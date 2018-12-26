3rd Test: Debutant Agarwal gives India a good start

Write a comment

December 26, 2018

India 61-1 (30 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Hazlewood will kick off proceedings with the ball after the lunch interval. He starts off with a wide half-volley which Agarwal crashes through the covers to start off the season in some style, with a boundary.

Hazlewood comes back with a good delivery which comes in sharply to beat the right-hander.

Pat Cummins from the other end. Pujara is very watchful at the start of the session as he is content to play out a maiden.



India 57-1 (28 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Debutant Mayank Agarwal got off to a good start in Test cricket as he hit a fluent 34 to guide India to 57 for one at lunch on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday.



Agarwal batted positively, to hit three boundaries in his 68-ball knock to help India make a good start after they had elected to bat in the Boxing Day Test at MCG. Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 10 at the break.



Agarwal put on 40 runs for the opening wicket with Hanuma Vihari, who played a patient innings of eight form 66 balls before he was caught in the slips off Pat Cummins.



The two youngsters opened the batting in place of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, who were both dropped for this game.



All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also got a game, having recovered from his shoulder stiffness, while Rohit Sharma came in to bolster the middle order.



Australia made one change to their side replacing Peter Handscomb with Mitchell Marsh.



The series is locked 1-1 with India winning the opening Test in Adelaide and the hosts taking the second in Perth.



India 54-1 (26 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Starc starts his new over with another leg side bouncer to Pujara before he switches to over the wicket and tries another short ball as the right-hander avoids.

Pujara then drops Starc on the off-side for a single before Agarwal blocks the rest of the over.

Marsh gets the ball to move away slightly as Pujara is beaten trying to defend before he takes a single to fine leg off the fifth ball.



India 52-1 (24 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh into the attack, replacing Lyon, who bowled six overs in his first spell.

The first ball is full as Agarwal flicks it off his pads through square leg for two runs and then plays a similar shot off the fifth ball for the same result as he keeps the scoreboard moving, to take India to 44 for one in 20 overs.

Pujara watchful to start with as he plays out a maiden over from Cummins, not wanting to make any mistakes early on in his innings.

Marsh gets the ball to kick off length as Agarwal is hit on the gloves trying to defend before he nudges the fourth ball to fine leg for one.

Pujara then rocks back and cuts Marsh behind point for three runs to get off the mark.

Change in the bowling as Cummins gets a break after a cracking spell of one wicket for four runs in five overs.

He starts with a leg side bouncer to Pujara, who opts to duck under it. A single each to Pujara and Agarwal on the leg side as India bring up their 50, in the 23rd over.

Marsh has a huge appeal for leg before turned down against Agarwal as he got a bottom edge before the ball hit the pads, which saved him as the ball kept a bit low.

India 40-1 (19 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Vihari survives a huge shout for leg before wicket against Lyon as the ball goes straight on from round the wicket. Australia miss an opportunity as they decide against the review but the ball tracker shows the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps.



Vihari then turns the third ball on the leg side before Agarwal smashes a wide half-volley through the covers for a four.

Cummins again tests Vihari with the bouncer but this time he does well to get out of the way before he clips the fourth ball on the leg side for one.

The two openers have looked quite good against Lyon, looking to use their feet whenever possible and not trying anything fancy.



Vihari easily clips the off-spinner through the leg side for one before Agarwal watchfully defends the last two balls.

Cummins makes the breakthrough with the wicket of Vihari for 8. Once again it is the short ball which has Vihari in trouble as he misjudges the bounce, trying to duck under it initially before he ends up gloving it to the slips.

He looked solid for most part of his 66-ball knock, but struggled against the short balls, as he put on 40 runs for the opening wicket with Agarwal.

Cheteshwar Pujara gets a short ball first up and he easily ducks under it.



India 31-0 (15 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Vihari uses his feet a couple of times against Lyon as he solidly defends the over from the off-spinner.

Cummins giving the Indian openers a few problems with the short ball. This time Agarwal is struck on the left shoulder by a quick bouncer as he looks to duck under it.

The first hour has gone to plans for India as the new look pairing have put on 31 runs in 15 overs.

Debutant Agarwal has started off confidently to score 23 from 41 balls, while Vihari has been solid in defence to score just three from 49 balls.



India 31-0 (13 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Vihari happy to defend while Agarwal looks for runs from the other end. He solidly blocks Hazlewood off the front foot before the pacer tries a short ball which he evades.

