Women's WT20: Mandhana off to a flyer













Ind 28-0 (4 ovs) vs Eng | Scorecard





Spinner Ecclestone brought on and Mandhana slog sweeeps to start the over with a boundary to the leg side.





Two dot balls later, Mandhana then swings her arms and sends the ball flying over long on for the first six of the match.





Ecclestone does well to comeback with two dot balls to end the over.





Shrubsole continues and she is getting some serious swing here.





Mandhana then hits with the wind and tries to go big, the ball falls in the outfield and she gets a couple.





Mandhana then gets a top edge as she plays it to fine leg for another couple.





Mandhana then cuts the ball nicely through backward point for another boundary.





The Indian opener gets a reprieve as she is dropped in the covers by Sophie Ecclestone.









Natalie Schver opens the bowling from the other end and after a dot, Bhatia then plays the ball down to third man for a single.





A dot ball later, Mandhana times the ball well through covers for the first boundary of the match.





Bhatia then scampers through for a single as 6 come off the over.

















Tania Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana open the batting for India while Anya Shrubsole opens the bowling for England.





Bhatia starts with a couple, an inswinger and she plays it down to the leg side.





After a dot, Bhatia nearly stumped as Jones misses the ball altogether and fails to collect it.





Bhatia then sneaks through for a single.





Dot off the last ball and that is 3 runs off the first over.