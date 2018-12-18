IPL Auction: RCB bag Curran for Rs. 7.2 crore; Steyn UNSOLD

Write a comment

December 18, 2018

18:43 RCB bag Curran for Rs. 7.2 crore; Steyn UNSOLD: South African Heinrich Klaseen is bought for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Zealand's Luke Ronchi and Glenn Phillips, along with Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, Sri Lankan Kusal Perera remain UNSOLD.



We will have the final set of players up for grabs before there will be a break in action.

Left-arm pacer Barinder Sran with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh gets the opening bid from Mumbai Indians followed by CSK as the price doubles to Rs. 1 crore.

Both teams desperate to land the fast bowler as the bid keeps zooming at a good pace, going past Rs. 3 core mark.

Mumbai finally land the pacer for Rs. 3.4 crore.

Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson gets the opening bid of Rs. 1 crore from KKR before Kings XI Punjab jump into the fray. It is the former, who bags the fast bowler for Rs. 1.6 crore.



South Africa pace bowling great Dale Steyn goes UNSOLD along with R Vinay Kumar, Kane Richardson, Abhimanyu Mithun and Morne Morkel.



The action will take a break of 45 minutes for high tea. After which, we will start with the accelerated process wherein each team will hand a maximum of 15 names, whom they want to be put up for auction after the break.



18:29 RCB bag England's Curran for Rs. 7.2 crore: England all-rounder Sam Curran with a base price of Rs. 2 crore gets the opening bid from Delhi Daredevils followed by RCB.

The young all-rounder impressed during India's tour of England earlier this year and no wonder the two franchises are keen to nab him.

The bid touches Rs. 5 crore in no time before Punjab push it to Rs. 6 crore and beyond with RCB also not giving up.



Both franchises not giving an inch as the bid crosses the Rs. 7 crore mark before RCB bag the all-rounder for Rs. 7.2 crore.



18:28 Delhi buy Ingram for Rs. 6.4 crore; Amla UNSOLD: South Africa all-rounder Colin Ingram with a base price of Rs. 2 crore gets the opening bid from Delhi Capitals before Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the fray.

The bid soon doubles to the Rs. 4 crore mark and keeps going further north, beyond the Rs. 5 crore mark.

It is Delhi, who bag the South African all-rounder for Rs. 6.4 crore.

Australia's Shaun Marsh with a base price of Rs. 2 crore goes unsold.

Former India batsman Saurabh Tiwary with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is unsold.

South Africa's run machine Hashim Amla with a base price of Rs. 1 crore also goes unsold.

Kiwi James Neesham with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh finds no buyers and Sri Lankan Angelo Mathews with a starting price of Rs. 2 crore also meets the same fate.

All-rounder Rishi Dhawan with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh also remains unsold and so does New Zealand's Corey Anderson with a base price of Rs. 2 crore.

Jammu and Kashmi all-rounder Parvez Rasool with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh stays unsold.

The list of unsold players keeps swelling up as West Indian Test captain Jason Holder with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh finds no buyers.





18:14 IPL Auction: Windfall for uncapped Dube, Chakravarthy: Shivam Dube attracts a intense bidding frenzy from Delhi and RCB.

The all-rounder starting with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh soon saw his price soar to Rs. 2 crore with Mumbai also coming into the fray.

The bids keep coming as it goes past Rs. 3 crore with RCB not willing to let go of the young all rounder.

Punjab also keen as the bid crosses the Rs. 4 crore mark and then 5 crore.



Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who starts with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh sees his bid multiply 20 times in a matter of few minutes as it goes past the Rs. 4 crore with Delhi and Punjab in an intense bidding war.

Finally, it is RCB who bag Dube for a whopping Rs. 5 crore. Mumbai'sattracts a intense bidding frenzy from Delhi and RCB.

Rajasthan also in the fray as the bid touches the Rs. 6 crore mark but Punjab not backing down.

KKR make another entry at Rs. 7 crore but no stopping Punjab as the price keeps zooming and touches the Rs. 8 crore mark and keeps going.

But it is Punjab, who finally bag the player at Rs. 8.4 crore. KKR raise the bid as high as Rs. 5 crore but Punjab not willing to back down as the bids keep flowing.

18:11 Pacer Mohit sold to CSK for Rs. 5 crore: We have the set of spinners coming up next:

Leg-spinner Rahul Sharma with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is UNSOLD and so is Australian Adam Zampa with a base price of Rs. 1 crore.

Khary Pierre and Fawad Ahmed also meet the same fate as the IPL Auction takes a mini break of 15 minutes.

