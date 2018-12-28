3rd Test: Finch out for 8; Aus lose early wicket

Write a comment

December 28, 2018

05:28 Finch out for 8; Aus lose early wicket:



Aus 26-1 (11 ovs) vs India 443-7 dec | Scorecard

Against the run of play, India make the breakthrough as debutant Mayank Agarwal holds on to a brilliant reflex catch to get the wicket of Finch.

Standing close-in just next to the pitch at short midwicket, Agarwal dived full length to his left after Finch had played the flick (8) as Ishant makes the first breakthrough.

Usman Khawaja gets off the mark as he clips the last ball to fine leg for two runs.



05:22 India aim for early wickets on Day 3:



Aus 24-0 (10 ovs) vs India 443-7 dec | Scorecard

Veteran Ishant Sharma starts off with the ball for India on Day 3. He starts off with a no-ball, overstepping off the very first delivery of the day, as Marcus Harris glances it to fine leg for one.

Aaron Finch taps the third ball on the off-side for a single and Harris collects another run two balls later.

Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. Left-hander Harris defends the first three balls before he crashes a short wide delivery behind for a four and blocks the last two balls.

Not much swing for Ishant with the new ball as Finch looks to come forward and defend. A wide half-volley is then sent crashing through the covers for a boundary before Ishant beats Finch all ends up with a full delivery which moves away slight to beat the defensive push.

Bumrah tests Harris with a quick bouncer which he ducks under. The left-hander then drives a full delivery through the covers for two runs and clips the next through midwicket for another couple.

Australia are off to a confident start as they reach 24 for no loss in 10 overs.

