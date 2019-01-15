rediff SPORTS
2nd ODI: Aus win toss, to bat
January 15, 2019
08:27  India's Siraj to make his ODI debut




Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

Siraj makes his India debut and comes in place of Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia go unchanged into the match.
 
Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

