4th Test: Agarwal, Pujara rally India after early wicket

January 03, 2019

06:40 Agarwal, Pujara rally India after early wicket:



India 61-1 (19 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Cummins has a confident shout for caught behind against Pujara turned down before he convinces his captain Tim Paine to take the review.

But the incoming delivery has missed the bat and kissed the trousers on the way through to the keeper as Australia end up losing their first review.

The next ball leaves the right-hander as Pujara has a poke and is beaten again.

Australia testing Agarwal with a few short balls now. Starc bowls a short ball slanting across as the young opener defends it before he gloves the next trying to run it down to fine leg, getting it past the leg gully fielder for one.

Pujara takes one on the leg side before Agarwal again gets a couple of short balls, which he manages to keep out.

Hazlewood comes back into the attack, replacing Cummins, who bowled a five over spell.

Pujara continues to defend solidly before he throws his bat at a wide one but is unable to beat point as he plays out a maiden over.

Starc continues to dish short balls to Mayank, who does well to sway out of the way of a quick bouncer, dropping gloves too. He defends the next ball which is again short before Starc sends down a full delivery and Agarwal again blocks it.

He does well to clip the last ball square on the leg side for a single to keep strike.

Hazlewood starts his new over with a short ball to Mayank, who ducks under it. The next ball is full and moves away as Mayank looks to drive and gets a thick outside edge past gully for a four.

Hazlewood follows it up with a quick short ball as Agarwal looks to sway out of the way but is hit on the shoulder.

It is all short deliveries at the moment for Agarwal, who is clearly having trouble against the half-trackers.

Hazlewood pitches it right up and Agarwal drives it through the covers for three runs to raise the 50-run stand for the second wicket.



06:15 Agarwal, Pujara take India past 50:



India 51-1 (14 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Cummins tries a good short ball directed at the body and Agarwal up to it as he keeps it down with soft hands.

The next ball is pitched right up and Agarwal gets a big stride forward, driving it through the covers for a four.

Cummins follows it up with a short ball as Agarwal tries to defend but gets hit on the body and collects a leg bye before Pujara blocks the rest of the over.

Following an impressive debut in the previous Test, Agarwal continues to grow in confidence. He drives Starc on the up through the covers, making most of some width, as he drills it through the off-side for a four and then takes a single off the last ball to retain strike.

Cummins tries a bouncer to Agawal who ducks under it before he takes a single on the off-side and Pujara defends a short ball on the leg side.

Starc also keeps it short to Agarwal, who solidly blocks it down the pitch off the backfoot. The fast bowler then gets one to rise alarmingly as Agarwal looks to fend but the extra bounce sees it nick the gloves and brushes the helmet, before it goes over the slips for a four to take India past the 50-run mark, in the 14th over.



05:52 Agarwal, Pujara steady India after early wicket:



India 36-1 (10 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Hazlewood bowls in a good channel just outside the off-stump as a watchful Pujara defends the over with utmost caution, looking to play out the new ball and get his eye in.

Pat Cummins comes into the attack in place of Starc, who bowled just three overs with the new ball.

He nearly strikes with the first ball as Agarwal plays a loose shot, chasing a wide delivery and is beaten. But he gets the next off the middle, driving a full delivery off the front foot through the covers for two runs and then taps the fifth down the ground for two runs.

The last ball is overpitched as Agarwal stretches forward and a plays a beautiful drive through the covers for a four.

Hazlewood again sticks to a good line as Pujara defends the first two balls before he takes a single past the bowler and Agarwal sees off the rest of the over.

In the next over, Pujara gets a thick outside edge off Cummins which stays low and goes past the slips for a four.

Starc comes back into the attack, as he replaces Hazlewood. Agarwal offers no shot to the first two balls before he watchfully the next three and then keeps strike with a single from the last ball.



05:28 'As a mark of respect to the demise of Mr.Ramakant Achrekar, the team is wearing black arm bands today,' tweets BCCI

05:27 Rahul fails again; India lose early wicket:



India 22-1 (5 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Finally, a shot off the middle as Agarwal hits a full delivery straight down the ground back past the bowler for two runs to get off the mark.

The next ball is a low full toss as Agarwal drives it gently to mid-off before he offers no shot to the next two deliveries as Starc gets some extra bounce.

Hazlewood strays on the pads as Pujara clips it through midwicket for two runs to get off the mark and then plays a similar shot last ball for another couple.

New pair of shoes for Starc. He starts his new over with a overpitched delivery as Agarwal slaps it down the ground past mid-off for three runs and Pujara clips the next behind square for a couple.

Pujara then taps the fourth wide of mid-off and steals a quick single as India reach 22 for one in five overs.

05:18 Rahul out for 9; India lose early wicket:



India 10-1 (2 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard

Another opportunity for Rahul to resurrect his career as he walks to open the batting with good friend Mayank.

Mitchell Starc will open the bowling for Australia and he will be looking to make the new ball count.

The first ball is full and swings but down the leg side as Agarwal is hit on the pads but the leg before appeal is turned down. The batsmen pick a quick leg bye to get India off the mark.

The next ball is again full but a bit wide as Rahul plays away from his body and gets a thick outside edge which goes past the slips for a four.

Rahul is then squared up as Starc again gets the new ball to move before he inside edges the fourth to fine leg for one.

Starc then gets the fifth ball to hold it's line and also bounce as Mayank is beaten as he pokes away from his body and is beaten again off the last ball.

Josh Hazlewood from the other end. Rahul is all at sea as he again gets an edge which goes along the ground past the slips for a four.

But two balls later, the edge carries perfectly to the first slip fielder as Rahul walks back for nine. He was struggling against the moving ball and it was not long before he played a loose poke against a wide delivery only to get the edge and was caught by Shaun Marsh at first slip.

Hazlewood gets one to bounce and come in as new batsman Cheteshwar Pujara does well to keep it down, well short of the fielder at short leg.



04:45 India elect to bat vs Aus; Rahul and Kuldeep included: So the Karnataka duo -- the two best friends -- Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will open the batting for Sydney at SCG, while the left-arm spin twins -- Kuldeep and Jadeja -- will handle the spin department.

Hanuma Vihari will slot back to No. 6 to strengthen the middle order and also provide some part-time off-spin.

For Australia, Khawaja will open the batting in place of the dropped Finch, while Handscomb comes back in the middle order.



Australia: Tim Paine (captain, w/k), Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah



04:37 India elect to bat vs Aus; Rahul and Kuldeep included: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the fourth and final Test in Sydney.

The visitors, who lead 2-1, have made a couple of changes. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma, who has returned to India to be with his wife Ritika, who had a baby girl on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India went in with two spinners as Kuldeep Yadav came in for the injured Ishant Sharma.

Australia also have gone in for a couple of changes in a must-win match for them. Aaron Finch has been dropped as he makes way for Peter Handscomb, while spin all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne replaced Mitchell Marsh.

