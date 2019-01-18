3rd ODI: Chahal's double strike leaves Aus in a mess

Write a comment

January 18, 2019

10:03 Chahal's double strike leaves Aus in a mess:



Aus 101-4 (23.4 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Jadeja sticking to the leg stump line as Marsh clips the spinner through square leg for two runs and then takes one off the next on the leg side.

Dhoni struggling with the gloves as Khawaja misses the reverse sweep and the Indian wicketkeeper fails to collect it down the leg side.

Jadeja then gives away a wide followed by singles off the last two balls.

Jadhav continues despite going for runs in his previous over. He again drops short as Marsh cuts it past point for two runs followed by two singles.

Jadeja struggling with his line as he bowls another leg side wide to Khawaja. The left-hander then tries to reverse sweep but fails to connect but gets the shot right next ball for a four past point followed by two singles from the last two balls.

Jadeja has been expensive, giving away 21 runs from his first three overs.

Australia have rallied quite well through Marsh and Khawaja, putting on 40 runs from the last five overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack in place of Jadhav. Marsh comes down the track but misses one down the leg side as Dhoni whips off the bails to stump the left-hander.

Chahal strikes in his first over as the in-form Marsh walks back for 39.

New batsman Peter Handscomb gets off the mark with a single to long-off.



Chahal picks up another wicket a few balls later as Khawaja gets a leading edge and is caught by the bowler for 34.



09:50 Khawaja, Marsh rally Australia:



Aus 80-2 (20 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Another tidy over from Jadhav, giving away just four runs, for a total of 16 runs giving away from his four overs. At the other end, Shankar has conceded just 12 runs from his four overs, before the medium pacer makes way for Ravindra Jadeja.

Khawaja clips the second ball fine as it bounces just short of Virat Kohli at leg slip and goes fine for two runs. He plays a similar shot off the next for one before Jadeja bowls a wide.

Jadhav drops short as Marsh pulls it for a four and then slaps the next through the covers for three runs.

Khawaja then taps the third ball into the covers and comes across for a quick single.

Jadhav drops short again as Marsh again pulls it over midwicket for the second four of the over, with 12 coming from the first four balls.

Jadeja then misfields to give away a single before Khawaja gets a thick outside edge past the wicketkeeper for two runs as Jadhav gives away 15 runs from the over.



09:37 Australia struggle after early wickets:



Aus 55-2 (17 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Khawaja steers Shami to thirdman for one before the in-form Shaun Marsh punches a slightly short delivery past point for two runs to get off the mark.

Marsh confidently defends the rest of the over as Shami sends down another good over.

Australia are struggling on 30 for two in 10 overs at the end of first Powerplay.

Debutant Vijay Shankar comes into the attack, replacing Bhuvneshwar, who bowled a brilliant first spell of two for 15 in five overs.

Khawaja turns the first ball on the leg side for a single. Marsh defends confidently before Shankar bowls a wide down the leg side followed by two more dot balls as the all-rounder makes a tidy start.

Part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack from the other end ahead of the two specialist spinners.

He starts with a dot ball before Khawaja and Marsh pick five easy singles from the next five deliveries.

Shankar not trying much, looking to bowl a few tight overs in the middle and not give away many runs as he concedes just two in his second.

Jadhav bowls with a round arm action as he gives it some flight as Marsh defends. The next one is bowled with a proper high arm action as Marsh is beaten in the flight but he does well to stay in the crease.

Another dot ball before Marsh drives another round arm delivery to sweeper cover for one and Khawaja picks one off the next followed by another run off the last ball.

Shankar and Jadhav doing a good job in the middle overs, keeping the runs down and aiming to finish off the fifth bowler's quota without giving away much.

Jadhav is unlucky not to pick up a wicket as Marsh (9) gets an edge but is dropped by wicketkeeper Dhoni.

In the next over, Marsh pulls a short ball from Shankar for a four as Australia go past the 50-run mark, in the 17th over.



09:07 Finch out for 14; Aus lose 2nd wicket:



Aus 27-2 (9 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Shami drops short as Khawaja goes for the pull but fails to make connection. The next ball is again short but wide as Khawaja cracks it past point for a four to get off the mark.

He has another attempt a couple of balls later but this time he can't beat point before he watchfully defends the last ball.

Wicketkeeper Dhoni standing up to the stumps to Bhuvneshwar in a move to prevent Finch from standing outside his crease.

Finch defends the first ball before he drills the next through the covers for a four. An unsure Finch then pokes at a wide delivery moving away only to get an edge which flies past the lone slip fielder for a four.

With the ball doing so much, wonder why Kohli has not employed a fielder at second slip?

