4th Test: Pujara, Vihari build India's total









India 314-4 (97 ovs) vs Aus | Scorecard





Vihari attempts a cut shot to a delivery not too short and also not too wide and is beaten.





The next ball again beats the right-hander as he plays and misses again, this time trying to drive. The youngster learns from his mistakes and offers no shot to the next four deliveries.





Cummins comes up with another tidy over to Pujara, who is happy to defend, as Australia look to build up pressure with some tight bowling.





Vihari gets his first runs of the day as he drives a full delivery from Hazlewood through the covers for two runs and then takes a leg bye from the next.





Hazlewood overpitches as Pujara plays a beautiful drive through the covers for three runs.





Cummins bowls another tidy over as Pujara is happy to play out a maiden over from the pacer, wanting to see off the first spell from the pacers and get his eye in at the start of the day.





Hazlewood also follows it up with a maiden over to Vihari as just 11 runs come from the first seven overs on the second day.