17:33 IPL Auction: Sarfaraz sold to Punjab for Rs. 25 lakh:

Sarfaraz Khan was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 25 lakh

17:02 Pacer Mohit sold to CSK for Rs. 5 crore: India's Test fast bowler Ishant Sharma is sold to his home franchise Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs. 75 lakh.

Rajasthan make a late entry as the bid goes past the Rs. 1 crore before Delhi manage to bag the pacer at Rs. 1.1 crore.

No surprise that Sri Lankan veteran pacer Lasith Malinga is sold to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs. 2 crore.

Mohammed Shami with a base price of Rs. 1 crore gets the opening bid from CSK, before Rajasthan Royals jump into the fray.

Shami, who took six wickets in the Australian second innings in the Perth Test, seems to be in demand.



Kings XI Punjab also join the action but CSK in mood to relent as the bid soars to Rs. 4 crore.

Punjab also holding on strong as they bag the fast bowler for Rs. 4.8 crore.

Varun Aaron with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is nearly sold to Rajasthan Royals for his base price before Delhi also come into the picture to double the price to Rs. 1 crore and it keeps going on.

Soon the amount doubles to Rs. 2 crore before Rajasthan bag the fast bowler for Rs. 2.4 crore.

Former India fast bowler Mohit Sharma with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh evokes strong interest from Delhi and Mumbai before CSK come into the fray as his price soon goes past Rs. 2 crore and doubles to Rs. 4 crore in a matter of a few seconds.

Both teams doing their best to bag the pacer as the bid touches Rs. 5 crore mark.

Mohit sold to CSK for Rs. 5 crore.



16:44 Rajasthan retain Unadkat for a massive Rs. 8.4 crore: We have the set of fast bowlers coming up now.

Jaydev Unadkat is the first name out with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. Remember, he was sold to Rajasthan Royals for a massive Rs. 11.5 crore last year but was released at the end of the season.

Rajasthan make the first move to retain the pacer before Delhi jump into the fray as the franchises engage in a keen battle to take the lead past the Rs. 4 crore mark.

Chennai Super Kings finally wake up with a late bid of Rs. 5 crore as Unadkat looks set for another big pay day.

The bid soon touches the Rs. 6 crore mark before Kings XI Punjab also come into the picture at Rs. 6.2 crore but Rajasthan in no mood to back down as they take the bid to 7 crore.

Punjab keep bidding but no moving Rajasthan as the bid crosses Rs. 8 crore and keeps going on.



16:27 West Indian Pooran sold to Punjab for Rs. 4.2 crore: The wicketkeepers set is coming up.

Naman Ojha with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh goes unsold and so does Ben McDermott of Australia with a starting price of Rs. 50 lakh.



England's Johnny Bairstow is nearly bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of Rs. 1.5 crore before Kings XI Punjab make a late entry before the former bag the player for Rs. 2.2 crore.



West Indian Nicholas Pooran with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh gets the opening bid from Delhi before RCB come into the fray and the price soars to Rs. 2 crore soon enough.

And in no time it has doubled to Rs. 4 crore as Kings XI Punjab also join the bidding frenzy.

And Punjab bag the player for Rs. 4.2 crore.

India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the action recently with injury, gets the opening bid of Rs. 1 crore from Sunrisers before Rajasthan also make a pitch.

Saha is sold to Sunrisers for Rs. 1.2 crore.



16:16 Delhi bag Axar Patel for Rs. 5 crore: All-rounder Axar Patel, who was released by Kings XI Punjab, gets the opening bid from the same franchise for Rs. 1 crore.

Delhi Capitals join the fray as the two teams engage in some strong bidding to double the bid to Rs. 2 crore in a matter of minutes.

The two teams continue to put in quick bids as the price soon soars past the Rs. 4 crore mark.

Axar having a field day as the price soon touches the Rs. 5 crore mark.



16:12 Yuvraj goes UNSOLD: As expected veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh with a base price of Rs. 1 crore has gone UNSOLD!

Meanwhile, Australian Moises Henriques is sold to Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs. 1 crore.







16:09 KKR buy Brathwaite for a massive Rs. 5 crore: Next up is the set of all-rounders.

England's Chris Woakes with a base price of Rs. 2 crore goes UNSOLD

West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite with a base price of Rs. 75 crore gets the opening bid from Kolkata Knight Riders before Kings XI Punjab jump into the fray.

The two teams engage in a strong bidding race as the price soon touches the Rs. 2 crore mark and in no time it doubles up to the Rs. 4 crore mark.

Both teams not willing to back down as KKR buy the player for a massive Rs. 5 crore .

Remember, he started with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh but has gone for much, much more.

But England's Chris Jordan has no such luck as he goes unsold with a base price of Rs. 1 crore.

