3rd Test: India declare on 106-8; set Australia 399 for victory

December 29, 2018

05:56 India declare on 106-8; set Australia 399 for victory:



India 106-8 (37.3 ovs) & 443-7d vs Aus 151 | Scorecard

Pant finally cuts loose as he lofts a full delivery from Hazlewood straight back over the bowler's head for a six.

He tries to ramp the next ball but gets an edge and is caught behind by wicketkeeper Paine for 33.

India are 106 for eight in 37.3 overs before captain Kohli declares their second innings at the fall of Pant's wicket.

India have set Australia a daunting target of 399 runs on a pitch doing a lot of things.

India batted for nearly 55 minutes on Day 4, scoring 52 runs for the loss of three wickets in 10.3 overs.

Debutant Agarwal was India's top scorer with 42, while Pant stroked a breezy 33.

Cummins was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for Australia as he picked for six for 27 in 11 overs, while Hazlewood took two wickets.



05:49 Cummins picks 6th wicket; India 7 down:



India 100-7 (37 ovs) & 443-7d vs Aus 151 | Scorecard

Change from the other end as Josh Hazlewood replaces Lyon. Pant continues to be watchful as he plays with caution, before turning the fifth ball on the leg side for one.

Ravindra Jadeja is hit on the gloves by a quick short ball as he looks to fend but it falls short of the second slip fielder.

Cummins bowls short and wide as Pant rocks back and cracks it through the covers for a four and then drives the next through the same region for one.

Jadeja then pulls a short ball to deep square leg for a single before Cummins bowls it way down the leg side with a view to keep Pant but the umpire is up to the task and calls it a wide.

Pant then pulls the next ball to fine leg for a single to retain strike.

Hazlewood continues as Pant taps the first ball on the off-side for one before Jadeja has a big swing but fails to make connection with the ball staying low and even wicketkeeper has trouble collecting it, to give away a bye.

Pant then goes for the pull but is beaten before he sensibly taps it on the off-side for a single.

Pant looks to swat Cummins but gets a thick inside edge on to his pads for one before Jadeja makes proper connection for a four over midwicket to bring up India's 100.

Cummins gets revenge as Jadeja falls in a similar fashion to the first innings. A short ball directed at the body has Jadeja fending and Khawaja does well to take a good catch diving forward.

Cummins nearly has another one as Mohammed Shami goes for the pull to a delivery down the leg side but is beaten. Australia appeal for the catch down the leg side which is turned down before they take the DRS, which goes in Shami's favour with no conclusive evidence.



05:26 Agarwal out for 42; India 6 down:



India 83-6 (33 ovs) & 443-7d vs Aus 151 | Scorecard

Pant drives Lyon to long-on for a single before Agarwal comes down the track and lofts Lyon high over the long-off fence for a six.

Two balls later, Agarwal is again down the track and this time he smacks Lyon back over his head for a flat six straight down the ground.

He then stays back and clips Lyon for a single as 14 runs come from the over.

Cummins keeps troubling the Indian batsmen as he gets one to come in sharply and ping Agarwal high on the pads.

Lyon drops short as Pant goes back and cuts it behind point for a four and then picks a single off the next.

Lyon bowling flat and quick to Agarwal after the two sixes in the previous over, not wanting to go for more runs.



Interesting, Pant is happy to play second fiddle and just look for singles. He taps Cummins on the off-side for one before Agarwal is beaten by one which moves in a long way and even beats wicketkeeper Paine for four byes.

The next ball stays low as Agarwal gets it off the bottom of the bat.

Cummins bowls full as Agarwal plays right back and is done in by one which keeps low to be bowled after a good innings of 42. Infact, the ball hit the toe of the bat before it crashes into the stumps.



That also helps the impressive Cummins pick up his fifth wicket of the innings, his figures read five for 14 in nine overs.



05:07 Agarwal, Pant swell India's lead past 350:



India 59-5 (29 ovs) & 443-7d vs Aus 151 | Scorecard

It rained a bit during the night in Melbourne but as of now there is no rain and play will start on time.

The match starts on Day 4 under overcast skies as off-spinner Nathan Lyon begins with the ball for Australia.

Mayank Agarwal drives the first ball to long-on for a single before Lyon gets one to turn and bounce sharply beating Rishabh Pant all ends up who was looking to defend.

The left-hander then taps the fifth ball on the leg side for a single and Agarwal blocks the last ball.

Pat Cummins from the other end. He gets the ball to come in a long way to Pant (7), who goes for the drive and gets an inside edge but wicketkeeper Tim Paine diving to his right is unable to take the catch.

Pant gets two runs to fine leg off that dropped catch before he drives the next into the covers for a single as the lead goes past 350.