Kohli now places himself at second slip. Finch struggling against Bhuvneshwar as he takes a couple of steps down and and is beaten by the incoming delivery this time, getting hit on the pads as he takes a leg bye.

Khawaja throws his bat at the last ball as it flies wide of the second slip fielder for a single to thirdman.

Shami overpitches as Khawaja slaps it through the covers for two runs. The left-hander is then beaten before he blocks the next and offers no shot to the last ball.

Bhuvneshwar tests Finch with a good line just on and outside the off-stump as the Australia captain opts to defend. The pacer then surprises Finch as he bowls from way behind the crease, from just next to the umpire as the right-hander leaves it quite late and umpire rules it a dead ball.

Bhuvneshwar then strikes with the last ball as Finch plays all over a full delivery which comes in and is trapped plumb leg before wicket.

Finch's poor run continues as he walks back for 14, as he consults his partner before deciding not to review the decision.



08:44 Australia struggle after early wicket:



Aus 11-1 (5 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Shami gets a full delivery to come in as Finch gets a thick inside edge to square leg for a single.



Shami getting the ball to move away as Usman Khawaja plays a loose shot away from his body and is beaten twice in a row.

Khawaja fails to learn from his mistakes as he tries another poke off the last ball only to be beaten again.

Finch standing well outside his crease as he defends watchfully against Bhuvneshwar before he steers a wide delivery past point for two runs.

A cautious Finch offers no shot to a wide delivery before blocking the last ball on the off-side.

Australia struggle to 11 for one in five overs.



08:35 Bhuvneshwar strikes; Carey out for 5:



Aus 8-1 (3 ovs) vs India | Scorecard

Mohammed Shami from the other end. He looks to slant it across Carey as the left-hander defends the first two balls before he pulls the third through midwicket for a four.

Shami pitches it right up as Carey is squared up and gets a thick edge. Finch is halfway down before he is sent back and is struggling to make is crease but Jadeja in the covers misses with the direct hit. A much-needed lifeline for the struggling Finch.



Carey then throws his bat at a full wide delivery and is beaten before he offers no shot to the last ball.

Bhuvneshwar pitches it up as Finch clips it through midwicket for three runs to get off the mark.

Bhuvi drops slightly short as Carey looks to turn it on the leg side but is beaten.

Bhuvneshwar provides the early breakthrough for India with the wicket of Carey, who chases a wide delivery but gets the edge and is caught by Kohli at second slip for five.

08:26 Play resumes at MCG:



Aus 1-0 (1 ov) vs India | Scorecard

The match gets underway at MCG as Bhuvneshwar resumes with the ball. He starts off with a wide delivery as Finch offers no shot. The next ball again comes in and Finch again leaves but this time it comes in sharply and hits him on the pads but the leg before shout is turned down with height being the factor.

Bhuvneshwar getting a lot of movement as Finch pokes at the last ball and gets the edge but it falls just short of Rohit in the slips.

A good opening over from Bhuvneshwar, making most of the overcast conditions.



08:22 Play set to resume at 8.25am IST:



Aus 1-0 (0.2 ov) vs India | Scorecard

Some good news from MCG as it has stopped raining and the covers are being taken off.

It won't be long before the match restarts.

'Play set to resume at 8.25 AM IST. Dinner break reduced to 30 minutes,' tweets BCCI.



08:13 Rain halts play in Melbourne:



Aus 1-0 (0.2 ov) vs India | Scorecard

The two Australia openers -- Aaron Finch and Alex Carey -- walk out to the middle in heavy overcast conditions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for India.

Carey gets off the mark with a single to thirdman and Finch offers no shot to the next delivery before rain intervenes forcing the players off the field.

So we have had just two deliveries before rain has stopped play at MCG.



07:55

It won't be a long delay as the rain has stopped and the covers have been taken off, with play expected to start soon.



07:49 Rain delays start after India elect to bowl: It has started to rain again at MCG, forcing the covers to be brought back.

So, as things stand right now, the start of play has been delayed.



07:41 India elect to bowl; include Shankar, Chahal, Jadhav: Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal



Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (w/k), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa

Check out the playing XIs of the two teams:Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra ChahalAaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (w/k), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa

07:35 India win toss, elect to bowl vs Australia: India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the series-deciding third and final ODI in Melbourne.

India have made as many as three changes with Vijay Shankar making his ODI debut as he replaces pacer Mohammad Siraj.

Kuldeep Yadav makes way for fellow wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, while all-rounder Kedar Jadhav comes in for Ambati Rayudu.



Australia have also made two changes with Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa coming for Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon respectively.



07:28 Confident India eye historic triumph at MCG: The toss has been delayed slightly because of a heavy spell of rain earlier in the morning, but play is scheduled to start on time.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar will make his ODI debut, he was handed his India cap.

