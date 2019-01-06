rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 

4th Test updates: Rain washes out first session of play on Day 4

Write a comment

January 06, 2019

07:07  Covers still on :  



Aus 236-6 (83.3 ovs) vs India 622-7dec | Scorecard


From news coming in from Sydney, the rain persists and that means the first session has been washed out at the SCG on Sunday.

Earlier, the match was delayed due to poor light and then a heavy shower. 

Australia still trail India by a massive 386 runs and will rely on Peter  Handscomb and Pat Cummins to rally and keep the hosts in the game as they totter at 236 for 6 in their innings having catapulted against India's bowlers on Day 3. 

IMAGE: Umpires Ian Gould and Richard Kettleborough ponder as bad light delayed the start of play on Day 4 of the 4th Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday.

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
05:58  Covers come on at the SCG:  



Aus 236-6 (83.3 ovs) vs India 622-7dec | Scorecard

Good morning to all as we bring updates from Day 4 of the 4th Test and it doesn't look good as rain has delayed play at the SGG.

The pitch has been covered and the rain is expected to last a while.

Australia will rely on Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins to rally and keep the hosts in the game as they totter at 236 for 6 in their innings having catapulted against India's bowlers on Day 3. 

IMAGE: The pitch is kept under covers at the SCG on Day 4 of the 4th Test on Sunday

Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
PIX: Tearful Tendulkar bids Achrekar Sir final goodbye
PIX: Tearful Tendulkar bids Achrekar Sir final goodbye
#Fitspiration! Bend it like Amyra
#Fitspiration! Bend it like Amyra
More Movies To Watch Out For In 2019!
More Movies To Watch Out For In 2019!
Inflation numbers show it's a double whammy for farmers
Inflation numbers show it's a double whammy for farmers
REVEALED: How two women entered Sabarimala temple
REVEALED: How two women entered Sabarimala temple
rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use