1st T20I: Kuldeep dismisses Lynn; Aus 3 down

Write a comment

November 21, 2018

14:11 Kuldeep dismisses Lynn; Aus 3 down:



Aus 83-3 (11 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Spin from both ends as left-armer Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. Maxwell takes a single from the third ball before Lynn continues his attacking approach as he comes down the track and lofts the spinner back over his head for a six and takes one off the last ball to race to 37 from 19 balls with Australia reaching 75 for two in 10 overs at the halfway mark.



Kuldeep rocks Australia with the big wicket of Lynn, who fails to read the googly and ends up lobbing a simple return catch to the bowler.

Lynn perishes for a quickfire 37 from 20 balls to leave Australia in a spot of bother on 75 for three, in the 11th over.

After showing his prowess with four huge sixes, Lynn falls to a tame dismissal, trying to play a soft shot and is caught and bowled.

New batsman Marcus Stoinis looks to disrupt Kuldeep as he paddles the first ball he faces fine for two runs. Kuldeep tries the quicker ball and Stoinis plays the same shot for a four before the bowler switches his slip to leg slip.

Stoinis then reverse paddles the spinner for a single to thirdman and Maxwell picks one off the last ball.



14:03 Finch out for 27; Australia 2 down:



Aus 67-2 (9 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Change of ends for Bhuvneshwar. He starts with a poor delivery, full and down the leg side as Finch glances it fine for a four and then takes one.

Lynn goes for the wild heave but is beaten completely and then tries to swing the fifth ball but gets a thick inside edge to fine leg for one and Finch takes a single off the last ball.

Spin introduced as Kuldeep Yadav comes in to bowl the seventh over, replacing Khaleel, who is taken off despite taking a wicket in his first over.

Two singles off the first two balls before Finch gently drives a full toss to long-off for one and Lynn also gets a single off the fourth.

Finch goes for the sweep off the fifth ball but is beaten as the appeal for LBW is turned down and India decide against the review.

Khaleel comes back into the attack. He smashes a full delivery from the pacer over the midwicket region for a six. He tries to swing the next ball again but this time he is beaten before he attempts the same shot and miscues it to fine leg for two runs to bring up Australia's 50, in the eighth over.

Lynn continues swinging and this time he makes proper connection as he pulls a short of good length ball for huge six over midwicket.

Khaleel bowls it full but Lynn manages to hit it straight down the ground for the third six of the over.

A single to Lynn off the last ball as Khaleel is smashed for 21 runs in his second over.

Kuldeep checks Australia's charge in the next over with the wicket of Finch, who attempts to hit a big one but gets a thick outside edge and is caught at short thirdman for 27 from 24 balls.

Finch is beaten by the googly from Kuldeep as he comes down the track and has a wild swing only to get the outside edge.

Glenn Maxwell drives a full delivery from Kuldeep through the covers for two runs and then takes a single.



13:47 Khaleel strikes; Australia lose 1st wicket:



Aus 31-1 (5 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bhuvneshwar bowls in a good channel just outside the off-stump as Finch is unable to get a run off the first three balls, making it 10 dot balls out of 15 bowled so far.

The fourth ball is slightly short as Finch pulls it behind square and picks up two runs.

He then stands tall and punches a short ball straight to mid-off and steals a quick run.

The last ball is halfway down as Short pulls it through the vacant fine leg region for the first boundary of the innings.

DROPPED! Finch, on 6, gets a lifeline as Kohli at short cover puts down a tough chance. Finch goes hard at a full wide delivery from Bumrah, hitting it powerfully straight to Kohli who makes an attempt but the ball bursts through his fingers.

Following the dropped catch, Finch makes India pay with back to back fours. He hammers the third ball, which is full and on the stumps, straight down the ground beating mid-on for a four.

The next ball comes in sharply as Finch is cramped for room but gets a thick inside edge which goes short fine leg for another boundary.

He gets a thick outside edge off the last ball for two runs as Bumrah goes for 12 in the over.

A change in the bowling as left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack. He strikes with his very first delivery with the wicket of Short, who is caught by Kuldeep at mid-on, who does well to judge a high catch running back to his right.

Short, who made 7, went for the big shot down the ground despite not being to the pitch of the ball and ended up lobbing it high.

Finch goes for the cover drive next ball but gets an inside edge for a single.

Chris Lynn starts off in confident fashion as he drills a wide half-volley through the covers for a four to get off the mark and then picks one off the fifth ball and Finch keeps strike with one off the last ball.



13:29 Australia off to a cautious start:



Aus 5-0 (2 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the bowling for India. He starts off with a full delivery which left-hander D'Arcy Short defends on the leg side but is beaten by the next delivery which is pitched right up and moves away.

The next two balls are defended before the left-hander attempts a wild shot but is beaten by the away going delivery.

He pulls the last ball to deep square leg for a single to get off the mark as Bhuvi concedes just one from the first over.

Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. Short blocks the first ball watchfully before he taps the next ball to midwicket for a single.

Aaron Finch clips the fourth ball through midwicket for two runs and then picks one off the next ball in the same region.



13:12 India win toss, elect to bowl vs Australia: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.



Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (w/k), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake



13:00 India win toss, elect to bowl vs Australia: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the T20I series opener.

Kohli is back to lead the team after missing the three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Kuldeep Yadav is the lone spinner as India go in with three pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

The batting line-up looks quite formidable as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open the batting followed by Kohli at No. 3.

KL Rahul manages to retain his place despite an inconsistent run recently followed by Rishabh Pant at No. 5 and Dinesh Karthik playing the finisher's role at 6.

Krunal Pandya retains his place as the second spinner, while also being able to contribute with the bat.