Punjab batsman Gurkeerat Singh with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is sold to RCB for the same amount.





15:58 RCB buy West Indian Hetmyer for 4.2 crore: West Indies hard-hitting batsman Shimron Hetmyer with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh gets a few quick bids from Kings XI Punjab and Delhi.

The latter backs out before Rajasthan Royals take the bid to the Rs. 90 lakh mark.

Both Punjab and Rajasthan not willing to back down as the bid soon touches the Rs. 1.5 crore mark in no time.

The West Indian continues to attract strong bids as the price touches Rs. 2.4 crore mark with Kings XI Punjab.

Sunrisers Hyderabad make a late entry as Rajasthan pull out to take the bid to Rs. 2.6 crore.

No stopping the bidding war as the price has gone as high as Rs. 4 crore before Royal Challengers Bangalore make a late entry with Rs. 4.2 crore.



15:58 Kiwis McCullum, Guptill UNSOLD: Brendon McCullum, who hit the first ever century in the history of IPL in the inaugural edition in 2008, with a base price of Rs. 2 crore goes UNSOLD.

Another Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill, with a base price of Rs. 1 crore, also meets the same fate as no team makes a bid for the opener.





15:48 Delhi Capitals buy Vihari for Rs. 2 crore: India's Test middle order batsman Hanuma Vihari with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh is the first player to get a bid.

Delhi Capitals start the bidding before Rajasthan Royals enter the fray before Mumbai Indians take the bid past the Rs. 1 crore mark.

Rajasthan are out of the equation and Delhi and Mumbai stretch the bid to the Rs. 2 crore mark.



15:44 Pujara, Tiwary go unsold: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Brendon McCullum, Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary and Hanuma Vihari will be the first set of players to go under the hammer.



Hugh Edmeades, the new IPL Auctioneer, makes his debut as the auction kicks-off.

Manoj Tiwary is the first player to go under the hammer, he starts with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh but he goes UNSOLD.

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also goes UNSOLD with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh

15:34 Zaheer appointed Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations: Three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday appointed former India speedster Zaheer Khan as Director of Cricket Operations.



Zaheer was part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL seasons 2009, 2010 and 2014.



He has 29 wickets to his name from 30 outings for the franchise.



Zaheer took to Twitter to share his thoughts and said it was a pleasure to be back with the Mumbai Indians.



In a big change this year, Hugh Edmeades will be the IPL auctioneer this year, replacing Richard Madley, who conducted the auction in the first 11 years.

The IPL Player's Auction will kick-off at 3.30pm IST.



The IPL Player's Auction will kick-off at 3.30pm IST.



14:26 IPL Auction: Will Yuvraj go unsold?: Check out how much money each team have in their kitty:

With Rs 36.20 crore in their kitty, KXIP will have maximum money to spend, followed by Delhi Capitals (Rs 25.50 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 20.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 18.15 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 15.20 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 11.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 9.70 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (Rs 8.40 crore).

14:24 IPL Auction: Will Yuvraj go unsold?: Welcome the coverage of the Player's Auction for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League to be held next year.

Once a sought-after property, Yuvraj Singh faces the risk of going unsold at the 2019 Indian Premier League players' auction in Jaipur on Tuesday with the franchisees factoring in the availability of foreign players in a World Cup year.



Yuvraj, who fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal in his prime, was bought by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the auction held before the last edition. While Chris Gayle repaid the faith KXIP posed in him with a fruitful season, Yuvraj could not set the house on fire, managing just 65 runs in eight games and no wonder that the team decided to release him.



The 37-year-old, who last played for India in June 2017, has put himself in the Rs 1 crore base price bracket this time alongside other capped Indians -- Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.



The veteran left-hander smashed a timely 41 from 34 balls, laced with eight fours, for Punjab on Sunday in their Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu.



In fact, no Indian figures in the highest base price of Rs 2 crore among a pool of 346 cricketers set to go under the hammer. The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons.



The nine players in the Rs 2 crore bracket are Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D'Arcy Short.



The teams are also likely to chase experienced overseas players such as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, who have put themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore category. Indian all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will also feature in the same bracket.



A total of 70 players can be bought at the auction with 20 slots available for the the foreign players.



India Test regulars like Cheteswar Pujara and Ishant Sharma have also thrown their hat into the ring with base prices of Rs 50 and Rs 75 lakh respectively.



Alongside the big names, a host of uncapped Indian players will be up for grabs with some of them expected to turn millionaires overnight.



Keeping the hectic schedule in mind leading up to the World Cup in England from May 30 to July 14, Australian stars like Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have opted out of the auction. Though dates and venue are not yet announced, the IPL is expected to run from the last week of March to mid-May.





