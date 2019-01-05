4th Test: Kuldeep strikes; Australia lose 1st wicket

January 05, 2019

05:50 Kuldeep strikes; Australia lose 1st wicket:



Aus 72-1 (22 ovs) vs India 622-7dec | Scorecard

Spin from both ends now as Kuldeep Yadav replaces Shami. Harris defends the first two balls before he hits the third ball to sweeper cover for two runs and cuts the last ball square for another couple.

Khawaja keen to get after Jadeja. He attempts the reverse sweep but can't beat short thirdman before he places the next ball perfectly in the gap, hitting it for a boundary.

Kohli feeling the pressure despite the huge score to defend as he has a long discussion with Jadeja. Khawaja drives the fourth ball to long-on for one and Harris picks a run on the off-side.

Harris nudges Kuldeep on the leg side for one before Khawaja plays out the rest of the over as Australia reach 68 for no loss in 20 overs, having scored 44 runs in 10 overs bowled so far.

Change in tactics as Bumrah replaces Jadeja. Harris looking quite solid as Bumrah decides to tries the slower ball which he keeps out. The left-hander clips the fifth ball on the leg side for one and Khawaja also picks a single off the last ball.

Wicketkeeper Pant very vocal behind the stumps, egging on his spinner Kuldeep.

Kuldeep makes the breakthrough as Khawaja throws his wicket away with a reckless shot. He comes down the track and looks to swing the spinner over the leg side but ends up hitting it straight to Pujara at midwicket to perish for 27.



05:34 Australia off to a positive start on Day 3:



Aus 57-0 (17 ovs) vs India 622-7dec | Scorecard

Shami overpitches as Harris drives it down the ground for a single before Khawaja pulls a short ball behind square for two runs.

Just a couple of overs for Bumrah on Day 3 before spin introduced in the form of Jadeja.

Marcus Harris immediately comes down the track but fails to get hold of the shot with KL Rahul putting in the dive at mid-on to take the catch. But he immediately signals that the ball had just touched the ground before he took the catch as Harris survives.

The third ball is short as Harris rocks back and cuts it past point for a four as Harris looks to put Jadeja under pressure early on.

Shami continues as Khawaja glances one off his pads fine on the leg side for a four. He slaps a full wide delivery square on the off-side for two runs and then takes one on the leg side.

The last ball is sent crashing through the covers for a four by Harris as Australia are off to a positive start.

Khawaja growing in confidence as he sweeps Jadeja through square leg for one. Harris then chips down the track and drives the spinner through the covers for a four before he takes one.

Khawaja also gives Jadeja the charge as he lofts him over mid-off for a four as Australia go past the 50-run mark, in the 17th over.



05:13 India aim for early wickets on Day 3:



Aus 29-0 (13 ovs) vs India 622-7dec | Scorecard

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah to open the bowling on Day 3. Marcus Harris drives the first ball down the ground for three runs before Usman Khawaja is beaten by an incoming delivery.

He blocks the next ball and offers no shot to the last two deliveries.

Mohammed Shami from the other end. Harris defends the first two balls before he drives the third ball into the covers for one and Khawaja picks one off the last ball to retain strike.

Not much help for the bowlers as Bumrah sends down a maiden over to Khawaja.

