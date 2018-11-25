3rd T20I: Openers Rohit and Dhawan perish

November 25, 2018

15:54 Openers Rohit and Dhawan perish:



India 67-2 (7 ovs) vs Aus 164-6 | Scorecard

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa comes into the attack. He strikes with a wicket in his very first over with the key wicket of Rohit, who struggles against the leg-spinner.

Zampa starts with four dot balls in a row to Rohit, who even takes a tumble trying to sweep before he is done in by the quicker delivery and bowled for 23 from 16 balls.

KL Rahul defends the last ball as Zampa starts off with a wicket maiden.

Two wickets for five runs in the last two overs as Australia make a good comeback to reduce India to 67 for two in seven overs.



15:49 Dhawan out for 22-ball 41; India lose 1st wicket:



India 67-1 (6 ovs) vs Aus 164-6 | Scorecard

Australia desperate for a breakthrough bring Starc back into the attack. Dhawan continues his attacking approach as he drives a full delivery from Starc through the off-side for a four.

He then provides the breakthrough with a quick yorker which hits Dhawan on the pads. The on-field umpire rules it not out before Australia take the review which turns out to be a smart call as the ball hit the pad first and is going on to hit the stumps.

Dhawan walks back after a cracking innings of 41 from 22 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Virat Kohli keeps out the last three balls to end a good over from Starc as India reach 67 for one in six overs, with Rohit on 23 from 11 balls.



15:44 Dhawan, Rohit give India a flying start:



India 62-0 (5 ovs) vs Aus 164-6 | Scorecard

Change in the bowling as Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack in place of Starc.

Rohit looks in the mood as he pulls a short ball over long-on for a six to race to 21 from nine balls before he takes one.

A wide from Stoinis before Dhawan pulls another short delivery over midwicket for the second six of the over.

The left-hander then clubs a length delivery over the bowler's head for a four and then swings the last ball over midwicket for another four to get 22 from the over.

42 runs from the last two over as India race to 62 for no loss in five overs, with Dhawan smashing 37 from 20 balls and Rohit hitting 22 from 10 balls.



15:38 India off to a flier after Aus post 164:



India 40-0 (4 ovs) vs Aus 164-6 | Scorecard

Mitchell Starc to open the bowling for Australia. Rohit Sharma gets a thick outside edge off the first ball for a single to thirdman and Dhawan gets a single to the same region to get off the mark two balls later.

Rohit somehow manages to keep out a yorker from Starc as he gets the inside edge on to the pads as Australia appeal for leg before wicket which is turned down before Dhawan defends the last two balls.

Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl from the other end. The first ball is down the leg side as Rohit picks it over the man inside the circle for a four before he takes one.

Three dot balls to Dhawan before the left-hander walks across his stumps and picks up the pacer over the square leg region for a four.

Rohit drops the first ball of Starc's new over on the off-side and takes a quick run. The pacer then bowls a wide before Dhawan gets two runs as Andrew Tye lets one go through at mid-off.



Dhawan goes for the pull shot as Starc drops short but misses before he crunches the last ball, a wide half-volley, through the covers for a four.

Coulter-Nile bowls a leg side before Rohit pulls a short ball over the square leg fence for a six, the first of the match before he sensibly takes one off the next ball.

Dhawan pulls a short ball towards midwicket for two runs and gets hold of the next delivery, despatching it over the same region for a huge six. He then makes room and drills the last ball through the covers fora four to get 20 runs from the over.

India off to a flier as they race to 40 for no loss in four overs



14:57 Krunal picks 4 but Australia finish on 164:



Aus 164-6 (20 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Nathan Coulter-Nile clips Bhuvneshwar through midwicket for a couple and then takes one before Stoinis also picks up a single.

Bhuvneshwar drifts wide as Coulter-Nile hammers it past point for a four and then hits the last ball through the covers for the same result.

In the next over, Stoinis pulls a short ball from Bumrah over midwicket for a four as runs continue to flow for the Aussies.

