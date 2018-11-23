Women's WT20: Mandhana off to a flyer

rediff.com

November 23, 2018

05:45  India win toss, to bat vs England in semis:  



Ind 28-0 (4 ovs) vs Eng | Scorecard

Spinner Ecclestone brought on and Mandhana slog sweeeps to start the over with a boundary to the leg side. 

Two dot balls later, Mandhana then swings her arms and sends the ball flying over long on for the first six of the match.

Ecclestone does well to comeback with two dot balls to end the over.

Shrubsole continues and she is getting some serious swing here.

Mandhana then hits with the wind and tries to go big, the ball falls in the outfield and she gets a couple.

Mandhana then gets a top edge as she plays it to fine leg for another couple.

Mandhana  then cuts the ball nicely through backward point for another boundary. 

The Indian opener gets a reprieve as she is dropped in the covers by Sophie Ecclestone.


Natalie Schver opens the bowling from the other end and after a dot, Bhatia then plays the ball down to third man for a single.

A dot ball later, Mandhana times the ball well through covers for the first boundary of the match. 

Bhatia then scampers through for a single as 6 come off the over.




Tania Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana open the batting for India while Anya Shrubsole opens the bowling for England.

Bhatia starts with a couple, an inswinger and she plays it down to the leg side. 

After a dot, Bhatia nearly stumped as Jones misses  the ball altogether and fails to collect it. 

Bhatia then sneaks through for a single. 

Dot off the last ball and that is 3 runs off the first over.
05:08  India keep out Mithali Raj :  


India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bat in the 2nd semi-final against England in Antigua on Friday.

India field the same team that played Australia in the last group stage that means keeping Mithali Raj out of the team.

Australia won the first semis earlier, beating defending champs West Indies to book their place in the final. 


India will be looking to erase the memories of a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat last year when they take on England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday morning (IST).

England beat India by nine runs in an exciting final of the 50-over global meet, a tournament that ushered a new era for women's cricket in India.

To their credit, the 'Women in Blue' have been able to build on that momentum and a fantastic run in the ongoing World T20 is a testimony to that.

India beat two formidable teams in their group --the 'White Ferns' from New Zealand by 34 runs and the 'Southern Stars' from Australia by 48 runs -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.

However, England, the reigning ODI world champions, are a quality side in the shortest format and the scars of the summit clash loss at Lord's can play on the minds of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur, the two pillars of the women's side.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Mansi Joshi, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farran, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt.