Lyon from the round the wicket to Agarwal, who opts to defend before he uses his feet to Lyon but can only defend it on the off-side.

Vihari plays another good straight drive off Hazlewood but can't beat mid-on before the clips the third ball through midwicket for two runs.

Agarwal taps Lyon on the off-side for one before Vihari watchfully plays out the rest of the over from the spinner.

Pat Cummins comes into the attack in place of Hazlewood. Agarwal clips the pacer's second ball on the leg side before Vihari is struck on the helmet by a quick bouncer.

The right-hander takes his eyes off as he attempts to duck under the short ball but is hit bang on the helmet. They sneak a bye before the physio comes out to check on the young batsman, who resumes after asking for a new helmet.





India 26-0 (8 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Vihari has been quite solid with his defence and has not been bothered about not getting off the mark.

He plays two cracking straight drives off Hazlewood but is unable to beat the fielder at mid-on and is yet to score a run from 21 balls faced.

Agarwal gets India's first boundary of the match as he throws his bat at a wide delivery and gets a thick outside edge as it just flies over Mitchell Marsh over the gully and goes for a four.

The next ball is way down the leg side as it bounces short of wicketkeeper Tim Paine down the leg side and goes for four byes.

India are off to a good start as they reach 21 for no loss in seven overs, with Agarwal on 17 and Vihari yet to score.

Australia introduce spin early as off-spinner Nathan Lyon comes into the attack to bowl the eighth over with the opening bowlers getting nothing out of the pitch early on.

The first ball is pitched up as Vihari drives it to the covers before defending next on the leg side.

Vihari plays another beautiful straight drive and pinches a quick single to mid-on, to get off the mark after 25 deliveries.

Agarwal continues his positive approach as he comes on the front foot and drives Lyon against the spin but Travis Head's diving stop saves the boundary.

The next ball is again full and wide and this time Agarwal drives it square through the covers for a four.



India 13-0 (5 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Starc starts his second over with another full delivery which Agarwal before he guides the next ball to fine leg for a single as the short ball doesn't rise much.

Vihari again happy to block everything coming his way as the pacers don't get much movement with the new ball despite the pitch having so much grass cover.

Agarwal is in the lookout for runs early on as he taps in the covers and tries for a quick run before deciding against it. He then clips a full delivery off the stumps through midwicket for three runs and Vihari is then beaten as Hazlewood gets a little movement away.

Agarwal clips Starc off his pads through square leg for two runs before the pacer bowls a superb bouncer as the debutant does well to get out of the way.

Agarwal plays another nice clip off his pads through square leg for two runs. He then leans forward and drives a full delivery through the covers for another couple as he continues to push his partner.

Agarwal is off and running as he races to 13 from 14 balls, having scored all the runs for India so far.



India 3-0 (2 ovs) vs Aus

India's new-look opening pairing of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari walk out to the middle in the packed MCG stadium.

Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for Australia and he starts with a wide full toss as Vihari reaches out and steers it to third slip on the bounce.

The next ball is again a low full toss as it comes in a bit and Vihari blocks it this time on the leg side.

Starc looking to pitch it right up as Vihari is happy to defend and playing everything with a straight bat.

Vihari stretches forward and drives the last ball into the covers to end the first over.

Mayank Agarwal is the 295th player to play for India in Tests and he will be the first opener to debut at MCG.



He will take strike against Josh Hazlewood. The first ball is pitched up and close to the stumps as Agarwal defends before he drives the next to mid-on.

The third ball is wide as Agarwal opts to offer no stroke before he drives the third ball through the covers confidently for three runs to get off the mark in Tests.

Vihari watchfully plays out the last two balls of the over.



04:57 India elect to bat at MCG; Agarwal, Rohit and Jadeja included: Meanwhile, Australia have made one change as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh replaces the struggling Peter Handscomb.



Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:

Australia: Tim Paine (captain, w/k), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood



Australia: Tim Paine (captain, w/k), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

04:35 India elect to bat at MCG; Agarwal, Rohit and Jadeja included: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Kohli confirms that India have made three changes as Mayank Agarwal is handed his debut, while Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja also comeback into the team.

The two openers -- KL Rahul and Murali Vijay -- have been dropped, while Umesh Yadav also misses out.

Agarwal will open the batting for India in the Boxing Day Test along with Hanuma Vihari.



04:28 Agarwal to debut for India at MCG; Marsh back for Aus: There is a good even covering of grass on the pitch at MCG and former Australia captain Allan Border believes that captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.