Singles from the next two balls before Stoinis slaps it down the ground and picks up two runs.

He lofts a length ball straight to Dinesh Karthik at long-on and Coulter-Nile rushes back for the second and his last minute full length dive saves him and also gets Australia an extra run.

Bumrah is unhappy as the last ball is given a wide and that proves costly as Stoinis inside edges the last ball for a four past short fine leg.



14:47 Lynn run out for 13; Australia 6 down:



Aus 137-6 (18 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah, who both have two overs each left, will finish off with the ball.

Three singles off the first three balls before Lynn smashes a slower ball from Bhuvneshwar over the off-side for a four. Two more singles as Bhuvi gives away nine runs from his third over.

Bumrah does well to claim the wicket of dangerman Lynn, who is run out by a direct hit from the bowler on his follow through. Stoinis had tapped it on the leg side and set off for a quick run but Bumrah was quick to rush to the ball and run out Lynn for 13, who had given hope long back.

Bumrah spoils what looked like a good over with a full toss off the last ball as Stoinis drills it past point for a four.



14:39 Krunal picks 4th wicket; Australia 5 down:



Aus 120-5 (16 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Khaleel to bowl his fourth and final over. He starts off with a wide before Lynn takes a single and Carey times the third ball through the covers for a boundary and then takes a one.

Khaleel bowls a big wide to Lynn, who then misses out on the pull and can get only one.

Not a good day with the ball for Khaleel, who concedes 35 runs from his four overs.

Krunal to bowl his fourth and final. Carey decides to target the spinner as he plays the inside out lofted shot for a four over the covers and then reverse paddles the next for another boundary.

But Krunal gets revenge as he dismisses Carey off the next ball after quickfire 27 from 19 balls. He goes for the slog sweep but hits it straight into the hands of Kohli at deep midwicket.



Krunal finishes with wonderful figures of four for 36 in four overs as Australia are reduced to 120 for five in 16 overs.



14:27 Krunal picks 3rd wicket; Australia in trouble:



Aus 98-4 (14 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Another good over from Kuldeep as he gives away just three runs in his third over to keep up the pressure on the Aussies.

Krunal, who took two wickets in his previous over, is taken off as Kohli brings back Khaleel to bowl a few quick overs in the middle.

He starts with two dot balls to Carey before the left-hander takes one. Maxwell then takes on the short ball as he gets the top edge which flies over the wicketkeeper for a four and keeps strike with one from the last ball.

Kuldeep will bowl out here. Maxwell takes one from the first ball before Carey drives the next through the covers for two runs and then slog sweeps the fourth ball to deep midwicket for just one.

A single off the last ball as Kuldeep ends his spell with good figures of one for 19 in four overs.

Krunal comes back and he continues his wicket ways. He strikes with the key wicket of Maxwell, who is caught by Rohit for 13.

Finally, Chris Lynn comes out to the middle at No. 6. He gets off the mark with a single before Carey lofts the fourth ball over the covers for a four followed by two more singles.



14:11 Krunal's double strike rocks Australia:



Aus 76-3 (10 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Krunal strikes in the next over with the wicket of Short, who is given out LBW for 33 and he also decides to take the review.

Short went for the sweep but misses and is struck right in front of the stumps. This time the impact is in line and the ball is going on to hit the stumps as the decision stays and Australia lose their second wicket and also their only review for the innings.

Krunal gets another wicket off the very next delivery as new batsman Ben McDermott is also trapped leg before wicket, for a first ball duck. A careless shot from the new batsman as he also goes for the sweep and is beaten.

Three wickets from three balls as Australia are reduced to 73 for three in the 10th over.



Still no signs of Chris Lynn as Alex Carey comes out at No. 5 and he gets off the mark with a single to avoid the hat-trick.

Maxwell is beaten off the last ball to end a splendid over from Krunal, in which he took two wickets and conceded just three runs.

India have bounced back strongly courtesy of their spinners to reduce Australia to 76 for three in 10 overs at the halfway mark.

