















Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.





Siraj makes his India debut and comes in place of Khaleel Ahmed.





Australia go unchanged into the match.

Teams





India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami