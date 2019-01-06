4th Test updates: Rain washes out first session of play on Day 4













Aus 236-6 (83.3 ovs) vs India 622-7dec | Scorecard









From news coming in from Sydney, the rain persists and that means the first session has been washed out at the SCG on Sunday.





Earlier, the match was delayed due to poor light and then a heavy shower.





Australia still trail India by a massive 386 runs and will rely on Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins to rally and keep the hosts in the game as they totter at 236 for 6 in their innings having catapulted against India's bowlers on Day 3.





IMAGE: Umpires Ian Gould and Richard Kettleborough ponder as bad light delayed the start of play on Day 4 of the 4th Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday.





Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images