3rd Test: Pujara hits century; India 277-2 at lunch on Day 2

December 27, 2018

07:09 Pujara hits century; India 277-2 at lunch on Day 2:



India 277-2 (117 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his second century of the series while Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 69 to steer India to 277 for two in 117 overs at lunch on Day 2 of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday.

Once again, it was slow going for India as they scored just 62 runs in 27 overs in the morning session, without losing a wicket for the second session in a row.

Pujara continued his good run with the bat, hitting 103 from 294 balls, with 10 boundaries. He completed his century from 280 balls, the third slowest by an Indian batsman in Australia.

Pujara and Kohli kept the Australians at bay as they preferred to bat with caution, putting on an unbroken stand of 154 runs from 374 balls for the third wicket.

Having laid the foundation, India will be looking to lift the ante after the lunch interval and look to score some quick runs as they target a score in excess of 400.



Marsh continues to drift wide to Kohli, who is happy to just bide his time and not trying anything especially with lunch around the corner.

In the next over, Lyon slips it down the leg side as Pujara glances it fine for a couple of runs and then defends the rest of the over.

It's not long before Kohli falls to temptation as he chases a wide delivery, hitting it uppishly past short point for a single. Marsh goes wider and this time he is penalised with a wide call by the umpire giving India another extra run.





06:49 Pujara completes century to put India on top:



India 271-2 (114 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Lyon bowls it a bit flat and quicker keeping Pujara rooted to the crease, who defends the first three balls. Not long before he chips down the track and clips the off-spinner through midwicket for three runs.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh comes back into the attack in place of Hazlewood.

Pujara hits a wide delivery through the covers for a couple to take his score to 95 and inch closer to his second century of the series.

Kohli taps Lyon down to long-on for one as he plays from the crease. Pujara looks for a quick single to square but is sent back as he keeps using his feet.

Kohli throws his bat at a wide delivery from Marsh but is unable to beat the fielder in the covers before he takes one to point.

Marsh slips down the leg side as Pujara glances it to fine leg for a single before Kohli defends the rest of the over.

Pujara completes his second century of the series as he drives an overpitched delivery from Lyon straight down the ground past mid-off for a four, from 280 balls.

This is his second century of the series as he continues to be a big thorn in the flesh for Australia's bowlers.

This is the third slowest by an Indian batsman in Australia behind Ravi Shastri (302 balls) and Sunil Gavaskar (286 balls).



06:31 Kohli, Pujara take India past 250:



India 259-2 (109 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Hazlewood gets Kohli to edge one outside the off-stump but again the edge falls well short of the slips. The ball is still doing a bit at times and also carrying nicely through to the keeper and that could please the Indian bowlers.

The last ball is overpitches as Kohli plays a cracking straight drive past mid-on for a four.

Pujara continues to use his feet to Lyon, who goes a bit wider and the right-hander this time crashes it through the covers after taking a couple of steps down for a wonderful boundary to take his score to 90.

Pujara uses his feet for the first five balls trying to unsettle Lyon before he blocks the last ball from the crease.

That boundary also helps Pujara complete 2000 runs away from home in 31 Tests at an average of 39.

Australia have gone on the defensive to Kohli, bowling well outside the off-stump and looking to frustrate the India captain, who is happy to let it go.

'Australia have been very defensive today. On the opening day, their seamers were doggedly persistent, with just 11% of their deliveries bowled wide outside the off-stump. Today, that figure has risen to 24%,' tweets @CricProf



At the first drinks break on Day 2, India are looking well placed on 246 for two in 103 overs, with Kohli on 60 and Pujara on 83.

It has once again been slow going for India as they managed just 31 runs in 14 overs in the first hour at just over two runs per over.

Lyon gets some sharp but it goes down the leg side to Kohli before the India captain takes a single on the leg side.

Lyon has close-in fielders at slip, silly point and short leg to put some pressure on Pujara, who is keen to use his feet and defend.

Australia are keen not to let India get away with quick runs while India are happy to bide their time and slowly inch towards a big first innings total.

Pujara gives Lyon the charge and drives him through the covers for three runs to bring up India's 250, in the 106th over and Kohli punches the last ball down to long-on for one.



Kohli careful not to chase wide deliveries as he offers no shot to the first four balls from Cummins before he ducks under a bouncer.

Cummins comes a bit closer to the stumps as Kohli is forced into the defensive poke and is beaten.

Josh Hazlewood comes into the attack in place of Starc. He gets one to jag in sharply as Pujara is hit on the pads but the impact is high and there is no chance of leg before wicket.

Another change for Australia as off-spinner Nathan Lyon comes into the attack. Kohli hits the second ball down to long-on for a single before Pujara plays out the rest of the over, he looks keen to use his feet every time.

A close shave for Kohli as he gets an outside edge off Hazlewood and it goes past the second slip fielder for a four. Interestingly, Aaron Finch at second slip came fine close to the first slip fielder and the ball went to his right, where he would have stood in case of a normal second slip position. An opportunity lost for Australia as Kohli, on 56, sees another chance go down.

Pujara comes down the track to Lyon but is beaten by the turn and seems to have got an inside edge but it falls safely on the off-side. He uses his feet a couple of times in the over before taking a single off the fifth ball.



05:40 Kohli, Pujara hit 50s; India on top:



India 240-2 (97 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Kohli plays a poor shot, chasing a wide delivery from Starc as he tries to play the big drive through the off-side but is beaten.

He gets it perfectly off the next ball, driving the full delivery through the covers for three runs before Pujara defends the rest of the over.

Cummins produces a beauty to beat Kohli all ends up, a full delivery which moves away late as the India captain is committed to the defensive shot and is beaten all ends up. He was lucky not to have edged it and he retains strike with a leg bye from the last ball.

Pujara continues to be rock solid with his defence, while Kohli looks keen to lift the tempo gradually.

Pujara steers Cummins on the off-side for a single before Kohli is again beaten outside the off-stump and he then ducks under the bouncer which comes in sharply.

Pujara makes most of some width from Starc as he runs it down to thirdman for a four to take his score into the 80s.

