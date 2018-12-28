3rd Test: Finch out for 8; Aus lose early wicket

05:28 Finch out for 8; Aus lose early wicket:
Aus 26-1 (11 ovs) vs India 443-7 dec | Scorecard
Against the run of play, India make the breakthrough as debutant Mayank Agarwal holds on to a brilliant reflex catch to get the wicket of Finch.
Standing close-in just next to the pitch at short midwicket, Agarwal dived full length to his left after Finch had played the flick (8) as Ishant makes the first breakthrough.
Usman Khawaja gets off the mark as he clips the last ball to fine leg for two runs.
05:22 India aim for early wickets on Day 3:
Aus 24-0 (10 ovs) vs India 443-7 dec | Scorecard
Veteran Ishant Sharma starts off with the ball for India on Day 3. He starts off with a no-ball, overstepping off the very first delivery of the day, as Marcus Harris glances it to fine leg for one.
Aaron Finch taps the third ball on the off-side for a single and Harris collects another run two balls later.
Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. Left-hander Harris defends the first three balls before he crashes a short wide delivery behind for a four and blocks the last two balls.
Not much swing for Ishant with the new ball as Finch looks to come forward and defend. A wide half-volley is then sent crashing through the covers for a boundary before Ishant beats Finch all ends up with a full delivery which moves away slight to beat the defensive push.
Bumrah tests Harris with a quick bouncer which he ducks under. The left-hander then drives a full delivery through the covers for two runs and clips the next through midwicket for another couple.
Australia are off to a confident start as they reach 24 for no loss in 10 overs.
Aus 8-0 (6 ovs) vs India 443-7 dec | Scorecard
Welcome to the coverage of Day 3 of the third Test between Australia and India in Melbourne on Friday.
Having dominated with the bat on Day 2 and posted a healthy 443 for seven declared in their first innings, India would be looking to continue the momentum and claim a few early wickets on the third day.
Australia's openers -- Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch -- survived a few testing overs late on the second day to reach 8 for no loss at stumps.
With the four-Test series poised at 1-1, much will depend on how the MCG's maligned drop-in wicket performs for an Australian batting order still finding their feet.
Although failing to grab a wicket, India's bowlers will head into day three hopeful of an early breakthrough after beating the bats of Harris and Finch with a slew of deliveries.
Having gone to stumps at 215-2 on day one, India's batsmen enjoyed another dominant day, with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring his second century of the series and skipper Virat Kohli adding 82 to build a hefty total.
Rohit Sharma, back in the side after missing the second Test in Perth through injury, also contributed an unbeaten 63 before Kohli declared following Ravindra Jadeja's caught-behind dismissal for four.