.

The Indian bowlers have been accurate but have not been in any way threatening. They have put the balls in the right areas but their lengths have not been perfect, not making the batsmen play.





Umesh continues and he gives 4 runs in the over.

Ishant continues from around the wicket to Khawaja. He bowls in the channel and Khawaja lets it go.

Khawaja then taps the ball around for a single.

Ishant then comes over the wicket to Paine who taps the ball down at the crease.

Another dot later, Paine does well to play a forward defence as Ishant shares some words with the batsman.

A dot to end the over as the ball is played to square leg.









Umesh continues and Paine starts with a single to third man.

Umesh then comes around the wicket to Khawaja and bowls a peach. He bowls in the channel, the ball angles in and tempts the batsman to play at it.

Khawaja then plays a rubbish, flat-batted shot as he chases a wide one.

After playing a defensive shot, Khawaja then plays the ball to mid-wicket for a single.





Ishant now replaces Shami at the other end.

After 2 dots, Australia get a single off a leg bye, Paine's pads sends the ball down to square leg.

Khawaja now doing well to leave the balls. Just one comes off the over.







First bowling change of the day is here and Umesh replaces Bumrah.

He starts with bowling in that corridor. Paine happy to just leave.

Paine then gets a single to square leg.

Umesh comes around the wicket to Khawaja and is bowling some quick ones in the right areas. But Khawaja does well to leave.

He then gets one to shape in on pitching, nicely collected by Pant.





Shami continues and after 2 dots, Khawaja gets a single to point.

Two dot balls later, Paine plays the ball down to third man for a single.



Bumrah continues and Khawaja survives a run-out as he takes a tight run. A direct hit at the non-striker's end would have done him in but Bumrah misses the stumps as he falls as while aiming at the stumps.

08:17 Build lead:





Australia 139-4 (54 ovs) and 326 (108.3 ovs) vs Ind 283 (105.5 ovs) | Scorecard



Khawaja and Paine have started the day watchfully as their lead swells to 182.

Bumrah and Shami have been accurate but not really menacing in the first 25 minutes of play on Day 4



Shami continues and Paine sees him off without trouble.





Bumrah continues and he has now hit Paine on the hand, but the batsmen run a single.

Khawaja then blocks the balls before leaving.

Bumrah then gets some late movement on pitching. Khawaja does well to let it go and Pant made to work to collect it.

A quicker one in next and Khawaja keeps it down.



Shami continues and Khawaja is beaten.

Khawaja then just pushes the next ball to mid-off.

Khawaja doing well to read the deliveries well, defending and then leaving.

Shami then bowls a little short, Khawaja gets the outside edge and the ball falls short of Rahul at second slip.









Bumrah continues and Paine blocks.

Paine playing the bowling to merit.

Paine gets some bounce, gets some edge and the ball goes down through slips for a boundary to third man.

Paine deceived by change in length, and is beaten by a nice fast delivery.

Nicely bowled!





Shami bowls from the other end and Khawaja does well to just block.

Khawaja does well to see off the over nicely.



Bumrah starts the proceedings on Day 4 and Paine is off as he taps the ball down and scampers for a single.

After two dots, Khawaja plays the ball down to the leg side for a single.

Bumrah then makes Paine play and miss.

A dot to end the over.



