4th Test: Pujara, Vihari build India's total

05:35 Pujara, Vihari build India's total:
Vihari attempts a cut shot to a delivery not too short and also not too wide and is beaten.
The next ball again beats the right-hander as he plays and misses again, this time trying to drive. The youngster learns from his mistakes and offers no shot to the next four deliveries.
Cummins comes up with another tidy over to Pujara, who is happy to defend, as Australia look to build up pressure with some tight bowling.
Vihari gets his first runs of the day as he drives a full delivery from Hazlewood through the covers for two runs and then takes a leg bye from the next.
Hazlewood overpitches as Pujara plays a beautiful drive through the covers for three runs.
Cummins bowls another tidy over as Pujara is happy to play out a maiden over from the pacer, wanting to see off the first spell from the pacers and get his eye in at the start of the day.
Hazlewood also follows it up with a maiden over to Vihari as just 11 runs come from the first seven overs on the second day.
05:11 India aim for huge total on Day 2:
Josh Hazlewood to get things underway on Day 2 with the ball for Australia.
Cheteshwar Pujara defends the first ball before he drives the next ball, full and wide, through the covers for three runs.
The third ball is short as Hanuma Vihari is happy to sway out of the way and defends the next two balls before avoiding another bouncer.
Pat Cummins from the other end ahead of Mitchell Starc, who has not done well with the new ball in this series.
Pujara defends the first three balls pitched on the right line around the off-stump. A slight error in line and Pujara is quick to clip it through the leg side for a couple.
Welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of the fourth and final Test between Australia and India in Sydney on Friday.
India's batsmen would be looking to extend their domination and pile up a huge score on the second day.
Cheteshwar Pujara hit an unbeaten century to give India the upperhand on Day 1 on Thursday.
The day belonged to Pujara, who continued his magical run with the bat, as he stroked his third century of the series. The India No. 3 was unbeaten on a splendid 130 from 250 balls, having hit 16 fours to lift India to 303 for four in 90 overs at close on Day 1.
Hanuma Vihari played a fluent innings of 39 not out from 58 balls as the duo put on an unbroken stand of 75 runs for the fifth wicket.
Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara had rallied India after the early dismissal of KL Rahul, who perished for nine.
Agarwal stroked a brisk 77 before he was caught at long-on off Nathan Lyon after he had added 116 for the second wicket with Pujara.
India captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth and final Test.
India made two changes from the eleven that won the third Test in Melbourne with Lokesh Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.
Australia also made two changes with Peter Handscomb and Marnus Labuschagne replacing Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh.
India have already taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.